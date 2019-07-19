Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of June 9

One hundred and eighteen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of June 9 ranging in price from $75,000 to $2.2 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 180 E. Fourth St. in Sonoma which sold for $2,225,000 on June 10. This traditional 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 2,869 square foot home featured a pool, chef's kitchen, open-air family room, office and master bedroom loft with his and hers bathrooms.

Bodega Bay

21633 Heron Drive, $699,000

Cazadero

8 Hahn Road, $360,000

500 Pearl St., $1,200,000

Cloverdale

60 Clovercrest Drive, $435,000

110 St. Michael Court, $525,000

314 Rolling Hill Court, $535,000

132 W. Brookside Drive, $640,000

Cotati

670 W. Cotati Ave., $900,000

Forestville

10608 Woodside Drive, $410,000

Glen Ellen

4770 Cavedale Road, $280,000

Guerneville

14330 Old Cazadero Road, $420,000

17550 Neeley Road, $440,000

15873 Sunshine Court, $702,500

Healdsburg

199 Bailhache Ave., $590,000

1678 Stirrup Loop, $975,000

411 Tucker St., $1,965,000

Monte Rio

20321 River Blvd., $380,000

19625 Redwood Drive, $804,000

Occidental

1109 Tannery Creek Road, $1,300,000

Petaluma

1557 Rio Nido Court, $438,000

1105 Ramona Lane, $560,000

1321 Berrydale Drive, $640,000

1637 Jeffrey Drive, $652,000

1502 Quail Drive, $655,000

27 Fairview Terrace, $685,000

225 Rushmore Ave., $707,000

1643 Calle Ranchero, $800,000

404 Trinity Court, $810,000

19 Raffles Court, $879,500

301 Bishop Circle, $1,000,000

32 Live Oak Drive, $1,040,000

1012 Cohen Court, $1,375,000

Rohnert Park

7224 Circle Drive, $500,000

7858 Burton Ave., $610,000

866 Santa Dorotea Circle, $630,000

1433 Montana Place, $644,000

1255 Marlene Court, $645,000

5350 Kelliann Place, $675,000

4565 Fairway Drive, $685,000

5362 Kelliann Place, $695,000

1415 Roman Drive, $779,000

Santa Rosa

1979 Ludwig Ave., $75,000

1705 Randon Way, $190,000

1205 Meekland Court, $325,000

745 Oak St., $340,000

716 Polk St., $398,000

2067 Nordyke Ave., $450,000

4755 Sunshine Ave., $475,000

1069 Stevenson St., $475,000

2464 College Park Circle, $477,500

440 Trowbridge St., $485,500

754 Zuur St., $501,500

2214 Pierre Drive, $520,000

717 Nason St., $525,000

2408 Lomitas Ave., $525,000

2372 Lemur St., $530,000

1990 Belmont Court, $530,000

225 Yates Drive, $535,000

691 Dixon Court, $545,000

2212 Christy Court, $548,000

2112 Montgomery Drive, $550,000

733 Benjamins Road, $550,000

4918 Charmian Drive, $557,500

2030 Quebec Terrace, $560,000

2412 Quail Hollow Drive, $570,000

5224 Yerba Buena Road, $600,000

2318 Carson St., $600,000

2281 W. Hearn Ave., $609,000

2205 Peterson Lane, $615,000

2090 Guerneville Road, $619,000

3218 Hidden Valley Drive, $654,000

4869 Parktrail Drive, $685,000

2841 Linwood Ave., $690,000

4210 Miles Ave., $700,000

928 Estes Drive, $715,000

3790 Selvage Road, $725,000

1617 Neotomas Ave., $725,000

2250 Dancing Penny Way, $731,000

6572 Birch Drive, $740,000

3988 Millbrook Drive, $948,000

1350 Spring St., $950,000

1412 Quail Court, $974,000

236 Silver Creek Circle, $1,100,000

3654 Rutherford Way, $1,100,000

1333 Brush Creek Road, $1,174,000

5927 Lyric Lane, $1,285,000

985 Slate Drive, $1,375,000

3504 Daybreak Court, $1,400,000

3608 Incantare Court, $1,475,000

3645 Helford Place, $1,547,000

Sebastopol

7980 Mill Station Road, $405,000

7451 Calder Ave., $820,000

5761 Fredricks Road, $845,000

4996 Maddocks Road, $860,000

4730 Daywalt Road, $880,000

939 Gaydee Court, $895,500

Sonoma

163 Fetters Ave., $402,000

17347 Sonoma Highway, $405,000

17345 Park Ave., $475,000

247 Avenida Barbera, $532,000

105 Vineyard Circle, $561,000

988 Manor Drive, $937,500

20029 W. First St., $1,000,000

272 Newcomb St., $1,002,000

350 London Way, $1,599,000

3475 Wood Valley Road, $1,995,000

17361 E. Seventh St., $2,115,000

180 E. Fourth St., $2,225,000

The Sea Ranch

227 Haversack, $815,000

233 Ballast Road, $840,000

Windsor

907 Foothill Drive, $535,500

648 Yerba Buena Way, $600,000

6442 Yale St., $655,000

1034 Foothill Drive, $667,500

120 Decanter Circle, $685,000

1168 Mitchell Lane, $700,000

125 Anish Way, $775,000

585 Pistachio Place, $970,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter