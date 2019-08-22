Sonoma County surpasses $1 billion in annual agricultural production for first time

Sonoma County’s crops produced by farmers in 2018 surpassed $1 billion in value for the first time, riding the wave of continued popularity of their premium wine grapes amid a shifting consumer marketplace during a post-drought era and the emergence of legal cannabis products.

The $1.1 billion mark was a 24% increase from 2017, driven mostly by wine grapes that represent 70% of the overall value of the county’s agricultural production as wineries continue to pay top prices for coveted fruit to make their wines, according to the annual crop report released Tuesday by the county’s agriculture department.

The $777 million wine grape crop last year was a 34% increase from the previous year, driven by the biggest crop yield ever and higher prices for varieties such as pinot noir and cabernet sauvignon grapes. Milk was No. 2 at $141 million — a 3% increase from 2017 — with its value derived from dairies that have transitioned into certified organic operations that can charge more money.

“Exceeding the one billion dollar crop value in this report proves that our agriculture industry continues to be an economic engine that generates high-quality food and fiber,” said David Rabbitt, chairman of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.

But Rabbit said in an interview that it’s a “challenge to be a farmer in Sonoma County” because there’s an oversupply of organic milk, as well as troubles in other farming areas. That would include commercial fishing, a sector that had crab season cut short because of a legal settlement over whale and sea turtle entanglements.

The report noted smaller crops that showed a significant uptick in 2018. Most notably, wholesale nursery products reached a value of $50.5 million, a 43% increase from 2017. This category includes plants and trees sold to retail outlets or landscapers, but not to consumers. A big boost came in ornamental plants, which increased 74% last year to a total of $20.4 million. Cut flowers grew by 47% to $6.1 million.

“We’re really blessed to have some good climate to protect this nursery stock,” Sonoma County Agriculture Commissioner Tony Lineger said. “It was the biggest surprise.”

The rise in output of nurseries can be attributed to a number of factors, such as home rebuilding after the 2017 wildfires and property owners looking for new plants in the region’s post-drought era. In addition, a new large nursery, Devil Mountain Nursery, opened in Petaluma and some others expanded, Lineger said.

Emerisa Gardens in Santa Rosa, which has a wholesale and retail business, has experienced growth with the rebuilding as customers look for fire-resistant plants and those that don’t use a lot of a water.

Succulents have been the go-to products for many people as it meets both requirements, said Jani Weaver, manager of the store’s retail side.

The wholesale business has about 2,500 plants that are specifically grown for the Sonoma County climate.

“The succulents are doing great,” Weaver said. “Years ago, we didn’t grow many succulents.”

Tony Bloom, co-owner of Bloom’s Wholesale Nursery in Glen Ellen, agreed that retail buyers are looking for a greater variety of plants that are more drought resistant.

That has been the reason for the success of succulents and similar plants, he said. His nursery suffered significant fire damage in the 2017 North Bay wildfires but has bounced back to have an increase in sales as consumers have been eager to replant their scarred lots.