Former Google self-driving engineer who prompted Uber suit gets criminal charges

Former Google executive Anthony Levandowski, whose move to Uber prompted a bitter multimillion-dollar lawsuit more than two years ago, was charged Tuesday by federal officials for his alleged theft of self-driving car trade secrets.

The U.S. attorney's office indicted Levandowski in federal court in San Jose, California, over claims that he stole or attempted to steal confidential files from Google subsidiary Waymo that helped him form an autonomous big-rig company he later sold to Uber for about $680 million. The 33 charges against Levandowski carry a maximum penalty of 10 years and $250,000 each, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Google sued Uber in February 2017 over the acquisition, hinging much of its case on allegations that Levandowski conspired with Uber to steal 14,000 sensitive self-driving-car files that served as the foundation of Otto and later Uber's robot car unit.

Google's lawsuit against Uber, pitting an upstart against one of the world's most valuable companies, riveted Silicon Valley for nearly a year, culminating in the testimony of Uber's co-founder and former CEO, Travis Kalanick. With its allegations of corporate espionage, treachery and boundless ambition, Google had sought to derail Uber's self-driving-car unit, which is central to its plan to one day turn a profit by, in part, eliminating payments to human drivers.

Uber and Levandowski denied wrongdoing throughout the civil proceeding.

The two sides settled after four days of testimony, netting Google a less than 1 percent stake in Uber, valued in February 2018 at about $250 million. But the legal battle cost Levandowski his job at Uber and cast a shadow over the ride-hailing firm's autonomous-car division, well before one of the robot cars struck and killed a woman in Tempe, Arizona.

Levandowski became known for a hard-charging style and knack for quickly spinning up start-ups that attracted interest from tech firms and netting him millions from their sale.

He sold two self-driving cars to Google, while an employee there, that helped form the foundation of Waymo. As the head of Uber's autonomous-car unit, he started testing the vehicles on San Francisco streets without proper permitting from the state, forcing officials to revoke their registrations. He pushed engineers toward a goal of a fully autonomous vehicle in San Francisco in 2016, years before most technologists believed it could be ready, according to people familiar with the matter.

Undeterred, Levandowski has since founded a new self-driving-truck company, Pronto, and said late last year that he traversed the country using technology that required almost no human intervention.