Author Michael Pollan's Berkeley home for rent for $6,500 a month

BRONWYN SIMMONS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 19, 2019, 3:07PM
Updated 14 hours ago

Are you a big fan of the author Michael Pollan? Now you can live in his Berkeley house, at least for the next few months.

According to Realtor.com, the award-winning author of "How to Change Your Mind," "The Omnivore's Dilemma" and several other books has listed his Bay Area home for rent for $6,500 a month from Aug. 30-Dec. 30.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home is within walking distance to UC Berkeley and veggie-friendly restaurants like Chez Panisse and the Cheese Board bakery.

Not surprising for the man who famously wrote "Eat food. Not too much. Mostly plants," there's an edible garden in the backyard and plenty of room to cook.

The remodeled home also features an open floor plan, high ceilings, a library and gourmet kitchen.

Click through the gallery above to see photos of the house.

