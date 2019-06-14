Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of May 5
Ninety-one single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of May 5 ranging in price from $250,000 to $2.75 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 425 Foss St. in Healdsburg which sold for $2,750,000 on May 7. This four-bedroom, four-bathroom residential compound featured a swimming pool and parking for five. The former vacation rental was ideal for a large family or AirBnB.
Cloverdale
213 Vista View Drive, $475,000
316 Toscana Circle, $580,000
311 Sunrise Drive, $624,000
Forestville
8204 Park Ave., $600,000
Guerneville
17625 Orchard Ave., $325,000
Healdsburg
561 Matheson St., $1,900,000
425 Foss St., $2,750,000
Monte Rio
21071 River Blvd., $360,000
Penngrove
2198 Curtis Drive, $995,000
Petaluma
1380 Eastman Lane, $500,000
1623 Oneel Drive, $512,500
105 Penrod Drive, $515,000
1137 Ramona Lane, $575,000
534 Acadia Drive, $590,000
1411 Morning Glory Drive, $600,000
1636 Baywood Drive, $605,000
915 Ashwood Court, $640,000
1656 Baywood Drive, $650,000
11547 College St., $675,000
143 Olive St., $749,000
1422 Yarberry Lane, $780,000
300 Eighth St., $800,000
814 Olive St., $846,000
109 Round Court, $930,000
210 Thomas Lane, $1,100,000
3 Halsey Ave., $1,139,000
660 Lohrman Lane, $1,275,000
Rohnert Park
392 City Center Drive, $465,000
1346 Jasmine Circle, $500,000
7826 Santa Barbara Drive, $515,000
7349 Circle Drive, $519,500
7127 Adrian Drive, $520,000
4555 Heath Circle, $559,000
8760 Laurelwood Drive, $565,000
4529 Heath Circle, $580,000
7451 Michael Way, $600,000
329 Arlen Drive, $620,000
5739 Davis Circle, $655,000
Santa Rosa
3944 Millbrook Drive, $250,000
2008 Eagle Court, $250,000
1246 Impala Court, $405,000
5452 Highway 12, $435,000
1805 Towhee Drive, $465,000
1309 Woodhaven Drive, $471,000
709 Prince St., $475,000
3205 Sonoma Ave., $480,000
724 Brentwood Drive, $526,500
3704 Spring Creek Drive, $528,000
1853 Slater St., $540,000
2121 Creekside Road, $555,000
3221 Midway Drive, $565,000
4334 Mayette Ave., $589,000
408 Eighth St., $599,000
2319 Andre Lane, $620,000
779 Summerfield Road, $639,000
924 Tranquilo Calle, $650,000
5386 Gold Drive, $659,000
4800 Stonehedge Drive, $665,000
2101 Contra Costa Ave., $665,000
2024 Montecito Ave., $671,000
1964 Evelyn Drive, $678,000
3207 Fitzpatrick Court, $719,000
3328 Bonita Vista Lane, $720,000
149 Hop Ranch Road, $722,500
8 El Prado Court, $728,000
4050 Cervantes Road, $769,000
561 Silva Ave., $775,000
772 Berry Creek Place, $786,000
1030 Oak Mesa Drive, $925,000
314 Oak Tree Drive, $945,000
3458 Baldwin Way, $985,000
502 Los Alamos Road, $1,195,000
3615 Aaron Court, $1,200,000
2455 Laguna Road, $2,428,500
Sebastopol
12801 Graton Road, $325,000
8506 Kennedy Road, $725,000
7940 Swartz Ave., $729,000
700 Pleasant Hill Road, $760,000
7158 Calder Ave., $765,000
8150 Frankel Lane, $795,000
10680 Green Valley Road, $1,100,000
1891 Green Hill Road, $1,350,000
Sonoma
162 W MacArthur St., $607,000
61 W. Fifth St., $794,500
649 W. First St., Unit 4, $830,000
The Sea Ranch
36782 Greencroft Close, $411,000
Windsor
625 Leafhaven Lane, $525,000
542 Buckeye Drive, $577,000
141 Cottontail Way, $825,000
1483 Woody Creek Lane, $875,000
119 Savannah Way, $1,025,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter