Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of June 16

One hundred and ten single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of June 16 ranging in price from $52,000 to $2.8 million.

Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 20225 Garry Lane in Sonoma which sold for $2,750,000 on June 17. This three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,800 square-foot remodeled mid-century home featured a pool, outbuildings, expansive patios and high end appliances.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Bodega Bay

5430 El Camino Bella, $900,000

Cloverdale

112 St Michael Court, $585,000

112 Sierra Court, $639,000

1330 Wilson Road, $810,000

Cotati

8478 Linden Ave., $599,000

Geyserville

21206 Redwood Highway, $415,000

Glen Ellen

1465 Hill Road, $1,260,000

Guerneville

15500 Willow Road, $255,000

14646 Rio Nido Road, $332,000

14860 Rotonda Way, $500,000

17970 Sweetwater Springs Road, $515,000

Healdsburg

974 Jasmine Court, $1,100,000

414 Fitch St., $1,340,000

412 Fitch St., $1,340,000

Jenner

11039 Castle Crag Way, $500,000

Kenwood

361 Treehaven Lane, $580,000

Monte Rio

20696 Front St., $1,460,000

Penngrove

586 Highland Ave., $767,000

2441 Goodwin Ave., $938,000

Petaluma

3 Averye Way, $555,000

508 Murray Drive, $579,000

1033 Addison Circle, $665,000

829 Sartori Drive, $680,000

1581 Rainier Ave., $690,000

551 Bodega Ave., $715,000

1 Palomino Court, $745,000

10 Sapporo Court, $785,000

4 Skyhawk Court, $815,000

5 Morning Sun Drive, $860,000

501 Second St., $880,000

4455 Bodega Ave., $1,065,000

503 Sonoma Mountain Road, $1,220,000

440 Sunnyslope Road, $1,679,000

Rio Nido

15320 Canyon 3 Road, $197,000

Rohnert Park

5694 Davis Circle, $382,500

7763 Santa Barbara Drive, $495,000

579 Anson Ave., $515,000

135 Alma Ave., $532,000

8639 Lords Manor Way, $565,000

7552 Mercedes Way, $565,000

1320 Gillpepper Lane, $570,000

8886 Lancaster Drive, $579,000

839 Lunar Court, $632,000

4405 Hollingsworth Circle, $707,000

Santa Rosa

3360 Sansone Court, $52,000

3860 Crestview Drive, $185,000

2454 Gilham Way, $200,000

974 Kingwood St., $212,500

5420 Wikiup Bridge Way, $300,000

1055 Hendley St., $340,000

3315 Primrose Ave., $410,000

2947 Bay Village Ave., $475,000

965 Middle Rincon Road, $480,000

2458 Dayton St., $489,000

2372 Millay Court, $490,000

2445 Marilyn Court, $495,000

2015 Beverly Way, $500,000

3078 Lamberson Court, $518,000

483 Ward Road, $543,000

1490 Ridley Ave., $550,000

2294 Vista Del Sol Court, $570,000

1202 Trombetta St., $573,000

790 Alaska Drive, $590,000

1381 Velma Ave., $600,000

1116 Wyoming Drive, $610,000

2321 Brompton Ave., $620,000

2559 Tuscan Drive, $625,000

6471 Pine Valley Drive, $640,000

1316 Yuba Drive, $655,000

121 10th St., $655,000

557 Lewrosa Way, $660,000

1734 Calavaras Drive, $679,000

2332 Creekwood Court, $750,000

18 Valley Oaks Place, $759,000

1811 Velvetleaf Lane, $768,000

5421 Spain Ave., $775,000

496 Oak Vista Court, $844,000

850 Montrose Court, $915,000

164 Massimo Circle, $1,050,000

2050 Bent Tree Place, $1,100,000

3536 Holland Drive, $1,320,000

3397 Lake Park Court, $1,380,000

2887 Bardy Road, $2,100,000

Sebastopol

9684 O’Connell Road, $740,000

10190 Green Valley Road, $830,000

255 Golden Ridge Ave., $875,000

7057 Lynch Road, $920,000

2720 Canfield Road, $967,500

8357 Lewanna Lane, $1,155,000

6975 Orchard Station Road, $1,550,000

1295 Burnside Road, $1,600,000

Sonoma

20714 Meadow Drive, $492,500

400 E. Thomson Ave., $605,000

958 Glenwood Drive, $625,000

18259 Clayton Ave., $679,000

295 Pickett St., $684,000

18857 Jami Lee Lane, $704,000

199 Mountain Ave., $720,000

830 E. MacArthur St., $1,000,000

1128 Fryer Creek Drive, $1,060,000

714 E. Fifth St., $1,449,000

475 E. MacArthur St., $1,875,000

20225 Garry Lane, $2,750,000

The Sea Ranch

41075 Tallgrass, $912,000

39331 Pacific Reach, $1,225,000

Windsor

9222 Foxwood Drive, $400,000

520 Shagbark St., $635,000

109 Brianne Court, $680,000

434 Decanter Circle, $770,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter