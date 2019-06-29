Fireworks go on sale in Sonoma County

The Big Bang doesn’t actually bang, according to Sebastopol Gravenstein Lions Club President Jerry Coleman. But it is certainly big.

The Big Bang Coleman was referring to is a giant box of fireworks that retails for $549.99. Its lack of bang is because of California’s “safe and sane” fireworks regulations, banning sales of certain types of fireworks including “mortars” that fly up in the air and explode, sending sound waves for blocks.

Coleman was selling the Big Bang, along with dozens of other varieties with names like Wizard Alley, Hot Point and Purple Rain, at the TNT Fireworks stand on North Main Street in Sebastopol Friday, the first day of legal fireworks sales in the city.

Sebastopol is the earliest to open fireworks sales in Sonoma County this year. Rohnert Park will follow next, with sales starting Sunday, and fireworks will be available in Cloverdale and Petaluma starting Monday, according to the Sonoma County website. Fireworks are banned in any other Sonoma County cities or unincorporated areas, and all sales must benefit local civic organizations.

Coleman said he typically sells two “Big Bang” boxes a year, and the stand brings in about $20,000 yearly for the Lions Club. Sales aren’t typically through the roof on the first day, but start to sparkle before the Fourth, he said.

“It’s a kinda slow first day, but sales will pick up of course,” he said. “I’d say July 3 is our biggest day.”

At another TNT Fireworks stand in Sebastopol, at the Fiesta Shopping Center on Gravenstein Highway North, Lew Spengler and Michael Fassio were selling fireworks on behalf of the local VFW. They agreed the first day starts off slow, and sales pick up closer to Independence Day.

“This is our most significant fundraiser of the year,” Spengler said.

The group brings in $9,000 to $13,000 a year at the stand, Fassio said, but there was a dip in sales following the October 2017 wildfires.

“The year after the fire, the Santa Rosa fire, people backed off,” he said.

The “safe and sane” regulations mean the fireworks shouldn’t be a wildfire danger, Coleman said.

“To our knowledge, there’s never been a fire in this area started by the ‘safe and sane’ fireworks,” he said. “It’s the illegal fireworks, if any, that start them.”

On Friday afternoon, Sebastopol resident Nicholas Doughty swung by the TNT Fireworks shack on North Main Street. He opted for Electrolytes, Laser Masters and Oblivions.

“Every firework is different. I usually go by the names,” he said. “If it’s got a good name, you’ve got some high hopes for it.”

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale at 707-521-5205 or andrew.beale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @iambeale.