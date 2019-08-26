Jobs that don’t pay enough to live in Sonoma County in 2019

JANET BALICKI WEBER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 26, 2019, 6:59AM
Updated 5 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

How much should you make to afford rent in Sonoma County? $84,471 annually it seems.

For a fourth year in a row the personal finance website SmartAsset.com has looked at the rental housing market in major United States cities and determined how much one must earn in order to afford a two-bedroom apartment.

San Francisco, not surprisingly, tops the list as the most expensive city in the nation. Where rents go for $4,593 per month, residents must make around $196,843 annually for their monthly rental fees to occupy less than 28% of their income. This is a small change from last year, where renters had to earn $179,529 annually to afford an average rent of $4,189 per month.

Considering that San Francisco’s median household income is only $96,265 that excludes most everyone from teachers to firefighters.

In Sonoma County, the picture is just as bleak. According to the website rentcafe.com the average price for a two bedroom is $1,971 per month as of Aug. 1. For rent to make up only 28% of an individual’s income, a household would need to earn around $84,471 annually—assuming two breadwinners, that’s $42,236 per person.

Latest Census reports have Sonoma County’s median household income at $71,769. That means that bank tellers, coaches, school counselors, and healthcare workers, who earn on average below $42,236 could find these fees extremely burdensome.

Click through our gallery above find out what other jobs no longer pay enough to live in Sonoma County.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine