A Washington state banking corporation has acquired AltaPacific Bank of Santa Rosa in a nearly $90 million deal to expand its presence in California.

Banner Corp. of Walla Walla, the holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, bought AltaPacific Bancorp, the parent company of the local bank that has six locations in California.

AltaPacific shareholders will receive 0.2712 shares of Banner common stock in exchange for each share of AltaPacific common stock, which based on Tuesday’s closing price would equal a $87.4 million deal.

Banner has total assets of $11.8 billion, while AltaPacific Bancorp has total assets of $436 million.

“Today’s banking environment is challenging for small community banks, even strong ones like ours,” Charles O. Hall, CEO of AltaPacific Bank, said in a statement.

