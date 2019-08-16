Golden State Cider opens tasting room at The Barlow in Sebastopol

Golden State Cider opened its taproom on Friday at The Barlow in Sebastopol, giving Sonoma County a new tasting room dedicated to hard cider.

The opening marks a return to the area for co-founder Jolie Devoto, who as a child delivered apples with her father, Sebastopol grower Stan Devoto. In those days, apply processing took place there where the Barlow’s retail, food, arts and adult beverage complex now operates. The cidery will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Golden State joins the burgeoning cider sector. Horse & Plow operates a wine and cider tasting room in north Sebastopol, which is close to where Ace Cider has its longtime tasting room. Also, Windsor is home to Tilted Shed Ciderworks.