Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of June 2
One hundred and twelve single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of June 2 ranging in price from $150,000 to $1.8 million.
Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 1036 Sunset Drive in Healdsburg which sold for $1,800,000 on June 7. This three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 2,266 square-foot residence featured a gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, an expansive master suite with a soaking tub, a walk-in closet, bonus wine/exercise room and an outdoor kitchen.
Bodega Bay
171 Starboard Court, $1,200,000
20689 Mocking Bird Road, $1,250,000
Cazadero
14 Madrone Drive, $425,000
Cloverdale
118 Garden Circle Way, $405,000
483 W. Second St., $420,000
324 Moonlight Circle, $548,000
921 Valley Drive, $580,000
311 Moonlight Circle, $594,000
102 Primrose Lane, $665,000
315 Cherry Creek Road, $770,000
Cotati
105 Wildberry Lane, $309,000
209 Veronda Ave., $725,000
Glen Ellen
3131 Trinity Road, $895,000
Graton
3186 Ross Road, $460,000
Healdsburg
433 Sherman St., $875,000
1036 Sunset Drive, $1,800,000
Petaluma
1313 McNeil Ave., $419,000
624 Saint Francis Drive, $585,000
128 Saratoga Court, $597,500
27 Vallejo St., $598,000
1504 Sierra Drive, $660,000
1065 S. McDowell Blvd., $669,000
1889 Linnet Lane, $780,000
515 I St., $860,000
1398 Schuman Lane, $865,000
1827 Downing St., $930,000
519 Howard St., $934,500
209 Bassett St., $1,150,000
Rio Nido
17178 Mount Jackson Trail, $305,000
Rohnert Park
1447 Jasmine Circle, $525,000
5400 Evonne Ave., $617,000
8746 Lancaster Drive, $630,000
870 Santa Dorotea Circle, $650,000
1232 Heartwood Drive, $705,000
5358 Kelliann Place, $781,000
Santa Rosa
1331 Dogwood Drive, $150,000
1417 Michele Way, $175,000
1637 Jenna Place, $212,000
3631 Aaron Drive, $250,000
1952 Gardenview Court, $263,000
2714 Comanche St., $310,000
951 Crest Drive, $355,000
9409 Oak Trail Circle, $384,000
2596 Brookhaven Drive, $400,000
738 Hewett St., $435,000
2958 Sweet Grass Lane, $439,000
1863 Shelley Drive, $445,000
3385 Bennett Valley Road, $445,000
3157 Primrose Ave., $450,000
580 Baker Ave., $470,000
966 Edwards Ave., $475,000
724 Mill St., $479,500
1680 Greeneich Ave., $480,000
2734 Comanche St., $485,000
1208 Jennings Ave., $485,000
2345 Lemur St., $515,000
4116 Concord Ave., $519,000
3281 Homestead Lane, $525,000
1134 Humboldt St., $533,000
2211 Kawana Springs Road, $537,000
1928 Bodie St., $540,000
2455 Avignon Circle, $555,000
112 10th St., $555,000
1155 Tyne Court, $565,000
2729 Gallop Drive, $575,000
633 Crestmont Drive, $625,000
503 Oak Lake Ave., $631,000
408 Denton Way, $650,000
1067 Shady Oak Place, $650,000
4747 Granada Drive, $660,000
2306 Chapman Court, $706,000
525 Richmond Drive, $715,000
4747 Trafalgar Place, $764,545
1527 Riebli Road, $777,000
6519 Meadowridge Drive, $798,000
4453 Drury Lane, $820,000
2247 Sunrise Ave., $889,000
4919 Occidental Road, $890,000
503 Piezzi Road, $900,000
4795 Ponderosa Drive, $914,000
950 Wild Oak Drive, $1,025,000
3495 Ridgeview Drive, $1,175,000
1549 E. Foothill Drive, $1,300,000
Sebastopol
470 Zimpher Drive, $650,000
516 High St., $741,000
4008 Green Valley School Road, $1,260,000
Sonoma
259 Temelec Circle, $495,000
216 Locust Ave., $550,000
1272 Mission Drive, $564,000
526 San Gabriel Drive, $610,000
17313 Park Ave., $655,000
757 Country Meadow Lane, $845,000
17247 Hillside Ave., $978,000
1221 Apple Tree Court, $1,400,000
20696 Pueblo Ave., $1,550,000
431 San Lorenzo Court, $1,658,000
870 Knight St., $1,800,000
The Sea Ranch
37196 Schooner Drive, $500,000
857 River Beach Road, $669,000
39424 Pacific Reach, $820,000
208 Lupine Close, $1,250,000
Windsor
332 Shannon Way, $435,000
1015 Ginkgo Place, $535,000
939 Foothill Drive, $550,000
572 Leafhaven Lane, $560,000
6418 Yale St., $560,000
330 Broad Oak Way, $590,000
236 Belfiore Lane, $615,000
508 White Ash Court, $635,000
9208 Piccadilly Circle, $700,000
9501 Essex Court, $705,000
229 Decanter Circle, $800,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter