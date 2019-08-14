Some Apple laptops banned from airline flights for fire risk

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 14, 2019, 11:59AM
Updated 12 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Federal safety officials have banned some Apple laptops from airline flights after Apple recalled the batteries because they could catch fire.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement Wednesday that it alerted airlines last month about the recall involving batteries for some Apple MacBook Pro laptops.

Under FAA policy, some potentially dangerous items including lithium batteries can't be carried on board or placed in checked baggage if they are under a safety recall. The item must be repaired, replaced or made safe by a manufacturer-approved method before going on a plane.

On its website, Apple says a "limited number" of 15-inch MacBook Pros sold mostly between September 2015 and February 2017 have batteries that might overheat and pose a fire risk. Apple says it's replacing affected batteries for free.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine