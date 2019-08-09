Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of June 30 to July 6
Fifty-three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the first week of July ranging in price from $150,000 to $2.4 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 29 Wallenberg Way in Petaluma which sold for $2,350,000 on July 1. This four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 3,727-square-foot home featured a pool, spa, indoor and outdoor kitchens and a Mediterranean-inspired design.
Bodega Bay
20181 Osprey Drive, $1,290,000
Cotati
5691 Stony Point Road, $1,130,000
Forestville
6515 Railroad Ave., $450,000
Graton
3031 Edison St., $825,000
Guerneville
14800 River Road, $150,000
16343 Rio Nido Road, $485,000
17523 Summit Ave., $554,500
Penngrove
9566 Main St., $415,000
Petaluma
15 Caulfield Court, $520,000
1065 Crinella Drive, $669,500
847 Winton Drive, $670,000
101 Eastside Circle, $670,000
254 Cleveland Lane, $775,000
1926 Page Court, $1,085,000
640 Sunnyslope Ave., $1,225,000
29 Wallenberg Way, $2,350,000
Rohnert Park
5342 Eunice St., $335,500
4816 Fairway Drive, $650,000
5117 Kolton Place, $655,000
Santa Rosa
3706 Crestview Drive, $210,000
1161 Irwin Lane, $400,000
2275 Orleans St., $400,000
1017 Sunset Ave., $425,000
1890 Greeneich Ave., $452,000
1224 Marlow Road, $490,000
2436 Donna Maria Way, $555,000
2417 Havitur Way, $560,000
466 Sonoma Ave., $569,000
2323 Rowe Drive, $580,000
320 Sejong Lane, $580,000
2323 Andre Lane, $585,000
6920 Oakmont Drive, $589,000
5075 Santa Rosa Creek Drive, $595,000
2358 Andre Lane, $600,000
4036 Trinity Drive, $645,000
2624 Knolls Drive, $690,000
1829 Sherwood Court, $735,000
1530 Raegan Way, $757,000
3940 Walker Ave., $840,000
1533 Ronne Drive, $960,000
3214 Cobblestone Drive, $1,180,000
1812 Happy Valley Road, $1,441,500
Sebastopol
5187 Thomas Road, $560,000
591 Cleveland Ave., $696,000
1900 High School Road, $785,000
998 W. Sexton Road, $1,705,000
Sonoma
684 Calle Del Monte, $510,000
1314 Avenida Sebastiani, $578,000
19072 Junipero Serra Drive, $650,000
The Sea Ranch
248 Whalebone Reach, $790,000
320 Constellation Close, $909,000
Windsor
977 Dorothea Court, $550,000
839 Bond Place, $655,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter