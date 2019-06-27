Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of May 19
One hundred and twenty single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of May 19 ranging in price from $155,000 to $3.4 million.
One of the most expensive homes sold in Sonoma County this week 301 Chinquapin Lane in The Sea Ranch which sold for $2,100,000 on May 24. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,382 square foot historic modern home was designed by William Turnbull, Jr. and featured floor to ceiling wood paneling, large picture windows and forest views.
Bodega Bay
1482 Sea Way, $830,000
2059 Sea Way, $1,299,000
19930 Oyster Catcher Loop, $1,700,000
Cloverdale
305 Ioli Ranch Circle, $345,000
119 University St., $445,000
615 Antonio St., $500,000
Cotati
198 Wilford Lane, $530,000
109 Oretsky Way, $659,000
8516 Cypress Ave., $725,000
Forestville
10435 Woodside Drive, $550,000
8012 Speer Ranch Road, $610,000
Healdsburg
316 Maple Circle, $498,500
103 Marion Lane, $835,000
110 Village Oaks Court, $1,060,000
433 Greens Drive, $1,395,000
165 Spur Ridge Court, $1,900,000
Jenner
22115 Ruoff Road, $469,000
Occidental
14609 Jomark Lane, $774,000
Penngrove
480 Oak St., $888,000
1445 Goodwin Ave., $985,000
9527 Old Redwood Highway, $1,109,000
Petaluma
1501 Elizabeth Drive, $595,000
19 Rocca Drive, $625,000
1313 Evergreen Lane, $650,000
52 Maria Drive, $650,000
1669 San Marino Drive, $662,500
902 Grouse Lane, $675,000
1911 Lansdowne Way, $690,000
241 Edith St., $700,000
910 Ashwood Court, $710,000
616 Kentucky St., $850,000
217 Sunnyslope Ave., $940,000
42 Sprauer Road, $985,000
237 Simon Drive, $1,030,000
6221 Roblar Road, $1,055,000
251 Photinia Place, $1,100,000
610 Deerfield Lane, $1,200,000
505 Rainsville Road, $1,241,000
145 Dublin Court, $1,290,000
Rohnert Park
416 Anson Ave., $540,000
1316 Gillpepper Lane, $549,000
7301 Circle Drive, $550,000
244 Adele Ave., $550,000
578 N. Lorraine Court, $560,000
430 Santa Barbara Drive, $565,000
1087 Santa Cruz Way, $640,000
6094 Daphne Court, $662,000
908 Holly Ave., $720,000
1527 Maria Place, $729,000
5705 Davis Circle, $742,500
Santa Rosa
1616 Keoke Court, $155,000
1292 Tuliptree Road, $170,000
3448 San Sonita Drive, $185,000
47 Brighton Court, $225,000
177 N. Dover Court, $235,000
1205 Keiser Ave., $330,000
2091 Mark West Springs Road, $375,000
1901 Pine Meadow Drive, $406,000
913 Kingwood St., $428,000
340 Green Field Circle, $430,000
1006 Waterbrook Court, $435,000
5240 Poe Court, $455,000
2100 Corby Ave., $460,000
665 Powderhorn Ave., $499,000
530 Avalon Ave., $500,000
2092 Bock St., $500,000
1021 Sonora Court, $529,000
234 Juanita Court, $539,000
3101 Midway Drive, $540,000
1080 Dickens Drive, $545,000
2443 Widgeon Court, $545,000
1970 Barndance Lane, $545,000
1809 Fenwick Place, $550,000
3008 Manning Court, $570,000
4959 Oak Park Way, $585,000
4852 Canyon Drive, $585,000
2626 Rosevine Lane, $597,000
2833 Linwood Ave., $600,000
201 Christina Lane, $608,000
465 Hillsdale Drive, $610,000
1942 Tuxhorn Drive, $619,000
1985 Red Oak Drive, $620,000
965 Baird Road, $667,000