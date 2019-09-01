Viticultural Briefs: Grape harvest starts in Lake County

The grape harvest has started in Lake County under good weather conditions that have left local growers optimistic about the annual crush, said Debra Sommerfield, president of the Lake County Winegrape Commission.

Growers in the higher elevations of Lake County typically start their harvest behind the more coastal Sonoma and Napa counties. That trend continued this year as the first picks were a little more than a week ago. Most farmers start their picks with sauvignon blanc before turning to other varieties, finishing up in October with late-red grapes such as cabernet sauvignon and merlot.

“It’s been a really beautiful growing season,” Sommerfield said in a statement. “After a cool start, Lake County has had moderately warm, clear days throughout the summer along with its typical elevation- induced nighttime cooling. Growers couldn’t have been more pleased.”

North Coast wine trade show slated for December

The eighth annual North Coast Wine Industry Trade Show & Conference will be held at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds and Event Center on Dec. 5.

The conference will feature sessions on a variety of issues confronting the industry, including winemaking and production; sales and marketing; and business strategy and leadership.

Speakers will include Robert Eyler, dean of Sonoma State University’s School of Extended and International Education; Gaspar Roby, chief operations officer for Advanced Beverage Technologies; and Joy Merrilees, director of winemaking and production at Shannon Ridge Family of Wines in Lake County.

For information, visit wineindustryexpo.com.

Domaine Carneros promotes winemaker

Domaine Carneros has promoted Zak Miller to sparkling winemaker for the winery, founded by French Champagne house Taittinger.

In his new role, Miller will be at the forefront of daily sparkling winemaking operations at the winery he joined in 2008 as a seasonal intern. He will be working alongside founding winemaker and CEO Eileen Crane as well as pinot noir winemaker TJ Evans.

“For over the past 11 years, Zak and I have worked side by side. I have watched him grow over time, admiring his evolved sparkling wine palate and commitment to producing quality wine. I am excited to grow our winemaking team and have great expectations for our future collaborations,” Crane said.

Compiled by Staff Writer Bill Swindell. Send items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.