Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival 2019 announces new security measures

For nearly 20 years, the famously free Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival in San Francisco has made its name as an unsponsored, noncommercial music festival, but it's about to get a few more rules including only allowing in clear bags and not allowing coolers.

"As the world changes, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass feels the need to respond, prioritizing safety over convenience," organizers wrote in a press release. "We understand that these changes will make our event differ from years past, but are hopeful that our long-time fans will embrace these new rules and enjoy the performances as they always have."

Other changes include the addition of fencing around the festival's perimeter and an increased police presence inside and outside the venue.

This year's festival is set for Golden Gate Park from Friday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 6, and features dozens of artists, including Emmylou Harris, Hot Buttered Rum, Judy Collins, Punch Brothers and Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters.

For further information on the new security measures, visit the festival’s website or contact them at questions@hardlystrictlybluegrass.com.