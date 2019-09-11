The Sam Chase and The Untraditional headline Old Grove Festival

Contact: oldgrovefestival.org or at the gate at 4:30 p.m. on the day of the show. Tickets also available at the Stewards office in Armstrong Redwoods and at the Forest to the Sea Nature Store in downtown Guerneville.

Emerging from the ’90s Bay Area punk scene, Sam Chase, who headlines this weekend’s Old Grove Festival in Guerneville, may have more in common with folk and Americana singers today, but he never lost that defiant spirit.

Only now, less full of sound and fury, he’s more likely to frame it in a question. His song “What Is All The Rage?” starts with “Everyone keeps ragging on/the state of what we’ve all become” and leads to a chorus of “But what I’ve seen/Is the power of a people who can change/What I need/Is someone who can simply explain/What is all the rage?”

Together with his full band The Sam Chase and The Untraditional, his live shows are always raucous and rowdy sing-alongs whether in small clubs like Thee Park Side and HopMonk or big festivals like Hardly Strictly Bluegrass and Outside Lands.

In a recent phone interview, condensed and edited for clarity, the San Francisco native talked about protest songs, Donald Trump and how his city by the bay changes every decade:

Q: Given the latest political climate, it must be a good time to be a musician — there’s no shortage of material.

A: Well, if you run out of material, there’s always drinking songs.

Q: And train songs.

A: And road songs. I was hoping there would be more protest songs. But maybe I’m just not looking hard enough.

Q: If you could require Donald Trump to listen to one song before he goes to bed every night, what would it be?

A: I’d want him to listen to a song that over time would tear down his ego and teach him some sort of empathy. And I think that listening to my songs about how angry I am would just Efuel him. I’d like him to listen to maybe like “Everybody Hurts” (by R.E.M.). As much as I want to think that there are moments when Donald Trump is alone, looking into the mirror, and he just goes, “What have I done?” I don’t think he does. So I want him to listen to a song that teaches him, you know, “everybody hurts sometimes.”

Q: How have you seen San Francisco change over the years?

A: I always look at it like San Francisco is my living room. And every 10 years, people move into my living room and move all the furniture around and then pretend that’s the way the furniture’s always been. The couch has always been in this corner and the TV has always been hanging on this wall.

Then 10 years later, a new group of people moves into the living room with everybody else and then moves the furniture around again. And the original group says, ‘What the hell are you doing? This is the way the furniture has always been! The TV’s always been on hanging on this wall.” And then they say, “The experiment is over — San Francisco is ruined! San Francisco sucks now!” People don’t understand that we don’t really know how to share the sandbox.