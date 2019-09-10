Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 13 - Sept. 22

From plays and outdoor movies to concerts and even a circus, there's plenty of options to stay entertained all week long.

Some best bets include:

Steely Dan with Donald Fagan

The 1970s rock band co-founded by Donald Fagan and the late Walter Becker, reunited in the ’90s and continues to tour since Becker’s death two years ago. 8 p.m. Saturday at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center. Tickets cost $99-$159. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Lagunitas Beer Circus

See over 100 performers, with burlesque and midway games plus live entertainment on two stages, including Gogol Bordello, 4:20 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma. Tickets cost $40. For more information, visit lagunitas.com/beercircus.

The Ultimate Party

Celebrate ‘80s pop sounds with Wonder Bread 5, Petty Theft, Mustache Harbor, Purple Ones, The Illeagles. 5 p.m. Saturday, SOMO Village, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $31. For more information, visit somoconcerts.com.

Petaluma Poetry Walk

Hear more than 25 poets, including Sonoma County Poet Laureate Maya Khosla, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at various downtown Petaluma venues. Free. Details at petalumapoetrywalk.org.

Friday, Sept. 13

"Arsenic and Old Lace": Classic dark comedy. Opens 8 p.m. Sept. 13. Through Sept. 29. Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Opening Night bubbly. Tickets cost $5-$28. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Rep. Jackie Speier: KQED’s Michael Krasny interviews the congresswoman and "Undaunted" author, Q&A session follows. 7:30 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Tickets cost $30-$35, SCCC fundraiser. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org/author-talk-2/.

Tapas New Short Play Festival: Six plays by Northern California playwrights, six actresses. Opens 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13. Through Sept. 28. Guerneville Masonic Lodge. Tickets cost $15-$18. For more information, call 800-838-3006 or visit pegasustheater.com.

Kansas: 1970s rock band, "Point of Know Return Tour." 7:30 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $59-$125, VIP $295. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

"Easy Rider": The 1969 road adventures of two Harley-riding bikers, starring Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper. 7 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $8-$10. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Bowie Forever: Tribute to David Bowie, more than 20 musicians in a multi-media show. Bowie-themed prizes. 8 p.m. Sept. 13-14, Starling Bar, Sonoma. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-938-7442 or visit starlingsonoma.com.

Festival of Belonging: Opening reception for FACES, portraits of homeless people by Santa Rosa photographer Salvador ‘Poncho’ Sanchez-Strawbridge. 5-7 p.m. Through Sept. 14. Glaser Center, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit justicewise.org.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Lagunitas Beer Circus: Two stages, 100-plus performers, live music including Gogol Bordello, burlesque, midway games and more, plus craft beer. 4:20-10 p.m. Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma. Tickets cost $40. For more information, visit lagunitas.com/beercircus.

Catherine Russell: Grammy Award-winning jazz singer, annual "Party for the Green" benefit gala. 8 p.m. concert, Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Various reception times. Tickets cost $125-$1,000. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Kabir Singh: Award-winning stand-up comedian, fresh off his critically acclaimed Comedy Central debut. Laugh Cellar presentation. 7 p.m. St. Anne’s Crossing Winery, Kenwood. Tickets cost $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

The Ultimate Party 2: 1980s pop culture, Wonder Bread 5, Petty Theft, Mustache Harbor, Purple Ones, The Illeagles. 5 p.m. SOMO Village, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $31. For more information, visit somoconcerts.com