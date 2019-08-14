Foley Family Wines said it had no knowledge ex-president’s separate firm faced water quality infractions

Foley Family Wines of Santa Rosa said Wednesday that it had no knowledge its former president, Hugh Reimers, 47, was facing allegations his separate vineyard business violated regional, state and federal water quality laws when he abruptly resigned from Foley in July.

The North Coast Regional Water Quality Board has accused Reimers’ vineyard management company, Krasilsa Pacific Farms, of improperly clearing and grading 140 acres east of Cloverdale to build a vineyard, the Press Democrat reported Tuesday.

In a prepared statement, Foley Family Wines said the company is not affiliated with the Krasilsa property in question and reiterated that Reimers is no longer employed by the Foley enterprise he joined in 2017 and led as president from January 2018 until his sudden departure last month.

In an interview Monday, Reimers said he left his executive post because owner Bill Foley “wanted to make a change, so he did.” Before working for Foley, Reimers had been president of rival Jackson Family Wines of Santa Rosa.

