FTC probes YouTube over child privacy

WASHINGTON — The U.S. government is in the late stages of an investigation into YouTube for allegedly violating children’s privacy, according to four people familiar with the matter, a probe that threatens the company with a potential fine and already has prompted the tech giant to reevaluate some of its business practices.

The Federal Trade Commission launched its investigation after numerous complaints from consumer groups and privacy advocates, according to the four people, who requested anonymity because such probes are supposed to be confidential. The complaints contended that YouTube, which is owned by Google, failed to protect kids who used the streaming-video service and improperly collected their data in violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, a 1998 law known as COPPA that forbids the tracking and targeting of users younger than age 13.

The possibility of a hefty penalty against the company — including a settlement forcing it to change its practices to better protect children — could signal a new phase in the FTC’s enforcement of the child-privacy law, which many critics say has grown weak amid technology’s rapid changes over the past two decades.

The FTC declined to comment, citing its policy against confirming or denying nonpublic investigations.

Some of the problems highlighted by the YouTube investigation are shared by many of the most popular online services, including social media sites, such as Instagram and Snapchat, and games such as Fortnite, according to consumer advocates. The companies say that their services are intended for adults and that they take action when they find users who are underage. But they still remain widely popular with children, especially preteens, according to surveys and other data, raising concerns that the companies’ efforts — and federal law — have not kept pace with the rapidly evolving online world.

FTC penalties, when they have been levied, often come after years of violations and rarely have been large enough to dent the profit margins of major technology companies. In February, the FTC issued its biggest financial penalty yet for breaking federal child-privacy rules — a $5.7 million settlement with the app now known as TikTok for violations that allegedly began in 2014.

“YouTube is a really high-profile target, and for obvious reasons, because all of our kids are on it,” said Marc Groman, a privacy lawyer who previously worked for the FTC and the White House. “But the issues on YouTube that we’re all grappling with are elsewhere and everywhere.”

Since its founding in 2005 — and especially after its purchase by Google for $1.65 billion the following year — YouTube has joined the internet’s most popular sites, generating massive advertising revenue while becoming an online video library for almost anyone with an online connection, almost anywhere in the world. That includes those offering do-it-yourself tips, original shows, music performances and, on the darker side, far-fetched conspiracies, disinformation and clips troublingly close to child pornography. YouTube’s users upload 400 hours of new content to the platform each minute, the company has said.

As the FTC investigation of YouTube has progressed, company executives in recent months have accelerated internal discussions about broad changes to how the platform handles children’s videos, according to a person familiar with the company’s plans. That includes potential changes to its algorithm for recommending and queuing up videos for users, including kids, part of an ongoing effort at YouTube over the past year and a half to overhaul its software and policies to prevent abuse.