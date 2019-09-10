Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 13 - Sept. 22

DIANE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 10, 2019, 12:15PM
Updated 47 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

From plays and outdoor movies to concerts and even a circus, there's plenty of options to stay entertained all week long.

Some best bets include:

Steely Dan with Donald Fagan

The 1970s rock band co-founded by Donald Fagan and the late Walter Becker, reunited in the ’90s and continues to tour since Becker’s death two years ago. 8 p.m. Saturday at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center. Tickets cost $99-$159. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Lagunitas Beer Circus

See over 100 performers, with burlesque and midway games plus live entertainment on two stages, including Gogol Bordello, 4:20 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma. Tickets cost $40. For more information, visit lagunitas.com/beercircus.

The Ultimate Party

Celebrate ‘80s pop sounds with Wonder Bread 5, Petty Theft, Mustache Harbor, Purple Ones, The Illeagles. 5 p.m. Saturday, SOMO Village, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $31. For more information, visit somoconcerts.com.

Petaluma Poetry Walk

Hear more than 25 poets, including Sonoma County Poet Laureate Maya Khosla, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at various downtown Petaluma venues. Free. Details at petalumapoetrywalk.org.

Friday, Sept. 13

"Arsenic and Old Lace": Classic dark comedy. Opens 8 p.m. Sept. 13. Through Sept. 29. Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Opening Night bubbly. Tickets cost $5-$28. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Rep. Jackie Speier: KQED’s Michael Krasny interviews the congresswoman and "Undaunted" author, Q&A session follows. 7:30 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Tickets cost $30-$35, SCCC fundraiser. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org/author-talk-2/.

Tapas New Short Play Festival: Six plays by Northern California playwrights, six actresses. Opens 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13. Through Sept. 28. Guerneville Masonic Lodge. Tickets cost $15-$18. For more information, call 800-838-3006 or visit pegasustheater.com.

Kansas: 1970s rock band, "Point of Know Return Tour." 7:30 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $59-$125, VIP $295. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

"Easy Rider": The 1969 road adventures of two Harley-riding bikers, starring Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper. 7 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $8-$10. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Bowie Forever: Tribute to David Bowie, more than 20 musicians in a multi-media show. Bowie-themed prizes. 8 p.m. Sept. 13-14, Starling Bar, Sonoma. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-938-7442 or visit starlingsonoma.com.

Festival of Belonging: Opening reception for FACES, portraits of homeless people by Santa Rosa photographer Salvador ‘Poncho’ Sanchez-Strawbridge. 5-7 p.m. Through Sept. 14. Glaser Center, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit justicewise.org.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Lagunitas Beer Circus: Two stages, 100-plus performers, live music including Gogol Bordello, burlesque, midway games and more, plus craft beer. 4:20-10 p.m. Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma. Tickets cost $40. For more information, visit lagunitas.com/beercircus.

Catherine Russell: Grammy Award-winning jazz singer, annual "Party for the Green" benefit gala. 8 p.m. concert, Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Various reception times. Tickets cost $125-$1,000. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Kabir Singh: Award-winning stand-up comedian, fresh off his critically acclaimed Comedy Central debut. Laugh Cellar presentation. 7 p.m. St. Anne’s Crossing Winery, Kenwood. Tickets cost $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

The Ultimate Party 2: 1980s pop culture, Wonder Bread 5, Petty Theft, Mustache Harbor, Purple Ones, The Illeagles. 5 p.m. SOMO Village, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $31. For more information, visit somoconcerts.com

The Blues Night: Performances by local blues musicians. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets cost $5. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Steely Dan: 1970s rock band that reunited in the ’90s. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $99-$159. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

The Musers: High-energy multi-instrumental trio, plus folk, funk and bluegrass modern string band Late for the Train. 7:30 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $15-$19. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Atomic Punks: David Lee Roth-era of Van Halen, plus The Watchers original rock music. 8 p.m. House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$25. For more information, call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.

Old Grove Festival: Outdoor concerts and barbecue, 4:30-9 p.m. Sept. 14-15, Armstrong Woods, Guerneville. The Sam Chase, Rainbow Girls, Sept. 14; Jay Som, Alex Bleeker, Sept. 15. Tickets cost $10-$162. For more information, call 707-869-9177 or visit oldgrovefestival.org.

Paul Galbraith: Internationally renowned guitarist, program including Bach and Haydn. Redwood Arts Council 40th season opener. 7:30 p.m. Community Church of Sebastopol. Tickets cost $10-$30. For more information, visit redwoodarts.org.

Sonoma Harvest Music Festival: Two-weekend festival, 11 a.m.-6:15 p.m. Sept. 14-15 and 21-22, B.R. Cohn Winery, Glen Ellen. Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals opening day, Lauryn Hill headlines Sept. 15. Tickets cost $119-$239, two-day VIP $479. For more information, visit sonomaharvestmusicfestival.com.

Wiley Ray/Rick Lenzi: Ray Orbison and Elvis Presley tribute bands. Noon-3 p.m. Sept. 14, Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. Benefits Elsie Allen High School. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Sunday, Sept. 15

Petaluma Poetry Walk: Poetry festival with more than 25 poets, including Poet Laureate of Sonoma County Maya Khosla. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Various downtown Petaluma venues. Free. For more information, visit petalumapoetrywalk.org.

Santa Rosa Art and Antiques Fair: Arts and crafts, antiques, classic cars, live music, local art, food and beverages, antique appraisers. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Railroad Square, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-479-3698.

