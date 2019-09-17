Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 20-Sept. 29, 2019

DIANE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 17, 2019, 1:43PM
Updated 19 hours ago

Stand-up comedy, live country music and beer fests are a few of the entertaining events available all week long.

Some best bets include:

Sonoma Harvest Music Festival

The two-weekend, second annual event closes with Chvrches headlining Saturday and Death Cab for Cutie on Sunday at the B.R. Cohn Winery, Glen Ellen. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. One day tickets cost $119, weekend, $239. For more information, visit sonomaharvestmusicfestival.com.

Free "Apocalypse Now" screening

The Hyatt Regency in Santa Rosa closes its outdoor movie series season finale with Francis Ford Coppola’s 1979 Vietnam War epic. 8 p.m. Friday. Free. For more information, call 707-284-1234 or visit mystictheatre.com.

KRCB Hank Williams Tribute

Timothy O’Neil, Doug Jayne, Sarah Baker, Buzzy Martin, Steve Pile and others, backed by The Driftin’ Cowpokes with Kevin Russell. 8 p.m. Saturday, Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $10, benefits KRCB-FM. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Diana Krall at Green Music Center

The Grammy Award-winning jazz singer, who performed at Weill Hall in Rohnert Park two years ago, returns there at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept 26. Inside seating is sold out, but lawn and outdoor table seating are still available. Tickets cost $25-$45. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Friday, Sept. 20

Russian River Women’s Weekend: LGBTQI event with parties, workshops and entertainment. Noon, Sept. 20. 5 p.m. Sept. 22, R3 Resort, Guerneville, and surrounding locations. Tickets cost $60 and up. For more information, call 707-604-7291 or visit womensweekendrussianriver.com.

"Apocalypse Now": Outdoor movie series season finale. 1979 Vietnam War epic. 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. movie, Hyatt Regency, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-284-1234 or visit visitsantarosa.com.

Tannahill Weavers: Traditional Celtic band from Scotland, diverse repertoire spanning centuries. 7:30 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Tickets cost $22-$27. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org.

Blanco White: Folk musician with Andean and flamenco sound, plus alternative rock singer/songwriter Dan Owen. 9 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $15. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

"Gypsy": Musical fable inspired by the life story of burlesque star Gypsy Rose Lee. Opens 7:30 p.m. Through Oct. 20. 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $35-$48. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Ron White: The cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking "Tater Salad" comedian. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $66, VIP tickets cost $145-$255. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

"Under Milk Wood": Petaluma Readers Theatre presentation of the 1954 Dylan Thomas radio drama. 7 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, Petaluma Museum. Tickets cost $12. For more information, visit petalumareaderstheatre.com.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Sonoma County Wine Auction: Trips, exclusive events, proceeds benefit local nonprofits. Reception 1 p.m., auction 3 p.m. La Crema Estate, Saralee’s Vineyard, Windsor. Tickets cost $2,500. For more information, call 707-522-5847 or visit sonomacountywineauction.com.

Sonoma Harvest Music Festival: Two-weekend festival, 11 a.m.-6:15 p.m. Sept. 21-22, B.R. Cohn Winery, Glen Ellen. Tickets cost $119-$239, two-day VIP $479. For more information, visit sonomaharvestmusicfestival.com.

"Avengers" double feature: "Infinity War" 4 p.m., "Endgame" 7 p.m., Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Free. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

David Martin’s House Party: Rockin’ Concert series. Noon-3 p.m., Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. Benefits Santa Tim. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Sunday, Sept. 22

Boz Scaggs: Rock, soul and blues singer, songwriter and guitarist, "Out of the Blues" tour. 8 p.m., Uptown Theatre, Napa. Ticket cost $65-$115. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Peacetown Celebration: Live music including reggae band Una Amor, speakers, poetry, community organizations, peace makers. 1-6 p.m., Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Free. For more information, visit peacetown.org.

Jim Kweskin: Jug band legend with Americana performer Meredith Axelrod. 4 p.m., Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $25-$30. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

River Choir: A capella concert, music of European Renaissance, early American music and more, plus collage art. 3-4 p.m., Blue Door Gallery, Guerneville. Free, donations accepted. For more information, visit facebook.com/riverchoir.

Monday, Sept. 23

"Seeing Brave": Documentary about brave female trailblazers, including Sonoma’s Anna Bimenyimana, a survivor of the Rwandan genocide. Discussion follows. 6:30 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 707-996-9756 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Josh Turner: Country and gospel singer, plus country band Leaving Austin. 5:30 p.m., SOMO Village, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $40-$50, VIP $100. For more information, visit somoconcerts.com.

