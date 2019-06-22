North Bay Construction Corps training young people for jobs in depleted construction industry

Devon Litchfield, 18, is the kind of youth Sonoma County desperately needs.

The Windsor High School graduate has his sights set on a career in commercial plumbing or another construction trade. That expertise is in great demand in the North Bay, particularly after the 2017 wildfires.

But Litchfield, who last week completed a construction trades boot camp, also said he sees Oregon in his future.

“I’m definitely moving out of California because it’s too expensive,” Litchfield said. “I don’t want to live with multiple people. I want to live on my own.”

On Friday, Litchfield was one of 125 young people who completed the North Bay Construction Corps regimen, a five-month internship aimed at educating and training young construction workers. The program’s trainees has grown dramatically in the nearly two years since the fires.

Ironically, with his training, Litchfield is prepared to land an entry level job that could pay up to $22 an hour. That’s twice the state’s minimum wage for companies with 25 or fewer employees, and in some cases more than what some college graduates make straight out of school.

With local home prices and rents continuing to rise, albeit slower than last year at this time, is it enough to keep the next generation of trained house framers, plumbers, electricians and general contractors in Sonoma County?

“If we’re going to keep them here, the way we do that is by offering them a decent wage,” said Drue Jacobs, coordinator of the Sonoma Valley chapter of the North Bay Construction Corps.

A well-paid trades job could be a step in the right direction for local youths who don’t want to go to college, Jacobs said. Without career technical education like the construction corps training, these young people are likely to stay in minimum wage jobs for years.

Increasingly, he said, Sonoma County and other Bay Area communities are seeing a widening income gap between low-wage and high-wage earners.

“This is hopefully something that’ll bridge that gap,” Jacobs said.

Keith Woods, CEO of the North Coast Builders Exchange, a key partner in the North Bay Construction Corps, said there’s no guarantee the youths trained will remain in the county. At least the training is giving them a fighting chance at making a living wage, he said.

“They’ll start out at 50% percent or more above minimum wage, that’s very encouraging to them,” Woods said. “Most of these students now seek construction as their best opportunity to be able to afford to live in the North Bay. ... These students really have an opportunity and they know it.”

Ethan Brown, program manager at the Sonoma County Economic Development Board, said Sonoma County needs about 1,000 more residential construction and trades workers by 2025 to keep pace with the area’s current housing development needs.

Brown said the figure, calculated for the economic development board by Moody’s Analytics, takes into account the amount of time it takes to build one housing unit and the number of workers necessary to accomplish that.

North Bay Construction Corps is a partnership between the builders exchange, the Career Technical Education Foundation, or CTE, Sonoma County Office of Education and the Santa Rosa Junior College. The corps receives major funding from the CTE Foundation, formed in 2012 to develop workforce education programs in Sonoma County.