Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of May 26

JANET BALICKI WEBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 4, 2019, 9:11AM
Updated 2 hours ago

One hundred and twenty-seven single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of May 26 ranging in price from $100,000 to $4.1 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 600 Lawndale Road in Kenwood which sold for $4,100,000 on May 31. This five-bedroom, six-bathroom, 7,500 square-foot residence featured three guest houses, two pools, a spa, waterfalls, an outdoor kitchen, fire pit, manicured gardens, mature oaks and a six-car garage.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Bodega Bay

796 Gull Drive, $1,329,000

Calistoga

18101 State Highway 128, $1,500,000

Cazadero

29500 Seaview Road, $150,000

Cloverdale

30010 River Road, $100,000

211 Mulberry Drive, $500,000

542 Venezia Way, $565,000

309 S. Foothill Blvd., $725,000

Cotati

8471 Larch Ave., $565,000

23 Lipton Way, $630,000

Forestville

11708 Oak Road, $246,000

8039 Maple Ave., $433,000

7210 Highway 116, $540,000

Geyserville

5279 Highway 128, $1,585,000

Glen Ellen

8542 Highway 12, $1,150,000

12294 Jerri Drive, $1,265,000

Graton

9603 Graton Road, $685,000

Guerneville

14730 Eagles Nest Road, $240,000

14860 Canyon 2 Road, $422,000

14687 Orchard Lane, $560,000

Healdsburg

240 Orchard St., $450,000

314 Equestrian Gap, $810,000

315 Fitch St., $1,425,000

219 Burgundy Road, $1,495,000

400 Second St., $1,975,000

Kenwood

600 Lawndale Road, $4,100,000

Petaluma

2886 Stony Point Road, $218,500

1294 McKenzie Ave., $539,000

229 Bodega Ave., $614,000

1120 Ponderosa Drive, $615,000

1149 Brighton View Circle, $650,000

104 Eastside Circle, $652,500

238 Wilson St., $700,000

1324 Marian Way, $703,000

1633 Zinfandel Drive, $841,000

344 Keokuk St., $850,000

325 Black Oak Drive, $960,000

2135 Magnolia Ave., $1,102,000

727 Paula Lane, $1,592,500

Rohnert Park

810 Lilac Way, $543,000

7965 Becky Court, $556,000

1350 Gaspar Court, $570,000

1563 Gary Court, $596,000

1181 Hailey Court, $600,000

4507 Fairway Drive, $650,000

1442 Mariner Place, $675,000

5354 Kelliann Place, $745,000

5490 Daniel Drive, $850,000

Santa Rosa

175 Ursuline Road, $200,000

3508 Brookdale Drive, $230,000

5401 Wilshire Drive, $255,000

1725 Cooper Drive, $389,000

1405 Eardley Ave., $425,000

3095 Marc Way, $450,000

1010 Morgan St., $454,000

579 Flower Ave., $455,000

730 Hewett St., $455,000

2420 Basque Court, $480,000

2229 Northview St., $483,000

3563 Pinyon St., $485,000

229 Darek Drive, $489,000

261 Carina Drive, $490,000

309 Sejong Lane, $499,000

9 Oak Island Drive, $500,000

1600 Arroyo Sierra Circle, $501,500

1905 Robin Hood Lane, $510,000

1121 Comalli St., $510,000

3060 Mule Deer Lane, $520,000

4046 Agassi Drive, $524,000

1621 Jennings Ave., $532,000

1971 Yellow Rose Lane, $533,500

205 Westbrook Drive, $539,000

3811 Finley Ave., $541,000

2206 Tapian Way, $545,000

603 Clover Drive, $545,000

8808 Hood Mountain Circle, $564,000

319 Sejong Lane, $570,000

1914 Quail Run, $585,000

3980 Louis Krohn Drive, $595,000

3255 Boron Ave., $615,000

2355 Tedeschi Drive, $615,500

1978 Northfield Drive, $620,000

1930 Northfield Drive, $622,000

5596 Fulton Road, $630,000

2211 Sunlit Ann Drive, $650,000

512 Morgan St., $650,000

5214 Yerba Buena Road, $660,000

4750 Londonberry Drive, $675,000

9 Yerba Place, $705,000

2232 Hillside Drive, $720,000

2125 Siesta Lane, $747,000

1830 El Camino Way, $750,000

2325 Chapman Court, $750,000

1513 Spencer Ave., $780,000

461 Pythian Road, $840,000

1475 Los Olivos Road, $890,000

5766 Owl Hill Ave., $898,000

9233 Oak Trail Circle, $925,000

2302 Grace Drive, $1,039,000

4072 Parker Hill Road, $1,049,500

426 Trail Ridge Place, $1,165,000

155 Alice St., $1,206,000

Sebastopol

275 Hutchins Ave., $525,000

440 Furlong Road, $550,000

7218 Lynch Road, $739,000

4080 Heather Lane, $1,724,500

Sonoma

10 Pine Ave., $330,000

21895 Schellville Road, $393,500

1308 Avenida Sebastiani, $535,000

1365 Lubeck St., $670,000

661 Verano Ave., $727,000

865 Ernest Drive, $770,000

901 Central Ave., $899,000

865 E. Fourth St., $1,330,000

18410 Carriger Road, $1,370,000

17684 Carriger Road, $1,400,000

555 Crest Way, $1,600,000

1424 E. Napa St., $1,920,000

1721 Lovall Valley Road, $2,290,000

236 E. Spain St., $3,825,000

The Sea Ranch

303 Fish Rock, $1,349,000

Windsor

7725 Foppiano Way, $500,000

955 Springfield Court, $520,000

760 Bob Crosby Way, $540,000

7909 Dove Lane, $600,000

1249 Eagle Drive, $710,000

815 Starburst Court, $779,000

321 Windsor River Road, $875,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter

