Russian River business owners hoping for busy Labor Day weekend

GUERNEVILLE — Out-of-towners streaming into the lower Russian River area this Labor Day weekend will be hard-pressed to find many signs of the flood waters that inundated homes, hotel rooms and businesses here six months ago in the region’s worst disaster in nearly a quarter century.

Many of the lodging, dining and drinking outlets have reopened, including the R3 Hotel in Guerneville, where on Friday guests were welcomed for the first time since the late-February calamity.

“In a flood, the water only comes up a few days, but the devastation lasts a long time,” said Leslie Crane, manager of the Appaloosa Bar on the corner of 4th and Mills streets.

For businesses that suffered major flood damage, the slow recovery cut into crucial revenue-generating months during the peak summer season. Many are hoping for a busy Labor Day weekend to make up for lost revenue.

“I’m praying this weekend will be a good one,” said Jilla Gauthier, owner of River Queen Handmade and Collectibles and River Queen Clothing on Main Street.

“Everybody out here has to make their income so we can survive this winter,” she said.

Gauthier lost two months of revenue while her landlord replaced flooring and did other repairs in her shop.

“Overall, I’m down about 25%,” she said.

The Appaloosa bar, which sits directly beneath the Timberline Restaurant, was badly flooded and had to be stripped down to the studs and concrete floors. The entire building required new electrical, plumbing and other repairs that totaled $332,000, said Larry Voeger, the restaurant manager.

Both establishments were closed for months for repairs, but even after reopening business was slow throughout this summer, Voeger said. That was especially noticeable for the restaurant, which relies more on overnight visitors.

Voeger said he’s worked closely with lodging operators like Michael Preaseau, owner of The Woods resort, to spur the recovery through the summer. Cabins, cottages and hotel rooms are what funnel customers to restaurants like Timberline, Voeger said.

Voeger said about 75% of the restaurant’s revenue comes during the summer season, which runs from about June 15 to Sept. 15. The restaurant has been closed during the week and is only open on weekends because of the absence of overnight visitors.

“We’ve lost probably about $300,000 in (revenue) in the last four months,” he said.

In an effort to shore up business before the winter comes, local business leaders are planning a series of off-season events, including “Feast Above the River” on Oct. 6. Held on the Guerneville Bridge, the fine dining event will feature well-known Sonoma County chefs and world-class wines.

Next weekend, on Sept. 7 at 11 a.m., Guerneville will host Russian River Pride, the town’s first pride bash since Sonoma County Pride moved its early summer event to Santa Rosa. Russian River Pride organizer Rodger Jensen noted the theme of the event: “Flooded with Love.”

“It’s also significant because of everything we went through this season,” he said. “It’s the kickoff to the ‘back season’ to show that we’re open and doing good.”

Preaseau, The Woods resort owner, said getting his cottages, cabins and basic rooms repaired and reopened has been a huge endeavor. He said 15 of the 19 units at the resort were damaged by flood waters. Still out of commission were six cottages on lower ground level, where flood waters reached about eight feet, Preaseau said.