People on the move at Exchange Bank, Face to Face and more …

Chad Barbieri has named vice president and Small Business Administration business development officer at Exchange Bank. Previously, he worked as a vice president and business development officer at Wells Fargo. Before that, he worked for Small Business Capital, Bay Funding and US Airways, serving in various development and management roles.

...

Sara Brewer has been named executive director of Face to Face, a nonprofit that provides support services to Sonoma County residents living with HIV/AIDS. Previously, she served as site director of Santa Rosa Community Health’s Dutton Campus.

Brewer replaces Rick Dean, who is retiring after 32 years with Face to Face.

...

Renee Hamilton has been named executive director of Clearwater Living, an assisted living and memory care facility slated to open in Rohnert Park at the end of the year. Previously, she held leadership positions in memory care, assisted living and independent living communities throughout California.

...

Andy Davies has been chosen to be head of school at the Healdsburg School. Previously, she served as director of curriculum and assistant head of Aspen Country Day School in Colorado.

...

Submit On the Move items to onthemove@pressdemocrat.com.