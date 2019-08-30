Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of July 21

JANET BALICKI WEBER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 30, 2019
Updated 3 hours ago

One hundred and seventeen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of July 2 ranging in price from $60,000 to $2,325,000.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 134 Waters Edge Close in The Sea Ranch which sold for $2,325,000 on July 26. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,216 square foot compound featured a chef’s kitchen, Sub-Zero fridge, Wolf stove, walk-in pantry, custom granite and marble countertops, gas fireplace, outdoor kitchen and 7 foot in-deck cedar hot tub.

Bodega Bay

1160 Highway 1, $555,000

1315 Bodega Ave., $752,000

21390 Heron Drive, $1,100,000

Camp Meeker

61 Van Ness Ave., $70,000

Cloverdale

170 Kerry Lane, $585,000

236 E. Third St., $671,000

Cotati

39 George St., $370,000

5975 Locust Ave., $1,250,000

Forestville

9156 Champs De Elysees, $60,000

Geyserville

21206 Redwood Highway, $421,500

Glen Ellen

13828 Carmel Ave., $1,370,000

4805 Warm Springs Road, $1,400,000

Guerneville

15885 Wright Drive, $367,000

14296 Sunset Ave., $372,713

15310 Old River Road, $375,000

Healdsburg

833 Pordon Lane, $668,000

2845 Mill Creek Road, $770,000

2291 Westside Road, $1,091,500

Kenwood

1800 Adobe Canyon Road, $482,500

Monte Rio

21480 Highland Terrace, $330,000

Petaluma

1542 Anna Way, $450,000

1456 Pheasant Drive, $520,000

205 E St., $529,000

1667 Peggy Lane, $550,000

114 Payran St., $585,000

1040 Addison Circle, $610,000

17 Pelican Court, $718,182

401 Clearview Place, $740,000

1901 Rogers Lane, $799,000

6 Makena Court, $825,000

1730 Southgate Drive, $849,000

1730 Bodega Ave., $854,636

1984 Falcon Ridge Drive, $895,000

310 Hill Blvd., $1,050,000

924 Elm Drive, $1,200,000

228 Fifth St., $1,350,000

424 Rebecca Drive, $1,678,000

Rohnert Park

6098 Country Club Drive, $480,000

7835 Medallion Way, $575,000

5416 Evonne Ave., $585,000

6070 Dolores Drive, $650,000

Santa Rosa

6 Chelsea Drive, $215,000

556 Boyd St., $332,000

1949 San Salvador Drive, $350,000

2611 Victoria Drive, $386,000

1530 Wright St., $415,000

2770 Victoria Drive, $415,000

6538 Stonecroft Terrace, $435,000

2309 Valley West Drive, $455,000

110 Vineyard View Drive, $465,000

2518 Sonoma Ave., $469,000

1707 Cork Tree Lane, $475,000

13 Hull St., $497,500

1800 Walnut Creek Drive, $510,000

1205 Jennings Ave., $515,000

2855 Hardies Lane, $532,500

2940 Bay Village Ave., $535,000

2421 Mimosa St., $535,000

1384 Snowy Egret Drive, $536,500

454 Rusty Drive, $540,000

2155 Rachel Drive, $545,000

2012 Contra Costa Ave., $550,000

815 Pacific Ave., $550,000

1103 Michigan Drive, $560,000

7632 Oak Leaf Drive, $570,000

1904 Garrett Court, $572,000

5315 El Mercado Parkway, $589,000

1533 Moonview Court, $599,000

6563 Pine Valley Drive, $600,000

349 Gazania Court, $630,000

136 Old Oak Lane, $635,000

105 Eton Court, $635,000

4989 Underwood Drive, $635,000

1117 Glenn St., $639,000

1431 Starview Court, $650,000

5206 Marit Drive, $665,000

3230 Magowan Drive, $675,000

3809 Crestview Drive, $680,000

1324 Miller Drive, $745,000

2130 Floral Way, $750,000

331 Jacqueline Drive, $805,000

423 Twin Lakes Circle, $820,000

3654 Alta Vista Ave., $875,000

1528 Sunny View Way, $904,500

4707 Woodview Drive, $975,000

4631 Sullivan Way, $975,000

4650 Bennett View Drive, $975,000

5015 Pressley Road, $1,146,000

5887 Mountain Hawk Drive, $1,192,000

1978 Skye Ave., $2,000,000

Sebastopol

1520 Darby Road, $915,000

3222 Mueller Road, $990,000

1325 Schaeffer Road, $1,020,000

8318 Blackney Road, $1,175,000

9600 Cherry Ridge Road, $1,796,000

3600 Sullivan Road, $1,850,000

Sonoma

16 Sunnyside Ave., $598,500

446 Claudia Drive, $815,000

530 Este Madera Drive, $975,000

18460 Cottonwood Ave., $1,024,000

203 W. Spain St., $1,185,000

19190 Spring Drive, $1,325,000

156 France St., $1,395,000

327 E. Napa St., $1,589,000

1233 Stevens Gate Road, $1,643,000

126 France St., $2,050,000

The Sea Ranch

148 White Fir Wood, $520,000

38047 Foothill Close, $725,000

134 Waters Edge Close, $2,325,000

Windsor

179 Flametree Circle, $272,273

108 Cornell St., $517,500

648 Claudius Way, $565,000

1391 Birdie Drive, $700,000

9152 Piccadilly Circle, $775,000

1128 Kidd Road, $875,000

5850 Leona Court, $900,000

183 Savannah Way, $1,100,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter

