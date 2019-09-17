'Dancing with the Stars' premiere: Ranking all contestants from best to worst

"Dancing with the Stars" had more controversy than usual leading up to its Season 28 premiere Monday night. Last month, when ABC announced that President Donald Trump's former White House press secretary Sean Spicer was joining the cast, outrage erupted on social media that the falsehood-prone former administration official would have a chance to repair his image on a powerful TV platform.

"The internet kind of broke talking about Sean Spicer being on 'Dancing With the Stars,' " Spicer's professional dance partner, Lindsay Arnold, said in their pre-recorded introduction video. Apparently, Spicer - who performed a salsa to the Spice Girls hit "Spice Up Your Life" - was trying to break the internet again on his first episode, because he showed up in a flamboyant outfit that led to many Twitter comments like this:

"Oh Sean Spicer...whichever producer picked that outfit for you DEFINITELY voted for Hillary in 2016."

Here's our ranking of all 12 pairs from the first night, from best to worst:

1) James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater (tango, judge scores: 7, 7, 7 for a total of 21 out of 30 points)

Age: 42

Best known as: Dawson from the hit WB teen drama, "Dawson's Creek."

Story line: He wants to show his five young children to not be afraid to try new things. Plus, he misses being in front of an audience.

Performance: He crushed it. "We have a leading man in the house!" Carrie Ann Inaba shouted, sounding relieved. Although Van Der Beek was the last dancer to perform, most of the others were rough to watch. (Blame first week jitters?) Len Goodman complimented his technique and thought it was terrific, while Bruno Tonioli loved that he was completely in control of the dance the entire way through.

2) Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko (cha cha, judge scores: 7, 6, 6 for a total of 19 out of 30 points)

Age: 24

Best known as: Country singer and runner-up of "American Idol" Season 10 back in 2011.

Story line: She has been performing music since she was a kid but has never danced before. Will that be a problem?

Performance: Alaina impressed the judges with her energy, though Tonioli had criticisms about her footwork. Overall, he thought it was a "polished" performance: "It was like watching a sultry Southern belle giving me a steamy cha cha the way I like it," he growled. Inaba complimented Savchenko's choreography as "powerful," while Goodman enjoyed her rhythm - although he thought the introduction was a bit long-winded.

3) Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy (fox trot, judge scores: 6, 6, 6 for a total of 18 out of 30 points)

Age: 21

Best known as: A Sports Illustrated model and daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley.

Story line: Her mom was originally supposed to be in this cast, but during rehearsals, she fell and broke her arm. So Sailor bravely stepped in to take her place for the rest of the season. Monday afternoon, Wendy Williams accused Brinkley of faking her injury so her daughter could get national TV exposure. When People magazine asked Brinkley about this, the supermodel "burst into tears" and said she was "totally shocked" by the accusation.

Performance: Brinkley-Cook scored brownie points right away when she ran to her mom in the audience, cradling a cast; the moment the dance ended, they both started crying. The judges gave her a rave, of course, complimenting her talent and skills with only three days of practice. When Goodman started to offer actual criticism, everyone started yelling at him.