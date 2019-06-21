Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of May 12
One hundred and four single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of May 12 ranging in price from $155,000 to $2.4 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions this week was 4863 Grange Road in Santa Rosa which sold for $2,368,500 on May 13. This 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 4.784 square feet residence featured a spacious veranda, pool and vineyard views.
Bodega Bay
20727 Heron Drive, $890,000
Camp Meeker
94 Railroad Ave., $425,000
14 Hampton Road, $500,000
12 Hampton Road, $500,000
Cloverdale
43 Church Lane, $155,000
127 Elm St., $450,000
121 Marguerite Lane, $470,000
119 Wisteria Circle, $485,000
106 Caledonian Court, $640,000
Cotati
5 Ryan Lane, $517,500
Forestville
10440 Woodside Drive, $360,000
10371 Woodside Drive, $410,000
10689 Old River Road, $517,000
Geyserville
23655 Vineyard Extension Road, $526,000
Graton
3051 Edison St., $637,000
3045 Brush St., $665,000
Guerneville
14620 Eastern Ave., $350,000
11823 Ridge Drive, $369,000
17515 Neeley Road, $525,000
16792 Center Way, $719,000
Healdsburg
609 University St., $590,000
916 Harold Lane, $640,000
239 Theresa Court, $765,000
10950 Eastside Road, $1,350,000
Penngrove
6864 Eagle Ridge Road, $1,165,000
Petaluma
800 S. Ely Blvd., $577,000
1052 Daniel Drive, $585,000
175 Payran St., $600,000
705 Wood Sorrel Drive, $600,000
620 Madison St., $629,000
1509 Baywood Drive, $662,500
1004 Aspen Way, $680,000
705 Bordeaux Drive, $735,000
228 Bodega Ave., $750,000
5755 Roblar Road, $800,000
940 Fifth St., $820,000
229 Purrington Road, $1,500,000
6 Rumson Court, $1,525,000
428 Rebecca Drive, $1,577,000
Rohnert Park
1413 Gillpepper Lane, $575,000
970 Holly Ave., $580,000
932 Edith Court, $585,000
4411 Graywhaler Lane, $600,000
7705 Melody Drive, $610,000
220 Firethorn Drive, $660,000
7374 Rasmussen Way, $860,000
Santa Rosa
1904 Dogwood Drive, $170,000
1428 Starview Court, $175,000
3735 Deauville Place, $260,000
4290 Wallace Road, $429,500
916 Kingwood St., $455,500
1916 Spinnaker Place, $475,000
1671 Wishing Well Way, $500,000
2328 Vennie Court, $508,500
2105 Magowan Drive, $512,000
610 Trowbridge St., $515,000
2133 Service Court, $525,000
3222 Boron Ave., $525,000
1540 Wimbledon Place, $525,000
1605 Clover Drive, $537,000
1263 Matanzas Way, $540,000
1635 Ridley Ave., $540,000
2268 Piner Road, $547,000
2338 Meyers Drive, $552,000
326 Sejong Lane, $570,000
1920 Goldpan Circle, $575,000
1425 King St., $575,000
1200 12th St., $580,000
560 Carr Ave., $586,000
1619 Wishing Well Way, $600,000
2420 Olympia Drive, $625,000
2328 Horseshoe Drive, $645,000
1448 Dutton Ave., $660,000
2142 Grahn Drive, $680,000
4733 Orville Ave., $705,000
6550 Stonecroft Terrace, $715,000
2312 Viggo Way, $792,000
4865 Occidental Road, $800,000
2521 Barona Place, $803,000
4305 Langner Ave., $819,000
6 El Prado Court, $830,000
154 Valley Lakes Drive, $840,000
3619 Alta Vista Ave., $849,000
8854 Oak Trail Drive, $860,000
5823 Owl Hill Ave., $1,000,000
4197 Sonoma Mountain Road, $1,002,000
5910 Mountain Hawk Drive, $1,325,000
3888 Sage Hill Place, $1,525,000
4863 Grange Road, $2,368,500
Sebastopol
8130 Whited Road, $975,000
Sonoma
940 Madrone Road, $505,000
1288 Felder Road, $670,000
18723 Melvin Ave., $680,000
274 Richards Blvd., $684,000
540 E. Fourth St., $1,200,000
21625 Hyde Road, $1,711,000
The Sea Ranch
307 Wild Moor Reach, $1,250,000
265 Moonraker Road, $1,470,000
Windsor
900 Pulteney Place, $560,000
777 Stellar Lane, $610,000
1053 Esparto Court, $650,000
1258 Vintage Greens Drive, $670,000
7823 Wildflower Court, $670,000
638 Decanter Circle, $681,500
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter