Sonoma Harvest Music Festival draws thousands to start 2019 event

Music poured over the hilly rows of grapevines surrounding the B.R. Cohn Winery on Saturday in Glen Ellen, marking the start of Year 2 under new leadership for the Sonoma County Harvest Music Festival.

The festival, presented by the organizers of BottleRock, kicked off its two-weekend run on Saturday, with headliner Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals set to headline. Lauryn Hill will headline Sunday, Chvrches on Sept. 21 and Death Cab for Cutie on Sept. 22.

The second year for BottleRock’s backing also featured a twist: a shift to a two-weekend festival following strong attendance last year, when 6,000 people came during a two-day event along the west side of Highway 12 — a 30-minute drive southwest of Santa Rosa.

On Saturday, the picturesque setting drew visitors from throughout the Bay Area, as well as Napa and Sonoma counties. Tattoos, Ray-Bans, wigs and a diverse array of hats set a scene. People scampered for shade between sets as the mercury rose to 94 degrees in the early afternoon Saturday. Abandoned blankets meant to reserve spots for later created an artistic checkerboard on the slope leading down to the stage.

“I think next time we’ll get here early so we can get some shade,” said Kim Waide, a Concord resident who attended the festival for the first time with her husband, Steven Waide.

The Waides joined thousands of festival-goers at free water dispensers, and Petaluma-based Mariposa Ice Creamery maintained a steady queue.

“Business is good so far,” said Bernadette Boulais, taking a break in the shade with Liza Bernard, whose mother owns Mariposa. “Ice cream sells when it’s hot.”

The company, an ice cream factory that does a lot of business at festivals, was at the festival last year, too, and Bernard said it’s one of the company’s more successful events.

The facades of food vendors were adorned with faux shiplap, and a clear theme of wood and vine emerged throughout the festival grounds, home to B.R. Cohn Winery, the Sonoma Valley institution created by Bruce Cohn, longtime manager of the Doobie Brothers.

“The atmosphere is cool because it’s mellow,” Bernard said. “It’s kind of like a smaller version of BottleRock.”

Tom Fuller, owner of the company that handles public relations for the festival, said the photogenic backdrop is part of the draw for many festivalgoers.

“We’ve gotten incredible responses, both this year and last, on the amazing setting … the middle of the vineyards, with Sonoma Mountain as a backdrop,” he said. “Can’t get much better than that.”

The cost for such ambiance was steep, with a single-day ticket priced at $119, with an additional $35 for parking. For the VIP treatment, including a shaded viewing deck, premium alcohol and special restrooms, patrons pay $259 for the day. Other food and drink was sold separately.

Guerneville residents Nancy Dillonshore and Angie Dillonshore pointed to the prices as cause for concern.

“People without disposable income will not be coming here,” Nancy said, before adding that they’ll probably spring for the VIP tickets next year. “The food and everything is great. The music is great.”

