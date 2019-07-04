Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of May 26

One hundred and twenty-seven single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of May 26 ranging in price from $100,000 to $4.1 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 600 Lawndale Road in Kenwood which sold for $4,100,000 on May 31. This five-bedroom, six-bathroom, 7,500 square-foot residence featured three guest houses, two pools, a spa, waterfalls, an outdoor kitchen, fire pit, manicured gardens, mature oaks and a six-car garage.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Bodega Bay

796 Gull Drive, $1,329,000

Calistoga

18101 State Highway 128, $1,500,000

Cazadero

29500 Seaview Road, $150,000

Cloverdale

30010 River Road, $100,000

211 Mulberry Drive, $500,000

542 Venezia Way, $565,000

309 S. Foothill Blvd., $725,000

Cotati

8471 Larch Ave., $565,000

23 Lipton Way, $630,000

Forestville

11708 Oak Road, $246,000

8039 Maple Ave., $433,000

7210 Highway 116, $540,000

Geyserville

5279 Highway 128, $1,585,000

Glen Ellen

8542 Highway 12, $1,150,000

12294 Jerri Drive, $1,265,000

Graton

9603 Graton Road, $685,000

Guerneville

14730 Eagles Nest Road, $240,000

14860 Canyon 2 Road, $422,000

14687 Orchard Lane, $560,000

Healdsburg

240 Orchard St., $450,000

314 Equestrian Gap, $810,000

315 Fitch St., $1,425,000

219 Burgundy Road, $1,495,000

400 Second St., $1,975,000

Kenwood

600 Lawndale Road, $4,100,000

Petaluma

2886 Stony Point Road, $218,500

1294 McKenzie Ave., $539,000

229 Bodega Ave., $614,000

1120 Ponderosa Drive, $615,000

1149 Brighton View Circle, $650,000

104 Eastside Circle, $652,500

238 Wilson St., $700,000

1324 Marian Way, $703,000

1633 Zinfandel Drive, $841,000

344 Keokuk St., $850,000

325 Black Oak Drive, $960,000

2135 Magnolia Ave., $1,102,000

727 Paula Lane, $1,592,500

Rohnert Park

810 Lilac Way, $543,000

7965 Becky Court, $556,000

1350 Gaspar Court, $570,000

1563 Gary Court, $596,000

1181 Hailey Court, $600,000

4507 Fairway Drive, $650,000

1442 Mariner Place, $675,000

5354 Kelliann Place, $745,000

5490 Daniel Drive, $850,000

Santa Rosa

175 Ursuline Road, $200,000

3508 Brookdale Drive, $230,000

5401 Wilshire Drive, $255,000

1725 Cooper Drive, $389,000

1405 Eardley Ave., $425,000

3095 Marc Way, $450,000

1010 Morgan St., $454,000

579 Flower Ave., $455,000

730 Hewett St., $455,000

2420 Basque Court, $480,000

2229 Northview St., $483,000

3563 Pinyon St., $485,000

229 Darek Drive, $489,000

261 Carina Drive, $490,000

309 Sejong Lane, $499,000

9 Oak Island Drive, $500,000

1600 Arroyo Sierra Circle, $501,500

1905 Robin Hood Lane, $510,000

1121 Comalli St., $510,000

3060 Mule Deer Lane, $520,000

4046 Agassi Drive, $524,000

1621 Jennings Ave., $532,000

1971 Yellow Rose Lane, $533,500

205 Westbrook Drive, $539,000

3811 Finley Ave., $541,000

2206 Tapian Way, $545,000

603 Clover Drive, $545,000

8808 Hood Mountain Circle, $564,000

319 Sejong Lane, $570,000

1914 Quail Run, $585,000

3980 Louis Krohn Drive, $595,000

3255 Boron Ave., $615,000

2355 Tedeschi Drive, $615,500

1978 Northfield Drive, $620,000

1930 Northfield Drive, $622,000

5596 Fulton Road, $630,000