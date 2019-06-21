Napa Valley estate on the market for $35 million  

GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 21, 2019, 3:19PM
Updated 5 hours ago

A St. Helena property is on the market for a $35 million.

The 45-acre compound, known as Seven Stones, is located within and above the Meadowood Resort, overlooking Napa Valley.

The property include a 6,588-square-foot main home, a winery, a swimming pool and terrace, a guest house, a caretaker’s cottage and a 900-square-foot barn. A 15-acre orchard and an olive tree grove is also included, as well as a vineyard with cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc grapes.

The on-site winery produces about 300 to 400 cases of wine per year, according to listing agents Joel Goodrich and Cyd Greer of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury. Included in the sale is the winery's inventory and equipment.

The main home includes and eat-on chef's kitchen, “banquet-appropriate” dining room, wet bar, wine cellar, and three-car garage.

The sellers, Ronald C. and Anita Wornick, bought the property in the 1990s. Ronald is the founder of the Wornick Company, a company that provided meals and rations to the military.

Find more information on the property at www.sevenstoneswineryestate.com.

