Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of June 9
One hundred and eighteen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of June 9 ranging in price from $75,000 to $2.2 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 180 E. Fourth St. in Sonoma which sold for $2,225,000 on June 10. This traditional 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 2,869 square foot home featured a pool, chef's kitchen, open-air family room, office and master bedroom loft with his and hers bathrooms.
Bodega Bay
21633 Heron Drive, $699,000
Cazadero
8 Hahn Road, $360,000
500 Pearl St., $1,200,000
Cloverdale
60 Clovercrest Drive, $435,000
110 St. Michael Court, $525,000
314 Rolling Hill Court, $535,000
132 W. Brookside Drive, $640,000
Cotati
670 W. Cotati Ave., $900,000
Forestville
10608 Woodside Drive, $410,000
Glen Ellen
4770 Cavedale Road, $280,000
Guerneville
14330 Old Cazadero Road, $420,000
17550 Neeley Road, $440,000
15873 Sunshine Court, $702,500
Healdsburg
199 Bailhache Ave., $590,000
1678 Stirrup Loop, $975,000
411 Tucker St., $1,965,000
Monte Rio
20321 River Blvd., $380,000
19625 Redwood Drive, $804,000
Occidental
1109 Tannery Creek Road, $1,300,000
Petaluma
1557 Rio Nido Court, $438,000
1105 Ramona Lane, $560,000
1321 Berrydale Drive, $640,000
1637 Jeffrey Drive, $652,000
1502 Quail Drive, $655,000
27 Fairview Terrace, $685,000
225 Rushmore Ave., $707,000
1643 Calle Ranchero, $800,000
404 Trinity Court, $810,000
19 Raffles Court, $879,500
301 Bishop Circle, $1,000,000
32 Live Oak Drive, $1,040,000
1012 Cohen Court, $1,375,000
Rohnert Park
7224 Circle Drive, $500,000
7858 Burton Ave., $610,000
866 Santa Dorotea Circle, $630,000
1433 Montana Place, $644,000
1255 Marlene Court, $645,000
5350 Kelliann Place, $675,000
4565 Fairway Drive, $685,000
5362 Kelliann Place, $695,000
1415 Roman Drive, $779,000
Santa Rosa
1979 Ludwig Ave., $75,000
1705 Randon Way, $190,000
1205 Meekland Court, $325,000
745 Oak St., $340,000
716 Polk St., $398,000
2067 Nordyke Ave., $450,000
4755 Sunshine Ave., $475,000
1069 Stevenson St., $475,000
2464 College Park Circle, $477,500
440 Trowbridge St., $485,500
754 Zuur St., $501,500
2214 Pierre Drive, $520,000
717 Nason St., $525,000
2408 Lomitas Ave., $525,000
2372 Lemur St., $530,000
1990 Belmont Court, $530,000
225 Yates Drive, $535,000
691 Dixon Court, $545,000
2212 Christy Court, $548,000
2112 Montgomery Drive, $550,000
733 Benjamins Road, $550,000
4918 Charmian Drive, $557,500
2030 Quebec Terrace, $560,000
2412 Quail Hollow Drive, $570,000
5224 Yerba Buena Road, $600,000
2318 Carson St., $600,000
2281 W. Hearn Ave., $609,000
2205 Peterson Lane, $615,000
2090 Guerneville Road, $619,000
3218 Hidden Valley Drive, $654,000
4869 Parktrail Drive, $685,000
2841 Linwood Ave., $690,000
4210 Miles Ave., $700,000
928 Estes Drive, $715,000
3790 Selvage Road, $725,000
1617 Neotomas Ave., $725,000
2250 Dancing Penny Way, $731,000
6572 Birch Drive, $740,000
3988 Millbrook Drive, $948,000
1350 Spring St., $950,000
1412 Quail Court, $974,000
236 Silver Creek Circle, $1,100,000
3654 Rutherford Way, $1,100,000
1333 Brush Creek Road, $1,174,000
5927 Lyric Lane, $1,285,000
985 Slate Drive, $1,375,000
3504 Daybreak Court, $1,400,000
3608 Incantare Court, $1,475,000
3645 Helford Place, $1,547,000
Sebastopol
7980 Mill Station Road, $405,000
7451 Calder Ave., $820,000
5761 Fredricks Road, $845,000
4996 Maddocks Road, $860,000
4730 Daywalt Road, $880,000
939 Gaydee Court, $895,500
Sonoma
163 Fetters Ave., $402,000
17347 Sonoma Highway, $405,000
17345 Park Ave., $475,000
247 Avenida Barbera, $532,000
105 Vineyard Circle, $561,000
988 Manor Drive, $937,500
20029 W. First St., $1,000,000
272 Newcomb St., $1,002,000
350 London Way, $1,599,000
3475 Wood Valley Road, $1,995,000
17361 E. Seventh St., $2,115,000
180 E. Fourth St., $2,225,000
The Sea Ranch
227 Haversack, $815,000
233 Ballast Road, $840,000
Windsor
907 Foothill Drive, $535,500
648 Yerba Buena Way, $600,000
6442 Yale St., $655,000
1034 Foothill Drive, $667,500
120 Decanter Circle, $685,000
1168 Mitchell Lane, $700,000
125 Anish Way, $775,000
585 Pistachio Place, $970,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter