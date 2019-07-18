Nine Bay Area workplaces named among best in the US, according to Indeed

GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 18, 2019, 1:35PM

Nine Bay Area companies are among the best places to work in the Unites States, according to Indeed.

The job hunt site recently released this year's list of 50 top-rated workplaces. To determine the rankings, Indeed reviewed Fortune 500 businesses' benefits, work environment, diversity and company values, among other criteria.

Adobe received first place, followed by Facebook and Southwest Airlines.

Click through the gallery above to see which Bay Area companies made the cut, and click here to read the full list.

