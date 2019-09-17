Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 20-Sept. 29, 2019

Stand-up comedy, live country music and beer fests are a few of the entertaining events available all week long.

Some best bets include:

Sonoma Harvest Music Festival

The two-weekend, second annual event closes with Chvrches headlining Saturday and Death Cab for Cutie on Sunday at the B.R. Cohn Winery, Glen Ellen. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. One day tickets cost $119, weekend, $239. For more information, visit sonomaharvestmusicfestival.com.

Free "Apocalypse Now" screening

The Hyatt Regency in Santa Rosa closes its outdoor movie series season finale with Francis Ford Coppola’s 1979 Vietnam War epic. 8 p.m. Friday. Free. For more information, call 707-284-1234 or visit mystictheatre.com.

KRCB Hank Williams Tribute

Timothy O’Neil, Doug Jayne, Sarah Baker, Buzzy Martin, Steve Pile and others, backed by The Driftin’ Cowpokes with Kevin Russell. 8 p.m. Saturday, Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $10, benefits KRCB-FM. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Diana Krall at Green Music Center

The Grammy Award-winning jazz singer, who performed at Weill Hall in Rohnert Park two years ago, returns there at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept 26. Inside seating is sold out, but lawn and outdoor table seating are still available. Tickets cost $25-$45. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Friday, Sept. 20

Russian River Women’s Weekend: LGBTQI event with parties, workshops and entertainment. Noon, Sept. 20. 5 p.m. Sept. 22, R3 Resort, Guerneville, and surrounding locations. Tickets cost $60 and up. For more information, call 707-604-7291 or visit womensweekendrussianriver.com.

"Apocalypse Now": Outdoor movie series season finale. 1979 Vietnam War epic. 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. movie, Hyatt Regency, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-284-1234 or visit visitsantarosa.com.

Tannahill Weavers: Traditional Celtic band from Scotland, diverse repertoire spanning centuries. 7:30 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Tickets cost $22-$27. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org.

Blanco White: Folk musician with Andean and flamenco sound, plus alternative rock singer/songwriter Dan Owen. 9 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $15. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

"Gypsy": Musical fable inspired by the life story of burlesque star Gypsy Rose Lee. Opens 7:30 p.m. Through Oct. 20. 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $35-$48. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Ron White: The cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking "Tater Salad" comedian. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $66, VIP tickets cost $145-$255. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

"Under Milk Wood": Petaluma Readers Theatre presentation of the 1954 Dylan Thomas radio drama. 7 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, Petaluma Museum. Tickets cost $12. For more information, visit petalumareaderstheatre.com.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Sonoma County Wine Auction: Trips, exclusive events, proceeds benefit local nonprofits. Reception 1 p.m., auction 3 p.m. La Crema Estate, Saralee’s Vineyard, Windsor. Tickets cost $2,500. For more information, call 707-522-5847 or visit sonomacountywineauction.com.

Sonoma Harvest Music Festival: Two-weekend festival, 11 a.m.-6:15 p.m. Sept. 21-22, B.R. Cohn Winery, Glen Ellen. Tickets cost $119-$239, two-day VIP $479. For more information, visit sonomaharvestmusicfestival.com.

"Avengers" double feature: "Infinity War" 4 p.m., "Endgame" 7 p.m., Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Free. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

David Martin’s House Party: Rockin’ Concert series. Noon-3 p.m., Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. Benefits Santa Tim. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.