Jobs that don’t pay enough to live in Sonoma County in 2019

How much should you make to afford rent in Sonoma County? $84,471 annually it seems.

For a fourth year in a row the personal finance website SmartAsset.com has looked at the rental housing market in major United States cities and determined how much one must earn in order to afford a two-bedroom apartment.

San Francisco, not surprisingly, tops the list as the most expensive city in the nation. Where rents go for $4,593 per month, residents must make around $196,843 annually for their monthly rental fees to occupy less than 28% of their income. This is a small change from last year, where renters had to earn $179,529 annually to afford an average rent of $4,189 per month.

Considering that San Francisco’s median household income is only $96,265 that excludes most everyone from teachers to firefighters.

In Sonoma County, the picture is just as bleak. According to the website rentcafe.com the average price for a two bedroom is $1,971 per month as of Aug. 1. For rent to make up only 28% of an individual’s income, a household would need to earn around $84,471 annually—assuming two breadwinners, that’s $42,236 per person.

Latest Census reports have Sonoma County’s median household income at $71,769. That means that bank tellers, coaches, school counselors, and healthcare workers, who earn on average below $42,236 could find these fees extremely burdensome.

Click through our gallery above find out what other jobs no longer pay enough to live in Sonoma County.