The Australian Pink Floyd Show: Tribute show with light and laser show and other special effects. 8 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $39-$59, VIP $125-$199. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Paul Cauthen: Country singer/songwriter, plus country artist Jaime Wyatt. 4:20-9 p.m., Lagunitas Brewing Company, Petaluma. Free, registration required. For more information, visit lagunitas.com/music-amphitheater.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Tierra de Rosas: Solo exhibition by multidisciplinary artist Maria de Los Angeles. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5-$10. Through Nov. 3. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Diana Krall: Grammy Award-winning jazz singer. 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$45. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Paddy Hirsh and Ellison Cooper: Mystery Cafe, featuring "Hudson’s Kill" and "Buried: A Novel." 7 p.m., Copperfield Books, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-578-8938 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

"Tiny Vineyards": Profile of local hobby vineyards. Q&A with filmmaker Joseph Daniel and home winemakers, plus wine reception. 7 p.m., Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets cost $11. For more information, call 707-996-9756 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.

Friday, Sept. 27

"Merman’s Apprentice": Musical about Broadway star Ethel Merman’s unlikely apprentice. Opens 8 p.m. Sept. 27, (reception 7 p.m.), Sonoma Community Center. Tickets cost $28-$42. Through Oct. 13. For more information, call 707-939-9018 or visit sonomaartslive.org.

"13 Conversations About One Thing": 2001 drama, Sonoma Film Institute screening. 7 p.m. Sept. 27, 4 p.m. Sept. 29, Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park. Free, $5 suggested donation. For more information, visit sfi.sonoma.edu.

Game Night: Board games, trivia, food, wine and beer. Friday Night at the Museum series. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 27, Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $30. For more information, call 707-284-1297 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Vintage Festival: Opening night gala, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 27, Sonoma Barracks. Tickets cost $125. Live music, wine tasting, food, art and crafts, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 28 (lighted parade 8 p.m.), 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 29, Sonoma Plaza. Free. For more information, visit valleyofthemoonvintagefestival.com.

Art Trails Official Preview Exhibit: Works by all 140 Art Trails artists. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Exhibit through Oct. 20. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sonomacountyarttrails.org.

Revocation: Boston-based death metal band, plus Voivod, Psycroptic, Skeletal Remains and Conjurer. 6:30 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $25. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Dia de los Muertos: Opening reception and Family Day, exhibit of altars and artwork. Noon-4 p.m. Exhibit through Nov. 10. Museum of Sonoma County. Free. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

Pride & Joy: Soul and funk party band, Rockin’ Concert series. Noon-3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. Benefits Volunteer Center of Sonoma County. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Kelseyville Pear Festival: Live music, kids’ activities, craft and food vendors, exhibits. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Main Street, Kelseyville. Free. For more information, call 707-413-3503 or visit pearfestival.com.

Wings Over Wine Country Air Show: Aircraft, flyovers, aerobatics, tours, exhibits. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 28-29. Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $10-$25. For more information, call 707-566-8380 or visit wingsoverwinecountry.org.

Sonoma State Symphony Orchestra: Baroque period to opera and educational works. 2 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $8. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

SonoMusette: Five-member band performing timeless French classics. Mimi Pirard, vocalist. 8 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $20-$23. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Petaluma River Craft Beer Festival: Twenty-three local breweries, food and live music. 1-5 p.m. Downtown Petaluma. Tickets cost $50-$60, benefits Rotary Club of Petaluma Valley. For more information, visit petalumarivercraftbeerfest.org.

Sonoma County Philharmonic: Brahms/Beethoven program. Norman Gamboa, conductor. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28, 2 p.m. Sept. 29, Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $15. For more information, call 707-584-6945 or visit socophil.org.

RockSoberFest: Alcohol-free music festival with The Happys, Venus in Scorpio and more. AA speaker 1 p.m., music 2-9 p.m. Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma. Tickets cost $10-$22. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.

Rafael Vazquez: "Reach Your Dreams" author, guide for immigrant parents in the U.S. Hispanic Heritage Month event. 2-3 p.m. Roseland Community Library, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-755-2029 or visit sonomacounty.libcal.com.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Mariachi Sol de Mexico: World-famous mariachi band led by José Hernández. 3 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$55. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

