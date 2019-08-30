Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of July 21

One hundred and seventeen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of July 2 ranging in price from $60,000 to $2,325,000.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 134 Waters Edge Close in The Sea Ranch which sold for $2,325,000 on July 26. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,216 square foot compound featured a chef’s kitchen, Sub-Zero fridge, Wolf stove, walk-in pantry, custom granite and marble countertops, gas fireplace, outdoor kitchen and 7 foot in-deck cedar hot tub.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Bodega Bay

1160 Highway 1, $555,000

1315 Bodega Ave., $752,000

21390 Heron Drive, $1,100,000

Camp Meeker

61 Van Ness Ave., $70,000

Cloverdale

170 Kerry Lane, $585,000

236 E. Third St., $671,000

Cotati

39 George St., $370,000

5975 Locust Ave., $1,250,000

Forestville

9156 Champs De Elysees, $60,000

Geyserville

21206 Redwood Highway, $421,500

Glen Ellen

13828 Carmel Ave., $1,370,000

4805 Warm Springs Road, $1,400,000

Guerneville

15885 Wright Drive, $367,000

14296 Sunset Ave., $372,713

15310 Old River Road, $375,000

Healdsburg

833 Pordon Lane, $668,000

2845 Mill Creek Road, $770,000

2291 Westside Road, $1,091,500

Kenwood

1800 Adobe Canyon Road, $482,500

Monte Rio

21480 Highland Terrace, $330,000

Petaluma

1542 Anna Way, $450,000

1456 Pheasant Drive, $520,000

205 E St., $529,000

1667 Peggy Lane, $550,000

114 Payran St., $585,000

1040 Addison Circle, $610,000

17 Pelican Court, $718,182

401 Clearview Place, $740,000

1901 Rogers Lane, $799,000

6 Makena Court, $825,000

1730 Southgate Drive, $849,000

1730 Bodega Ave., $854,636

1984 Falcon Ridge Drive, $895,000

310 Hill Blvd., $1,050,000

924 Elm Drive, $1,200,000

228 Fifth St., $1,350,000

424 Rebecca Drive, $1,678,000

Rohnert Park

6098 Country Club Drive, $480,000

7835 Medallion Way, $575,000

5416 Evonne Ave., $585,000

6070 Dolores Drive, $650,000

Santa Rosa

6 Chelsea Drive, $215,000

556 Boyd St., $332,000

1949 San Salvador Drive, $350,000

2611 Victoria Drive, $386,000

1530 Wright St., $415,000

2770 Victoria Drive, $415,000

6538 Stonecroft Terrace, $435,000

2309 Valley West Drive, $455,000

110 Vineyard View Drive, $465,000

2518 Sonoma Ave., $469,000

1707 Cork Tree Lane, $475,000

13 Hull St., $497,500

1800 Walnut Creek Drive, $510,000

1205 Jennings Ave., $515,000

2855 Hardies Lane, $532,500

2940 Bay Village Ave., $535,000

2421 Mimosa St., $535,000

1384 Snowy Egret Drive, $536,500

454 Rusty Drive, $540,000

2155 Rachel Drive, $545,000

2012 Contra Costa Ave., $550,000

815 Pacific Ave., $550,000

1103 Michigan Drive, $560,000

7632 Oak Leaf Drive, $570,000

1904 Garrett Court, $572,000

5315 El Mercado Parkway, $589,000

1533 Moonview Court, $599,000

6563 Pine Valley Drive, $600,000

349 Gazania Court, $630,000

136 Old Oak Lane, $635,000

105 Eton Court, $635,000

4989 Underwood Drive, $635,000

1117 Glenn St., $639,000

1431 Starview Court, $650,000

5206 Marit Drive, $665,000

3230 Magowan Drive, $675,000

3809 Crestview Drive, $680,000

1324 Miller Drive, $745,000

2130 Floral Way, $750,000