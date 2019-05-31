Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of April 21

One hundred and three homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 21 ranging in price from $135,000 to $2.7 million.

Topping our list of homes sold was 1375 Gossage Ave. in Petaluma which sold for $2,729,000 on April 23. This five-bedroom, five-bathroom two home property sat on a five-acre rural lot with two barns and plenty of room for grazing animals.

See what homes are selling for near you.



Bodega Bay

1910 Sea Way, $775,000



Cloverdale

203 Creekside St., $449,000

108 St. Michael Court, $605,000

101 St. Michael Court, $629,000

235 Vista View Drive, $787,500



Cotati

8610 Gravenstein Way, $545,000

23 Gilbert Way, $572,000



Geyserville

51 Geyser Ridge, $135,000



Glen Ellen

918 Jane Court, $725,000

5050 O’Donnell Lane, $850,000



Guerneville

19275 Hidden Valley Road, $404,000



Healdsburg

1318 Pinon Drive, $525,000

2600 N. Fitch Mountain Road, $530,000

204 Presidential Circle, $605,000

1128 Cowan Lane, $690,000

804 Josephine Lane, $1,345,000

1591 Clear Ridge Drive, $2,498,000



Occidental

2637 Bohemian Highway, $650,000



Penngrove

160 Highland Ave., $900,000



Petaluma

4 Elena Court, $537,000

1099 Crinella Drive, $551,000

1439 Meadowlark Lane, $605,000

2068 Harrison St., $610,000

125 Penrod Drive, $625,000

1259 Lindberg Lane, $632,000

929 Maria Drive, $635,000

1012 Wren Drive, $699,000

117 Bassett St., $775,000

119 Windsor Drive, $775,000

1067 Santa Clara Lane, $789,000

1993 Falcon Ridge Drive, $792,000

1730 Bodega Ave., $950,000

601 Cherry St., $1,075,000

10 Grossland Way, $1,210,000

6740 Petersen Road, $1,750,000

1375 Gossage Ave., $2,729,000



Rohnert Park

7904 Wall St., $325,000

7692 Blair Ave., $330,000

1602 Winterberry Lane, $350,000

7410 Burton Ave., $510,000

455 Arlen Drive, $525,000

547 Baron Drive, $530,500

4317 Gloria Court, $535,000

256 Alden Ave., $555,000

1196 Eleanor Ave., $572,000

1367 Miramonte Place, $640,000

1526 Mathias Place, $640,000

4419 Hollingsworth Circle, $650,000

1515 Maria Place, $749,000



Santa Rosa

1969 San Miguel Ave., $185,000

3521 Flintwood Drive, $220,000

2527 Tachevah Drive, $280,000

127 Scott St., $330,000

684 Middle Rincon Road, $355,000

510 Avalon Ave., $420,000

550 Myrtlewood Drive, $450,000

643 Mill St., $470,000

381 Mark West Commons Circle, $475,000

2423 Penbrooke Ave., $479,000

7157 Oak Leaf Drive, $482,000

3031 Terrimay Lane, $495,000

1366 Cadence Way, $520,000

5773 Melita Road, $527,500

2210 Tapian Way, $545,000

2001 Quail Run, $556,000

216 Christina Lane, $560,000

2708 Ironstone Circle, $570,000

721 Brasher Court, $575,000

936 Estes Drive, $596,500

724 Pine St., $600,000

5717 Carriage Lane, $610,000

501 Drake Drive, $615,000

5 Oak Island Drive, $648,000

1726 Calavaras Drive, $667,500

1607 Periwinkle St., $692,000

135 Gray Court, $730,000

684 Rinaldo St., $745,000

4860 Bridle Trail, $800,000

3140 Hermit Way, $880,000

5778 Marsh Hawk Drive, $985,000



Sebastopol

7973 Juanita Court, $665,000

3020 Burnside Road, $1,021,000

1217 Belvedere Lane, $1,100,000

9343 Ross Station Road, $1,250,000



Sonoma

805 W. First St., C, $233,000

100 S. Temelec Circle, $480,000

17316 Park Ave., $600,000

845 Boyes Blvd., $615,000

135 Saint James Drive, $710,000

665 Crocus Drive, $814,000

2631 Acacia Ave., $850,000

411 Patten St., $1,130,000

866 Donner Ave., $1,797,000



Windsor

1920 Howard Drive, $490,000

966 Dorothea Court, $521,000

615 Harvest Court, $550,000

1125 Enzos Way, $585,000

439 Quince St., $635,000

9468 Wellington Circle, $700,000

2730 Laughlin Road, $750,000

623 Yerba Buena Way, $775,000

8448 Trione Circle, $820,000

199 Grove St., $939,000



Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter