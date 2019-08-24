Sonoma County housing rental market cools during usual hot summer season

Last summer with the rental market still reeling from the 2017 North Bay wildfires, the three-bedroom home with contemporary amenities in the southeast Santa Rosa Kawana Springs neighborhood easily would have fetched the owner’s asking price of $3,600 a month.

Today, the owner of the handsome, 1,639-square-foot home had to twice reduce the rent he was asking before landing a tenant who would sign a lease for $3,200 a month, said property manager Jenny Rihl of DeDe’s Rentals and Property Management.

“Ultimately, the owner doesn’t decide the value of their home and neither do I,” Rihl said. “It’s what people are willing to pay, and the market that decides. And people are willing to pay $3,200” for that Kawana Springs house.

Summertime usually is the high point for rental prices in Sonoma County, then the market tends to soften as the weather cools in the fall and through the final few months of the year. This summer, though, and over the past 12 months, the housing rental market here has significantly retreated. Property owners have resorted to something virtually unheard of since the 2017 fires — price reductions for apartments and rental houses to lure tenants.

The rent reductions haven’t made Sonoma County suddenly much more affordable, but they are a welcomed new trend in a region upended by the fires, which worsened the local housing affordability crisis. Although there are many apartment developments in the pipeline, particularly in Santa Rosa, there remains a small supply of new rental apartments with modern amenities despite the price deflation.

According to a recent report by the internet residential rental listing service RENTCafé, apartment prices in the nine-county Bay Area, and across the country, are sluggish. In the Bay Area, only three of the 44 cities analyzed saw month-over-month rent increases more than 1% in July.

Of these 44 Bay Area communities, two — Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park — showed year-over-year rent declines. In July, the average monthly apartment rent in Santa Rosa was $1,971, an annual drop of $32. Rohnert Park, with an average monthly rent of $1,967, showed a year-over-year decline of $13.

Ethan Brown, program manager at the Sonoma County Economic Development Board, said housing rent declines should help provide stability and additional disposable income for renters countywide.

Declining rents, he said, are generally a good thing since rental prices have for almost two years outpaced wages and made it more difficult for residents to remain in the region and for local employers to recruit and retain qualified workers.

But Brown said a potential downside is that long-term softness in the housing rental market could hinder investments in local housing projects.

Keith Becker, owner of DeDe’s Rentals, said he has had to make several price cuts this summer for property owners he represents. June, July and August are usually “the top of the market,” he said of housing rentals.

“During the summer kids are out of school, weather is better for moving, there’s no holiday season. … We see this cycle year over year,” Becker said. “If we have vacancies now, we want to get them (rented) before it starts getting cooler.”

Of the 25 rental properties his property management company listed for the first time in July, prices have been reduced on three of them because they were not generating enough interest.