Nightbeats: Caroline Rose brings witty tunes to Lagunitas

Caroline Rose is an artist who tackles materialism and outdated societal expectations through witty and sarcastic, yet thought-provoking, messages.

She has hit festival stages all over the world, and after a busy summer performing at Riot Fest in Chicago, Bonnaroo in Tennessee and numerous other acclaimed festivals, Rose will close out Petaluma’s Live At Lagunitas Concert Series on Monday, Oct. 7.

Her latest album, “Loner,” released in 2018, is full of songs offering hints of synth, surf-rock and just enough pop hooks to keep listeners bobbing their heads from one song to the next. “Money,” a song dripping with high-octane vocals and a power-packed bass line, examines the idea of what people are willing to do for money. “Jeannie Becomes A Mom,” tells a story of a woman who wastes her life searching for a man to save her. Then, there’s “Smile!” and “Bikini,” speaking of outdated expectations women are expected to follow to appease society.

It’s these powerful undertones and dance-driven numbers that made tickets for this show, and Rose’s last Bay Area performance (during the Noise Pop Music and Arts Festival) sell out in the blink of an eye.

Though the first round of tickets is long gone, the second wave of tickets go live on the Lagunitas website at noon, Friday, Oct. 4. More tickets will become available as people cancel, so it’s worth checking back even if you don’t score any from the second release.

Tip: remember this show is 21 and over so make sure to bring an ID with you and find a babysitter before for the show.

Details: 4:20 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Free. Lagunitas.com

Music with Soul

The Roots need very little introduction. After all, the Philadelphia group is the official house band for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where Roots drummer Ahmir Thompson (aka Questlove) also serves as the show’s musical director.

But outside of the band’s Monday-through-Friday gig, where the members set a track record for being able to accompany just about any act performing on the late-night TV circuit, The Roots is one hip-hop’s most influential ensembles and worth seeing at the band’s upcoming show in Napa.

Formed in 1987, with the coming together of childhood friends Tariq Trotter (Black Thought) and Thompson, the group has been cranking out R&B and hip-hop tunes for years. Not to mention earning a good number of Grammys along the way.

The band’s most distinguishable feature is an obvious one. Unlike many new hip-hop and rap acts that mostly play to a backbeat, The Roots showcase the “musician’s musician,” the type of artist so good that musicians across genres admire their talent. The band is bold and delivers messages, including the cover of their breakout album “Things Fall Apart,” which speaks about police brutality. The album celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

Winning crowds over with classics like “You Got Me,” featuring Erykah Badu and fellow Philadelphia rapper Eve, the band is likely to play a good number of songs off this very album. But with more than a dozen amazing studio albums under the band’s belt, it’s safe to say it will be a good show.

Details: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, Oxbow RiverStage, 1268 McKinstry St., Napa. $50. Oxbowriverstage.com

Help us keep the beat. Write Estefany at nightbeats@pressdemocrat.com