Jami Jamison Band: Blues and jazz group, Santa Rosa Symphony League fundraiser. 3-5 p.m. Madrona Manor, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $40. For more information, visit srsymphonyleague.org.

Fiesta de Independencia: Latin Heritage Month celebration with live music, dancing, food and family activities. 1-7 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-800-7504 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Itzhak Perlman: Violin virtuoso and pianist Rohan DeSilva, Beethoven, Franck and Dvorák. 3 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $55-$125. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Monday, Sept. 16

Walter Isaacson: TV host, CNN chairman, TIME magazine editor, historian, biographer. Marin Speaker Series opener, 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Marin Veterans Memorial Auditorium, San Rafael. Tickets cost $370-$570/series. For more information, call 650-340-7004 or visit speakerseries.net.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Mac Barnett and Greg Pizzoli: Meet-and-greet with the children’s book authors. 4 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

David Lindley: Eclectic benefit concert for breast cancer survivor Sista Linda. 7:30 p.m. Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $30-$50. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

The Pulsators: Rock, blues, rhythm and blues and reggae, plus Mexican food and silent auction benefiting Rebuilding Together Petaluma. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Lagunitas Brewing, Petaluma. Tickets cost $35. For more information, call 707-765-3944 or visit rtpetaluma.org.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Cheryl Strayed and Tara Westover: Women in Conversation discussion is sold out; showcase of women-related businesses and services open 3:30-6:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Free. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

﻿Thursday, Sept. 19

Tsvey Brider (Two Brothers): Yiddish songwriting, arranging and performing duo. 6:30 p.m. Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Free. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Billy Currington: Country singer/songwriter, plus country duo the Easy Leaves. 6:30 p.m. SOMO Village, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $46. For more information, visit somoconcerts.com.

David Nelson Band: Country rock ’n’ roll, plus The THUGZ. KRSH Backyard Series season finale. 6 p.m., gates 5:30 p.m., KRSH, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit krsh.com.

Unauthorized Rolling Stones: Tribute band, Concerts Under the Stars. 5:30-8 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free, benefits Pony Express Equine Assisted Skills for Youth. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Friday, Sept. 20

Russian River Women’s Weekend: LGBTQI event with parties, workshops and entertainment. Noon Sept. 20-5 p.m. Sept. 22, R3 Resort, Guerneville, and surrounding locations. Tickets cost $60 and up. For more information, call 707-604-7291 or visit womensweekendrussianriver.com.

"Apocalypse Now": Outdoor movie series season finale. 1979 Vietnam War epic. 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. movie, Hyatt Regency, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-284-1234 or visit visitsantarosa.com.

Tannahill Weavers: Traditional Celtic band from Scotland, diverse repertoire spanning centuries. 7:30 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Tickets cost $22-$27. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org.

Blanco White: Folk musician with Andean and flamenco sound, plus alternative rock singer/songwriter Dan Owen. 9 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $15. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

"Gypsy": Musical fable inspired by the life story of burlesque star Gypsy Rose Lee. Opens 7:30 p.m. Through Oct. 20. 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $35-$48. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Ron White: The cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking "Tater Salad" comedian. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $66, VIP tickets cost $145-$255. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Sonoma County Wine Auction: Coveted and rare wines, trips, exclusive events, proceeds benefit local nonprofits. Reception 1 p.m., auction 3 p.m., La Crema Estate, Saralee’s Vineyard, Windsor. Tickets cost $2,500. For more information, call 707-522-5847 or visit sonomacountywineauction.com.

"Bingo": The life and art of Chinese-American artist and community activist Bernice Bing. Opening reception, 6-8 p.m., Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. Tickets cost $10. Through Jan. 5, 2020. For more information, call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org.

Opera at the Ballpark: San Francisco Opera live simulcast of "Romeo and Juliet" from the War Memorial Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Oracle Park, San Francisco. Free. For more information, visit sfopera.com.

Art for Life: Face to Face benefit art auction; 200 works including paintings, photographs, pottery, sculpture and jewelry. 2-6 p.m., Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $50. For more information, visit artforlife.f2f.org.

KRCB Hank Williams Tribute: The Driftin’ Cowpokes with Kevin Russell. 8 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $10, benefits KRCB-FM. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Bob Weir and Wolf Brothers: Rock guitarist, one of the Grateful Dead’s founding members, with bassist Don Was and drummer Jay Lane. 6 p.m., Oxbow RiverStage, Napa. Tickets cost $55-$479. For more information, visit oxbowriverstage.com.

"Nest": Multimedia exhibit with works by nine artists, including featured artist Paul Maurer. Opening reception, 5-7:30 p.m., Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery. Free. Through Nov. 15. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

"Avengers" double feature: "Infinity War" 4 p.m., "Endgame" 7 p.m., Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Free. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

David Martin’s House Party: Rockin’ Concert series. Noon-3 p.m., Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. Benefits Santa Tim. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Sunday, Sept. 22

Boz Scaggs: Rock, soul and blues singer, songwriter and guitarist, "Out of the Blues" tour. 8 p.m., Uptown Theatre, Napa. Ticket cost $65-$115. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Peacetown Celebration: Live music including reggae band Una Amor, speakers, poetry, community organizations, peace makers. 1-6 p.m., Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Free. For more information, visit peacetown.org.

Jim Kweskin: Jug band legend with Americana performer Meredith Axelrod. 4 p.m., Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $25-$30. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

River Choir: A capella concert, music of European Renaissance, early American music and more, plus collage art. 3-4 p.m., Blue Door Gallery, Guerneville. Free, donations accepted. For more information, visit facebook.com/riverchoir.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine