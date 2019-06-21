Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of May 12

One hundred and four single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of May 12 ranging in price from $155,000 to $2.4 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions this week was 4863 Grange Road in Santa Rosa which sold for $2,368,500 on May 13. This 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 4.784 square feet residence featured a spacious veranda, pool and vineyard views.

Bodega Bay

20727 Heron Drive, $890,000



Camp Meeker

94 Railroad Ave., $425,000

14 Hampton Road, $500,000

12 Hampton Road, $500,000



Cloverdale

43 Church Lane, $155,000

127 Elm St., $450,000

121 Marguerite Lane, $470,000

119 Wisteria Circle, $485,000

106 Caledonian Court, $640,000



Cotati

5 Ryan Lane, $517,500



Forestville

10440 Woodside Drive, $360,000

10371 Woodside Drive, $410,000

10689 Old River Road, $517,000



Geyserville

23655 Vineyard Extension Road, $526,000



Graton

3051 Edison St., $637,000

3045 Brush St., $665,000



Guerneville

14620 Eastern Ave., $350,000

11823 Ridge Drive, $369,000

17515 Neeley Road, $525,000

16792 Center Way, $719,000



Healdsburg

609 University St., $590,000

916 Harold Lane, $640,000

239 Theresa Court, $765,000

10950 Eastside Road, $1,350,000



Penngrove

6864 Eagle Ridge Road, $1,165,000



Petaluma

800 S. Ely Blvd., $577,000

1052 Daniel Drive, $585,000

175 Payran St., $600,000

705 Wood Sorrel Drive, $600,000

620 Madison St., $629,000

1509 Baywood Drive, $662,500

1004 Aspen Way, $680,000

705 Bordeaux Drive, $735,000

228 Bodega Ave., $750,000

5755 Roblar Road, $800,000

940 Fifth St., $820,000

229 Purrington Road, $1,500,000

6 Rumson Court, $1,525,000

428 Rebecca Drive, $1,577,000



Rohnert Park

1413 Gillpepper Lane, $575,000

970 Holly Ave., $580,000

932 Edith Court, $585,000

4411 Graywhaler Lane, $600,000

7705 Melody Drive, $610,000

220 Firethorn Drive, $660,000

7374 Rasmussen Way, $860,000



Santa Rosa

1904 Dogwood Drive, $170,000

1428 Starview Court, $175,000

3735 Deauville Place, $260,000

4290 Wallace Road, $429,500

916 Kingwood St., $455,500

1916 Spinnaker Place, $475,000

1671 Wishing Well Way, $500,000

2328 Vennie Court, $508,500

2105 Magowan Drive, $512,000

610 Trowbridge St., $515,000

2133 Service Court, $525,000

3222 Boron Ave., $525,000

1540 Wimbledon Place, $525,000

1605 Clover Drive, $537,000

1263 Matanzas Way, $540,000

1635 Ridley Ave., $540,000

2268 Piner Road, $547,000

2338 Meyers Drive, $552,000

326 Sejong Lane, $570,000

1920 Goldpan Circle, $575,000

1425 King St., $575,000

1200 12th St., $580,000

560 Carr Ave., $586,000

1619 Wishing Well Way, $600,000

2420 Olympia Drive, $625,000

2328 Horseshoe Drive, $645,000

1448 Dutton Ave., $660,000

2142 Grahn Drive, $680,000

4733 Orville Ave., $705,000

6550 Stonecroft Terrace, $715,000

2312 Viggo Way, $792,000

4865 Occidental Road, $800,000

2521 Barona Place, $803,000

4305 Langner Ave., $819,000

6 El Prado Court, $830,000

154 Valley Lakes Drive, $840,000

3619 Alta Vista Ave., $849,000

8854 Oak Trail Drive, $860,000

5823 Owl Hill Ave., $1,000,000

4197 Sonoma Mountain Road, $1,002,000

5910 Mountain Hawk Drive, $1,325,000

3888 Sage Hill Place, $1,525,000

4863 Grange Road, $2,368,500



Sebastopol

8130 Whited Road, $975,000



Sonoma

940 Madrone Road, $505,000

1288 Felder Road, $670,000

18723 Melvin Ave., $680,000

274 Richards Blvd., $684,000

540 E. Fourth St., $1,200,000

21625 Hyde Road, $1,711,000



The Sea Ranch

307 Wild Moor Reach, $1,250,000

265 Moonraker Road, $1,470,000



Windsor

900 Pulteney Place, $560,000

777 Stellar Lane, $610,000

1053 Esparto Court, $650,000

1258 Vintage Greens Drive, $670,000

7823 Wildflower Court, $670,000

638 Decanter Circle, $681,500



Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter