Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of May 5

Ninety-one single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of May 5 ranging in price from $250,000 to $2.75 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 425 Foss St. in Healdsburg which sold for $2,750,000 on May 7. This four-bedroom, four-bathroom residential compound featured a swimming pool and parking for five. The former vacation rental was ideal for a large family or AirBnB.

See what homes are selling for near you.



Cloverdale

213 Vista View Drive, $475,000

316 Toscana Circle, $580,000

311 Sunrise Drive, $624,000



Forestville

8204 Park Ave., $600,000



Guerneville

17625 Orchard Ave., $325,000



Healdsburg

561 Matheson St., $1,900,000

425 Foss St., $2,750,000



Monte Rio

21071 River Blvd., $360,000

Penngrove

2198 Curtis Drive, $995,000



Petaluma

1380 Eastman Lane, $500,000

1623 Oneel Drive, $512,500

105 Penrod Drive, $515,000

1137 Ramona Lane, $575,000

534 Acadia Drive, $590,000

1411 Morning Glory Drive, $600,000

1636 Baywood Drive, $605,000

915 Ashwood Court, $640,000

1656 Baywood Drive, $650,000

11547 College St., $675,000

143 Olive St., $749,000

1422 Yarberry Lane, $780,000

300 Eighth St., $800,000

814 Olive St., $846,000

109 Round Court, $930,000

210 Thomas Lane, $1,100,000

3 Halsey Ave., $1,139,000

660 Lohrman Lane, $1,275,000



Rohnert Park

392 City Center Drive, $465,000

1346 Jasmine Circle, $500,000

7826 Santa Barbara Drive, $515,000

7349 Circle Drive, $519,500

7127 Adrian Drive, $520,000

4555 Heath Circle, $559,000

8760 Laurelwood Drive, $565,000

4529 Heath Circle, $580,000

7451 Michael Way, $600,000

329 Arlen Drive, $620,000

5739 Davis Circle, $655,000



Santa Rosa

3944 Millbrook Drive, $250,000

2008 Eagle Court, $250,000

1246 Impala Court, $405,000

5452 Highway 12, $435,000

1805 Towhee Drive, $465,000

1309 Woodhaven Drive, $471,000

709 Prince St., $475,000

3205 Sonoma Ave., $480,000

724 Brentwood Drive, $526,500

3704 Spring Creek Drive, $528,000

1853 Slater St., $540,000

2121 Creekside Road, $555,000

3221 Midway Drive, $565,000

4334 Mayette Ave., $589,000

408 Eighth St., $599,000

2319 Andre Lane, $620,000

779 Summerfield Road, $639,000

924 Tranquilo Calle, $650,000

5386 Gold Drive, $659,000

4800 Stonehedge Drive, $665,000

2101 Contra Costa Ave., $665,000

2024 Montecito Ave., $671,000

1964 Evelyn Drive, $678,000

3207 Fitzpatrick Court, $719,000

3328 Bonita Vista Lane, $720,000

149 Hop Ranch Road, $722,500

8 El Prado Court, $728,000

4050 Cervantes Road, $769,000

561 Silva Ave., $775,000

772 Berry Creek Place, $786,000

1030 Oak Mesa Drive, $925,000

314 Oak Tree Drive, $945,000

3458 Baldwin Way, $985,000

502 Los Alamos Road, $1,195,000

3615 Aaron Court, $1,200,000

2455 Laguna Road, $2,428,500



Sebastopol

12801 Graton Road, $325,000

8506 Kennedy Road, $725,000

7940 Swartz Ave., $729,000

700 Pleasant Hill Road, $760,000

7158 Calder Ave., $765,000

8150 Frankel Lane, $795,000

10680 Green Valley Road, $1,100,000

1891 Green Hill Road, $1,350,000



Sonoma

162 W MacArthur St., $607,000

61 W. Fifth St., $794,500

649 W. First St., Unit 4, $830,000



The Sea Ranch

36782 Greencroft Close, $411,000



Windsor

625 Leafhaven Lane, $525,000

542 Buckeye Drive, $577,000

141 Cottontail Way, $825,000

1483 Woody Creek Lane, $875,000

119 Savannah Way, $1,025,000



Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter