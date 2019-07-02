Carmel compound featured in 'Basic Instinct' on the market for $52.4 million

The Carmel Highlands compound featured in the 1992 thriller "Basic Instinct" is on the market for $52.4 million, according to The Monterey County Herald.

The 4.1-acre oceanfront compound consists of a main lodge plus four other houses for a total of 12 bedrooms, 13 bathroom, six garage spaces and 17,000 square feet of living space. The 950-foot waterfront offers sweeping views of Point Lobos and the Pacific Ocean.

According to The Herald, owner Gary Vickers fell in love with the area as a child while visiting with his family from Colorado. He's been renovating the compound since 2000 and bought the main house, the final piece of the puzzle, in 2018 following the death of the former owner's widow.

Vickers told the The Herald, "I've given this the right bones and spirit that I hope people will honor." It is a place, Vickers said, people can relax and feel at one with nature.

Hollywood came calling in the 1990s when it served as home to Sharon Stone's character in the Michael Douglas thriller "Basic Instinct," controversial at the time due to its many adult themes.

