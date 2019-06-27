Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of May 19

One hundred and twenty single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of May 19 ranging in price from $155,000 to $3.4 million.

One of the most expensive homes sold in Sonoma County this week 301 Chinquapin Lane in The Sea Ranch which sold for $2,100,000 on May 24. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,382 square foot historic modern home was designed by William Turnbull, Jr. and featured floor to ceiling wood paneling, large picture windows and forest views.

Bodega Bay

1482 Sea Way, $830,000

2059 Sea Way, $1,299,000

19930 Oyster Catcher Loop, $1,700,000

Cloverdale

305 Ioli Ranch Circle, $345,000

119 University St., $445,000

615 Antonio St., $500,000

Cotati

198 Wilford Lane, $530,000

109 Oretsky Way, $659,000

8516 Cypress Ave., $725,000

Forestville

10435 Woodside Drive, $550,000

8012 Speer Ranch Road, $610,000

Healdsburg

316 Maple Circle, $498,500

103 Marion Lane, $835,000

110 Village Oaks Court, $1,060,000

433 Greens Drive, $1,395,000

165 Spur Ridge Court, $1,900,000

Jenner

22115 Ruoff Road, $469,000

Occidental

14609 Jomark Lane, $774,000

Penngrove

480 Oak St., $888,000

1445 Goodwin Ave., $985,000

9527 Old Redwood Highway, $1,109,000

Petaluma

1501 Elizabeth Drive, $595,000

19 Rocca Drive, $625,000

1313 Evergreen Lane, $650,000

52 Maria Drive, $650,000

1669 San Marino Drive, $662,500

902 Grouse Lane, $675,000

1911 Lansdowne Way, $690,000

241 Edith St., $700,000

910 Ashwood Court, $710,000

616 Kentucky St., $850,000

217 Sunnyslope Ave., $940,000

42 Sprauer Road, $985,000

237 Simon Drive, $1,030,000

6221 Roblar Road, $1,055,000

251 Photinia Place, $1,100,000

610 Deerfield Lane, $1,200,000

505 Rainsville Road, $1,241,000

145 Dublin Court, $1,290,000

Rohnert Park

416 Anson Ave., $540,000

1316 Gillpepper Lane, $549,000

7301 Circle Drive, $550,000

244 Adele Ave., $550,000

578 N. Lorraine Court, $560,000

430 Santa Barbara Drive, $565,000

1087 Santa Cruz Way, $640,000

6094 Daphne Court, $662,000

908 Holly Ave., $720,000

1527 Maria Place, $729,000

5705 Davis Circle, $742,500

Santa Rosa

1616 Keoke Court, $155,000

1292 Tuliptree Road, $170,000

3448 San Sonita Drive, $185,000

47 Brighton Court, $225,000

177 N. Dover Court, $235,000

1205 Keiser Ave., $330,000

2091 Mark West Springs Road, $375,000

1901 Pine Meadow Drive, $406,000

913 Kingwood St., $428,000

340 Green Field Circle, $430,000

1006 Waterbrook Court, $435,000

5240 Poe Court, $455,000

2100 Corby Ave., $460,000

665 Powderhorn Ave., $499,000

530 Avalon Ave., $500,000

2092 Bock St., $500,000

1021 Sonora Court, $529,000

234 Juanita Court, $539,000

3101 Midway Drive, $540,000

1080 Dickens Drive, $545,000

2443 Widgeon Court, $545,000

1970 Barndance Lane, $545,000

1809 Fenwick Place, $550,000

3008 Manning Court, $570,000

4959 Oak Park Way, $585,000

4852 Canyon Drive, $585,000

2626 Rosevine Lane, $597,000

2833 Linwood Ave., $600,000

201 Christina Lane, $608,000

465 Hillsdale Drive, $610,000

1942 Tuxhorn Drive, $619,000

1985 Red Oak Drive, $620,000

965 Baird Road, $667,000