Jay-Z partners with Caliva cannabis company as brand strategist

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 9, 2019, 12:37PM
Updated 6 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

LOS ANGELES — Jay-Z is heading into the legal marijuana industry as a chief brand strategist in partnership with a California cannabis product company.

The rapper said in a statement Tuesday that he entered a multiyear deal with San Jose, California-based Caliva. His role will consist of driving creative direction, outreach efforts and strategy for the brand.

Jay-Z says he also wants to increase the economic participation of people returning from incarceration through job training and workforce development.

The rapper called Caliva "the best partners for this endeavor."

Caliva operates a farm and two stores in Northern California. It also distributes its branded products in roughly two dozen other retail outlets in the state.

NFL legend Joe Montana's venture capital firm took part in a $75 million investment in Caliva earlier this year.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine