Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of June 30 to July 6

Fifty-three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the first week of July ranging in price from $150,000 to $2.4 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 29 Wallenberg Way in Petaluma which sold for $2,350,000 on July 1. This four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 3,727-square-foot home featured a pool, spa, indoor and outdoor kitchens and a Mediterranean-inspired design.

Bodega Bay

20181 Osprey Drive, $1,290,000

Cotati

5691 Stony Point Road, $1,130,000

Forestville

6515 Railroad Ave., $450,000

Graton

3031 Edison St., $825,000

Guerneville

14800 River Road, $150,000

16343 Rio Nido Road, $485,000

17523 Summit Ave., $554,500

Penngrove

9566 Main St., $415,000

Petaluma

15 Caulfield Court, $520,000

1065 Crinella Drive, $669,500

847 Winton Drive, $670,000

101 Eastside Circle, $670,000

254 Cleveland Lane, $775,000

1926 Page Court, $1,085,000

640 Sunnyslope Ave., $1,225,000

29 Wallenberg Way, $2,350,000

Rohnert Park

5342 Eunice St., $335,500

4816 Fairway Drive, $650,000

5117 Kolton Place, $655,000

Santa Rosa

3706 Crestview Drive, $210,000

1161 Irwin Lane, $400,000

2275 Orleans St., $400,000

1017 Sunset Ave., $425,000

1890 Greeneich Ave., $452,000

1224 Marlow Road, $490,000

2436 Donna Maria Way, $555,000

2417 Havitur Way, $560,000

466 Sonoma Ave., $569,000

2323 Rowe Drive, $580,000

320 Sejong Lane, $580,000

2323 Andre Lane, $585,000

6920 Oakmont Drive, $589,000

5075 Santa Rosa Creek Drive, $595,000

2358 Andre Lane, $600,000

4036 Trinity Drive, $645,000

2624 Knolls Drive, $690,000

1829 Sherwood Court, $735,000

1530 Raegan Way, $757,000

3940 Walker Ave., $840,000

1533 Ronne Drive, $960,000

3214 Cobblestone Drive, $1,180,000

1812 Happy Valley Road, $1,441,500

Sebastopol

5187 Thomas Road, $560,000

591 Cleveland Ave., $696,000

1900 High School Road, $785,000

998 W. Sexton Road, $1,705,000

Sonoma

684 Calle Del Monte, $510,000

1314 Avenida Sebastiani, $578,000

19072 Junipero Serra Drive, $650,000

The Sea Ranch

248 Whalebone Reach, $790,000

320 Constellation Close, $909,000

Windsor

977 Dorothea Court, $550,000

839 Bond Place, $655,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter