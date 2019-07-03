#FacebookDown: Users report issues with Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp

Users around the world Wednesday are having problems signing into Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Facebook is down at the moment, various news outlets and blogs are reporting, and issues include login features as well as photos and other images failing to load property.

Also Wednesday morning, Twitters users reported problems using the service’s direct-message feature. “Can’t reload the app,” user Kathleen Moore wrote. “DMs would not work at all.”

With report of issues with Facebook and two of its popular apps surging throughout the system, the tech site Down Detector has received a wave of complaints from users in the United States as well as the United Kingdom and Europe. Of those affected, 85 percent of the reports on Facebook said users are experiencing problems with photos loading, while nearly 10 percent reported issues with the Newsfeed.

Down Detector said 91 percent of its Instagram reports involved problems with the news feed; for Whatsapp, 73 percent of reports described issues sending or receiving messages, while 25 percent said they were having connectivity problems.

Early Wednesday, people around the world started reporting various issues with the three apps, according to DownDetector, a web service that offers a real-time overview of outages and other issues online. About 5:45 a.m. PDT, thousands of Instagram users began reporting that they were having problems. A real-time outage map showed users having issues with Instagram in the Northeast region of the United States, as well as Berlin, Lisbon, Portugal, and London. Other areas hit hard included Florida, Georgia and some parts of South America, according to DownDetector.

Facebook, which owns Instagram and WhatsApp, did not immediately return calls for comment, and no mention of the outages was found on its corporate website.

Users then headed to to Twitter and expressed a wide range of problems with Instagram, Facebook and Whatsapp. Trending on the site were comments with the hashtages #whatsappdown, #facebookdown and #instagramdown.

“Can’t see any pictures or see stories,” one uses in the Netherlands reported.

“The world is ending,” said a Twitter user named “Logical Human.” “Go outside and enjoy life without being on instagram all the time.”

A user in San Diego tweeted that “it looks like higher resolution content isn’t loading or posting.” And “Idk Fruit Loops” said “Stories, DMs and new posts won’t load, happening for a solid hour now.”

Meanwhile, social-media memes flourished as people took to Twitter to make fun of the outages.

