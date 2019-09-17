﻿Cars singer Ric Ocasek died of heart disease, natural causes: NYC medical examiner

ROCCO PARASCANDOLA AND LEONARD GREENE
NEW YORK DAILY NEWS
September 17, 2019, 7:33AM

Cars frontman Ric Ocasek died from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the city’s medical examiner said Monday.

Pulmonary emphysema was also a contributing factor in the 75-year-old singer’s death, the medical examiner added.

The “You Might Think” rocker was found in bed in his E. 19th St. home by his estranged supermodel wife, Paulina Porizkova, about 4 p.m. Sunday, police sources said.

Police said at the time that they did not suspect foul play.

The Cars sold more 23 million albums in the U.S. alone in their heyday, which lasted from 1976 to 1988. They had more than a dozen Top 40 hits, four of which — “Drive,” “Shake It Up,” “Tonight She Comes” and “You Might Think” — landed in the Top 10.

Ocasek met Porzikova in 1984 while recording a video for “Drive.”

