Indie film ‘Oildale’ raises funds to aid veterans

The makers of new independent film “Oildale,” about an aspiring country singer and her younger brother who befriend three homeless veterans, are planning to give half of the proceeds from ticket sales to local organizations that provide supportive services to veterans.

The beneficiary of the film’s screening at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Rialto Cinemas in Sebastopol, will be the Santa Rosa chapter of Veterans Resource Centers of America. The film deals with the emotional and financial challenges often faced by veterans after they return home from war, and is being shared with audiences via a nationwide “Heartland Tour,” created by the filmmakers.

Directed by David Mueller and written and produced by Lynn Salt, the movie had its sold-out world premiere to a 1,500-seat crowd in Bakersfield on March 30. The premiere and encore there raised funds for the Wounded Heroes Fund of Kern County to provide support for veterans returning to civilian life.

“The movie is proving to be healing for many veterans,” Mueller said in a press release. “The emotional response from veterans across generations has been both gratifying and humbling.”

Salt and Mueller, who previously collaborated on the multi-award-winning Native American documentary, “A Good Day to Die,” and the surfing film, “Beautiful Wave, ”plan to take “Oildale” to each of the 14 Veterans Resource Centers of America locations throughout California, Arizona and Nevada.

“This is the first leg of our Heartland Tour,” Mueller said, “and we’re very proud and honored to be partnered with VRC, whose staff is fulfilling such an important need in each community and doing it so successfully.”

The current screenings are just the beginning. “We will also be partnering with different veteran organizations in other towns and cities where we plan to screen ‘Oildale.’”

For information on the Rialto Cinemas: rialtocinemas.com, 707 525-4840.

You can reach staff writer Dan Taylor at 707-521-5243 or dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts