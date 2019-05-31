Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of April 21
One hundred and three homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 21 ranging in price from $135,000 to $2.7 million.
Topping our list of homes sold was 1375 Gossage Ave. in Petaluma which sold for $2,729,000 on April 23. This five-bedroom, five-bathroom two home property sat on a five-acre rural lot with two barns and plenty of room for grazing animals.
Bodega Bay
1910 Sea Way, $775,000
Cloverdale
203 Creekside St., $449,000
108 St. Michael Court, $605,000
101 St. Michael Court, $629,000
235 Vista View Drive, $787,500
Cotati
8610 Gravenstein Way, $545,000
23 Gilbert Way, $572,000
Geyserville
51 Geyser Ridge, $135,000
Glen Ellen
918 Jane Court, $725,000
5050 O’Donnell Lane, $850,000
Guerneville
19275 Hidden Valley Road, $404,000
Healdsburg
1318 Pinon Drive, $525,000
2600 N. Fitch Mountain Road, $530,000
204 Presidential Circle, $605,000
1128 Cowan Lane, $690,000
804 Josephine Lane, $1,345,000
1591 Clear Ridge Drive, $2,498,000
Occidental
2637 Bohemian Highway, $650,000
Penngrove
160 Highland Ave., $900,000
Petaluma
4 Elena Court, $537,000
1099 Crinella Drive, $551,000
1439 Meadowlark Lane, $605,000
2068 Harrison St., $610,000
125 Penrod Drive, $625,000
1259 Lindberg Lane, $632,000
929 Maria Drive, $635,000
1012 Wren Drive, $699,000
117 Bassett St., $775,000
119 Windsor Drive, $775,000
1067 Santa Clara Lane, $789,000
1993 Falcon Ridge Drive, $792,000
1730 Bodega Ave., $950,000
601 Cherry St., $1,075,000
10 Grossland Way, $1,210,000
6740 Petersen Road, $1,750,000
1375 Gossage Ave., $2,729,000
Rohnert Park
7904 Wall St., $325,000
7692 Blair Ave., $330,000
1602 Winterberry Lane, $350,000
7410 Burton Ave., $510,000
455 Arlen Drive, $525,000
547 Baron Drive, $530,500
4317 Gloria Court, $535,000
256 Alden Ave., $555,000
1196 Eleanor Ave., $572,000
1367 Miramonte Place, $640,000
1526 Mathias Place, $640,000
4419 Hollingsworth Circle, $650,000
1515 Maria Place, $749,000
Santa Rosa
1969 San Miguel Ave., $185,000
3521 Flintwood Drive, $220,000
2527 Tachevah Drive, $280,000
127 Scott St., $330,000
684 Middle Rincon Road, $355,000
510 Avalon Ave., $420,000
550 Myrtlewood Drive, $450,000
643 Mill St., $470,000
381 Mark West Commons Circle, $475,000
2423 Penbrooke Ave., $479,000
7157 Oak Leaf Drive, $482,000
3031 Terrimay Lane, $495,000
1366 Cadence Way, $520,000
5773 Melita Road, $527,500
2210 Tapian Way, $545,000
2001 Quail Run, $556,000
216 Christina Lane, $560,000
2708 Ironstone Circle, $570,000
721 Brasher Court, $575,000
936 Estes Drive, $596,500
724 Pine St., $600,000
5717 Carriage Lane, $610,000
501 Drake Drive, $615,000
5 Oak Island Drive, $648,000
1726 Calavaras Drive, $667,500
1607 Periwinkle St., $692,000
135 Gray Court, $730,000
684 Rinaldo St., $745,000
4860 Bridle Trail, $800,000
3140 Hermit Way, $880,000
5778 Marsh Hawk Drive, $985,000
Sebastopol
7973 Juanita Court, $665,000
3020 Burnside Road, $1,021,000
1217 Belvedere Lane, $1,100,000
9343 Ross Station Road, $1,250,000
Sonoma
805 W. First St., C, $233,000
100 S. Temelec Circle, $480,000
17316 Park Ave., $600,000
845 Boyes Blvd., $615,000
135 Saint James Drive, $710,000
665 Crocus Drive, $814,000
2631 Acacia Ave., $850,000
411 Patten St., $1,130,000
866 Donner Ave., $1,797,000
Windsor
1920 Howard Drive, $490,000
966 Dorothea Court, $521,000
615 Harvest Court, $550,000
1125 Enzos Way, $585,000
439 Quince St., $635,000
9468 Wellington Circle, $700,000
2730 Laughlin Road, $750,000
623 Yerba Buena Way, $775,000
8448 Trione Circle, $820,000
199 Grove St., $939,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter