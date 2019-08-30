Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of July 21
One hundred and seventeen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of July 2 ranging in price from $60,000 to $2,325,000.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 134 Waters Edge Close in The Sea Ranch which sold for $2,325,000 on July 26. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,216 square foot compound featured a chef’s kitchen, Sub-Zero fridge, Wolf stove, walk-in pantry, custom granite and marble countertops, gas fireplace, outdoor kitchen and 7 foot in-deck cedar hot tub.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Bodega Bay
1160 Highway 1, $555,000
1315 Bodega Ave., $752,000
21390 Heron Drive, $1,100,000
Camp Meeker
61 Van Ness Ave., $70,000
Cloverdale
170 Kerry Lane, $585,000
236 E. Third St., $671,000
Cotati
39 George St., $370,000
5975 Locust Ave., $1,250,000
Forestville
9156 Champs De Elysees, $60,000
Geyserville
21206 Redwood Highway, $421,500
Glen Ellen
13828 Carmel Ave., $1,370,000
4805 Warm Springs Road, $1,400,000
Guerneville
15885 Wright Drive, $367,000
14296 Sunset Ave., $372,713
15310 Old River Road, $375,000
Healdsburg
833 Pordon Lane, $668,000
2845 Mill Creek Road, $770,000
2291 Westside Road, $1,091,500
Kenwood
1800 Adobe Canyon Road, $482,500
Monte Rio
21480 Highland Terrace, $330,000
Petaluma
1542 Anna Way, $450,000
1456 Pheasant Drive, $520,000
205 E St., $529,000
1667 Peggy Lane, $550,000
114 Payran St., $585,000
1040 Addison Circle, $610,000
17 Pelican Court, $718,182
401 Clearview Place, $740,000
1901 Rogers Lane, $799,000
6 Makena Court, $825,000
1730 Southgate Drive, $849,000
1730 Bodega Ave., $854,636
1984 Falcon Ridge Drive, $895,000
310 Hill Blvd., $1,050,000
924 Elm Drive, $1,200,000
228 Fifth St., $1,350,000
424 Rebecca Drive, $1,678,000
Rohnert Park
6098 Country Club Drive, $480,000
7835 Medallion Way, $575,000
5416 Evonne Ave., $585,000
6070 Dolores Drive, $650,000
Santa Rosa
6 Chelsea Drive, $215,000
556 Boyd St., $332,000
1949 San Salvador Drive, $350,000
2611 Victoria Drive, $386,000
1530 Wright St., $415,000
2770 Victoria Drive, $415,000
6538 Stonecroft Terrace, $435,000
2309 Valley West Drive, $455,000
110 Vineyard View Drive, $465,000
2518 Sonoma Ave., $469,000
1707 Cork Tree Lane, $475,000
13 Hull St., $497,500
1800 Walnut Creek Drive, $510,000
1205 Jennings Ave., $515,000
2855 Hardies Lane, $532,500
2940 Bay Village Ave., $535,000
2421 Mimosa St., $535,000
1384 Snowy Egret Drive, $536,500
454 Rusty Drive, $540,000
2155 Rachel Drive, $545,000
2012 Contra Costa Ave., $550,000
815 Pacific Ave., $550,000
1103 Michigan Drive, $560,000
7632 Oak Leaf Drive, $570,000
1904 Garrett Court, $572,000
5315 El Mercado Parkway, $589,000
1533 Moonview Court, $599,000
6563 Pine Valley Drive, $600,000
349 Gazania Court, $630,000
136 Old Oak Lane, $635,000
105 Eton Court, $635,000
4989 Underwood Drive, $635,000
1117 Glenn St., $639,000
1431 Starview Court, $650,000
5206 Marit Drive, $665,000
3230 Magowan Drive, $675,000
3809 Crestview Drive, $680,000
1324 Miller Drive, $745,000
2130 Floral Way, $750,000