Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of June 2

One hundred and twelve single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of June 2 ranging in price from $150,000 to $1.8 million.

Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 1036 Sunset Drive in Healdsburg which sold for $1,800,000 on June 7. This three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 2,266 square-foot residence featured a gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, an expansive master suite with a soaking tub, a walk-in closet, bonus wine/exercise room and an outdoor kitchen.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Bodega Bay

171 Starboard Court, $1,200,000

20689 Mocking Bird Road, $1,250,000

Cazadero

14 Madrone Drive, $425,000

Cloverdale

118 Garden Circle Way, $405,000

483 W. Second St., $420,000

324 Moonlight Circle, $548,000

921 Valley Drive, $580,000

311 Moonlight Circle, $594,000

102 Primrose Lane, $665,000

315 Cherry Creek Road, $770,000

Cotati

105 Wildberry Lane, $309,000

209 Veronda Ave., $725,000

Glen Ellen

3131 Trinity Road, $895,000

Graton

3186 Ross Road, $460,000

Healdsburg

433 Sherman St., $875,000

1036 Sunset Drive, $1,800,000

Petaluma

1313 McNeil Ave., $419,000

624 Saint Francis Drive, $585,000

128 Saratoga Court, $597,500

27 Vallejo St., $598,000

1504 Sierra Drive, $660,000

1065 S. McDowell Blvd., $669,000

1889 Linnet Lane, $780,000

515 I St., $860,000

1398 Schuman Lane, $865,000

1827 Downing St., $930,000

519 Howard St., $934,500

209 Bassett St., $1,150,000

Rio Nido

17178 Mount Jackson Trail, $305,000

Rohnert Park

1447 Jasmine Circle, $525,000

5400 Evonne Ave., $617,000

8746 Lancaster Drive, $630,000

870 Santa Dorotea Circle, $650,000

1232 Heartwood Drive, $705,000

5358 Kelliann Place, $781,000

Santa Rosa

1331 Dogwood Drive, $150,000

1417 Michele Way, $175,000

1637 Jenna Place, $212,000

3631 Aaron Drive, $250,000

1952 Gardenview Court, $263,000

2714 Comanche St., $310,000

951 Crest Drive, $355,000

9409 Oak Trail Circle, $384,000

2596 Brookhaven Drive, $400,000

738 Hewett St., $435,000

2958 Sweet Grass Lane, $439,000

1863 Shelley Drive, $445,000

3385 Bennett Valley Road, $445,000

3157 Primrose Ave., $450,000

580 Baker Ave., $470,000

966 Edwards Ave., $475,000

724 Mill St., $479,500

1680 Greeneich Ave., $480,000

2734 Comanche St., $485,000

1208 Jennings Ave., $485,000

2345 Lemur St., $515,000

4116 Concord Ave., $519,000

3281 Homestead Lane, $525,000

1134 Humboldt St., $533,000

2211 Kawana Springs Road, $537,000

1928 Bodie St., $540,000

2455 Avignon Circle, $555,000

112 10th St., $555,000

1155 Tyne Court, $565,000

2729 Gallop Drive, $575,000

633 Crestmont Drive, $625,000

503 Oak Lake Ave., $631,000

408 Denton Way, $650,000

1067 Shady Oak Place, $650,000

4747 Granada Drive, $660,000

2306 Chapman Court, $706,000

525 Richmond Drive, $715,000

4747 Trafalgar Place, $764,545

1527 Riebli Road, $777,000

6519 Meadowridge Drive, $798,000

4453 Drury Lane, $820,000

2247 Sunrise Ave., $889,000

4919 Occidental Road, $890,000

503 Piezzi Road, $900,000

4795 Ponderosa Drive, $914,000

950 Wild Oak Drive, $1,025,000

3495 Ridgeview Drive, $1,175,000

1549 E. Foothill Drive, $1,300,000

Sebastopol

470 Zimpher Drive, $650,000

516 High St., $741,000

4008 Green Valley School Road, $1,260,000

Sonoma

259 Temelec Circle, $495,000

216 Locust Ave., $550,000

1272 Mission Drive, $564,000

526 San Gabriel Drive, $610,000

17313 Park Ave., $655,000

757 Country Meadow Lane, $845,000

17247 Hillside Ave., $978,000

1221 Apple Tree Court, $1,400,000

20696 Pueblo Ave., $1,550,000

431 San Lorenzo Court, $1,658,000

870 Knight St., $1,800,000

The Sea Ranch

37196 Schooner Drive, $500,000

857 River Beach Road, $669,000

39424 Pacific Reach, $820,000

208 Lupine Close, $1,250,000

Windsor

332 Shannon Way, $435,000

1015 Ginkgo Place, $535,000

939 Foothill Drive, $550,000

572 Leafhaven Lane, $560,000

6418 Yale St., $560,000

330 Broad Oak Way, $590,000

236 Belfiore Lane, $615,000

508 White Ash Court, $635,000

9208 Piccadilly Circle, $700,000

9501 Essex Court, $705,000

229 Decanter Circle, $800,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter