Grammy-winning songwriter LaShawn Daniels dies in car crash

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 4, 2019, 2:53PM
Updated 6 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

LOS ANGELES — LaShawn Daniels, a Grammy Award-winning songwriter who penned songs for Beyoncé, Whitney Houston and Lady Gaga has died. He was 41.

Daniels' wife April said in a statement that her husband died in a car accident Tuesday in South Carolina. He earned a Grammy in 2001 for his songwriting work on Destiny Child's "Say My Name."

Daniels co-wrote several Grammy-nominated songs including Tamar Braxton's "Love and War," Toni Braxton's "He Wasn't Man Enough" and "The Boy is Mine," a track featuring Brandy and Monica.

He also contributed on Beyoncé's "Telephone," Jennifer Lopez's "If You Had My Love" and Michael Jackson's "You Rock My World."

His wife, April Daniels, called her husband a "man of extraordinary faith and a pillar in our family."

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine