People on the move at Summit State Bank, Empire College and more ...

Roni Brown has been promoted to senior vice president at Summit State Bank. She joined the Santa Rosa bank in 2014 as marketing director. Previously, she served as marketing and office manager at Top Speed Data Communications. She currently serves as board president for Sonoma County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates.

Cindy McConnell and Michael Castlio have joined the bank as senior vice presidents.

McConnell, who will serve as loan operations manager, has over 35 years of banking experience, most recently as retail loan accounting manager at American AgCredit.

Castlio, who will serve as loan administrator, has over 25 years of banking experience, most recently as credit manager at Poppy Bank.

...

Laura Krieg has been promoted to head the legal department at the Empire College business school. A member of the school’s legal faculty since 2010, Krieg has worked at various law firms as a paralegal.

Nina Cooney and Eric Young have joined the college’s faculty. Cooney is a certified paralegal who has been with the law firm of O’Brien Watters & Davis since 1988. Young is the principal at Young Law Office, a Santa Rosa litigation firm.

...

Dawn Gatley has joined Canine Companions for Independence as national director of human capital and employee development. Previously she worked as vice president of human resources for VIP Petcare.

...

Taj Hittenberger has been appointed to the Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District’s Advisory Committee by Supervisor David Rabbitt, who represents the 2nd District. Hittenberger serves as stewardship assistant project manager for the Sonoma Land Trust.

...

