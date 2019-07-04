Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of May 26
One hundred and twenty-seven single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of May 26 ranging in price from $100,000 to $4.1 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 600 Lawndale Road in Kenwood which sold for $4,100,000 on May 31. This five-bedroom, six-bathroom, 7,500 square-foot residence featured three guest houses, two pools, a spa, waterfalls, an outdoor kitchen, fire pit, manicured gardens, mature oaks and a six-car garage.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Bodega Bay
796 Gull Drive, $1,329,000
Calistoga
18101 State Highway 128, $1,500,000
Cazadero
29500 Seaview Road, $150,000
Cloverdale
30010 River Road, $100,000
211 Mulberry Drive, $500,000
542 Venezia Way, $565,000
309 S. Foothill Blvd., $725,000
Cotati
8471 Larch Ave., $565,000
23 Lipton Way, $630,000
Forestville
11708 Oak Road, $246,000
8039 Maple Ave., $433,000
7210 Highway 116, $540,000
Geyserville
5279 Highway 128, $1,585,000
Glen Ellen
8542 Highway 12, $1,150,000
12294 Jerri Drive, $1,265,000
Graton
9603 Graton Road, $685,000
Guerneville
14730 Eagles Nest Road, $240,000
14860 Canyon 2 Road, $422,000
14687 Orchard Lane, $560,000
Healdsburg
240 Orchard St., $450,000
314 Equestrian Gap, $810,000
315 Fitch St., $1,425,000
219 Burgundy Road, $1,495,000
400 Second St., $1,975,000
Kenwood
600 Lawndale Road, $4,100,000
Petaluma
2886 Stony Point Road, $218,500
1294 McKenzie Ave., $539,000
229 Bodega Ave., $614,000
1120 Ponderosa Drive, $615,000
1149 Brighton View Circle, $650,000
104 Eastside Circle, $652,500
238 Wilson St., $700,000
1324 Marian Way, $703,000
1633 Zinfandel Drive, $841,000
344 Keokuk St., $850,000
325 Black Oak Drive, $960,000
2135 Magnolia Ave., $1,102,000
727 Paula Lane, $1,592,500
Rohnert Park
810 Lilac Way, $543,000
7965 Becky Court, $556,000
1350 Gaspar Court, $570,000
1563 Gary Court, $596,000
1181 Hailey Court, $600,000
4507 Fairway Drive, $650,000
1442 Mariner Place, $675,000
5354 Kelliann Place, $745,000
5490 Daniel Drive, $850,000
Santa Rosa
175 Ursuline Road, $200,000
3508 Brookdale Drive, $230,000
5401 Wilshire Drive, $255,000
1725 Cooper Drive, $389,000
1405 Eardley Ave., $425,000
3095 Marc Way, $450,000
1010 Morgan St., $454,000
579 Flower Ave., $455,000
730 Hewett St., $455,000
2420 Basque Court, $480,000
2229 Northview St., $483,000
3563 Pinyon St., $485,000
229 Darek Drive, $489,000
261 Carina Drive, $490,000
309 Sejong Lane, $499,000
9 Oak Island Drive, $500,000
1600 Arroyo Sierra Circle, $501,500
1905 Robin Hood Lane, $510,000
1121 Comalli St., $510,000
3060 Mule Deer Lane, $520,000
4046 Agassi Drive, $524,000
1621 Jennings Ave., $532,000
1971 Yellow Rose Lane, $533,500
205 Westbrook Drive, $539,000
3811 Finley Ave., $541,000
2206 Tapian Way, $545,000
603 Clover Drive, $545,000
8808 Hood Mountain Circle, $564,000
319 Sejong Lane, $570,000
1914 Quail Run, $585,000
3980 Louis Krohn Drive, $595,000
3255 Boron Ave., $615,000
2355 Tedeschi Drive, $615,500
1978 Northfield Drive, $620,000
1930 Northfield Drive, $622,000
5596 Fulton Road, $630,000