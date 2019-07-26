Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of June 16
One hundred and ten single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of June 16 ranging in price from $52,000 to $2.8 million.
Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 20225 Garry Lane in Sonoma which sold for $2,750,000 on June 17. This three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,800 square-foot remodeled mid-century home featured a pool, outbuildings, expansive patios and high end appliances.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Bodega Bay
5430 El Camino Bella, $900,000
Cloverdale
112 St Michael Court, $585,000
112 Sierra Court, $639,000
1330 Wilson Road, $810,000
Cotati
8478 Linden Ave., $599,000
Geyserville
21206 Redwood Highway, $415,000
Glen Ellen
1465 Hill Road, $1,260,000
Guerneville
15500 Willow Road, $255,000
14646 Rio Nido Road, $332,000
14860 Rotonda Way, $500,000
17970 Sweetwater Springs Road, $515,000
Healdsburg
974 Jasmine Court, $1,100,000
414 Fitch St., $1,340,000
412 Fitch St., $1,340,000
Jenner
11039 Castle Crag Way, $500,000
Kenwood
361 Treehaven Lane, $580,000
Monte Rio
20696 Front St., $1,460,000
Penngrove
586 Highland Ave., $767,000
2441 Goodwin Ave., $938,000
Petaluma
3 Averye Way, $555,000
508 Murray Drive, $579,000
1033 Addison Circle, $665,000
829 Sartori Drive, $680,000
1581 Rainier Ave., $690,000
551 Bodega Ave., $715,000
1 Palomino Court, $745,000
10 Sapporo Court, $785,000
4 Skyhawk Court, $815,000
5 Morning Sun Drive, $860,000
501 Second St., $880,000
4455 Bodega Ave., $1,065,000
503 Sonoma Mountain Road, $1,220,000
440 Sunnyslope Road, $1,679,000
Rio Nido
15320 Canyon 3 Road, $197,000
Rohnert Park
5694 Davis Circle, $382,500
7763 Santa Barbara Drive, $495,000
579 Anson Ave., $515,000
135 Alma Ave., $532,000
8639 Lords Manor Way, $565,000
7552 Mercedes Way, $565,000
1320 Gillpepper Lane, $570,000
8886 Lancaster Drive, $579,000
839 Lunar Court, $632,000
4405 Hollingsworth Circle, $707,000
Santa Rosa
3360 Sansone Court, $52,000
3860 Crestview Drive, $185,000
2454 Gilham Way, $200,000
974 Kingwood St., $212,500
5420 Wikiup Bridge Way, $300,000
1055 Hendley St., $340,000
3315 Primrose Ave., $410,000
2947 Bay Village Ave., $475,000
965 Middle Rincon Road, $480,000
2458 Dayton St., $489,000
2372 Millay Court, $490,000
2445 Marilyn Court, $495,000
2015 Beverly Way, $500,000
3078 Lamberson Court, $518,000
483 Ward Road, $543,000
1490 Ridley Ave., $550,000
2294 Vista Del Sol Court, $570,000
1202 Trombetta St., $573,000
790 Alaska Drive, $590,000
1381 Velma Ave., $600,000
1116 Wyoming Drive, $610,000
2321 Brompton Ave., $620,000
2559 Tuscan Drive, $625,000
6471 Pine Valley Drive, $640,000
1316 Yuba Drive, $655,000
121 10th St., $655,000
557 Lewrosa Way, $660,000
1734 Calavaras Drive, $679,000
2332 Creekwood Court, $750,000
18 Valley Oaks Place, $759,000
1811 Velvetleaf Lane, $768,000
5421 Spain Ave., $775,000
496 Oak Vista Court, $844,000
850 Montrose Court, $915,000
164 Massimo Circle, $1,050,000
2050 Bent Tree Place, $1,100,000
3536 Holland Drive, $1,320,000
3397 Lake Park Court, $1,380,000
2887 Bardy Road, $2,100,000
Sebastopol
9684 O’Connell Road, $740,000
10190 Green Valley Road, $830,000
255 Golden Ridge Ave., $875,000
7057 Lynch Road, $920,000
2720 Canfield Road, $967,500
8357 Lewanna Lane, $1,155,000
6975 Orchard Station Road, $1,550,000
1295 Burnside Road, $1,600,000
Sonoma
20714 Meadow Drive, $492,500
400 E. Thomson Ave., $605,000
958 Glenwood Drive, $625,000
18259 Clayton Ave., $679,000
295 Pickett St., $684,000
18857 Jami Lee Lane, $704,000
199 Mountain Ave., $720,000
830 E. MacArthur St., $1,000,000
1128 Fryer Creek Drive, $1,060,000
714 E. Fifth St., $1,449,000
475 E. MacArthur St., $1,875,000
20225 Garry Lane, $2,750,000
The Sea Ranch
41075 Tallgrass, $912,000
39331 Pacific Reach, $1,225,000
Windsor
9222 Foxwood Drive, $400,000
520 Shagbark St., $635,000
109 Brianne Court, $680,000
434 Decanter Circle, $770,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter