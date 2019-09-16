'Wheel of Fortune' coming to Rohnert Park looking for contestants

If you think you’d make a good “Wheel of Fortune” contestant, here’s your chance to show your stuff.

The “Wheelmobile,” the TV show’s promotional bus, is coming to Sonoma County to find contestants for its “Great American Cities: San Francisco” week, according to a press release.

Auditions are being hosted at Graton Resort and Casino in Rohnert Park on Sept. 20 and 21.

Those auditioning will play games onstage in front of show staff, who will select people for a final round of auditions based on personality and problem-solving abilities.

Auditions are slated at 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sept. 20 and 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sept. 21.

For more information, visit wheeloffortune.com.