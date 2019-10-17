Nightbeats: Win your way to the 'Live in the Vineyard' festival

Win your way in: For the past 10 years, "Live in the Vineyard" has brought in some of the biggest names in music to Wine Country. Alanis Morissette, Backstreet Boys and the Jonas Brothers are only a few of the many artists found on the list of previous Live In The Vineyard artists.

Yet unlike most concerts, attendees can’t simply buy a ticket to attend these shows. The only way into the North Bay’s most intimate private concerts is to win a way in.

By tradition, these exclusive performances are hosted in small groups to give listeners an up-close-and-personal experience with each artist. This year’s "Live in the Vineyard" takes place in Napa Valley over three nights and four days, from Oct. 31 through Nov. 3, with one of the festival’s best lineups ever.

This year’s biggest highlights are “American Idol” runner-up turned Queen singer Adam Lambert and the skater girl herself, Avril Lavigne. The lineup also includes Kelsea Bellerini, Maren Morris, Caitlyn Smith, Delacey, Delta Rae, Natasha Bedingfield and more.

The biggest prize is offered through the Live in the Vineyard website. One grand-prize winner gets luxury hotel accommodations, multiple concert tickets and round-trip air transportation (for out-of-towners).

The deadline for the grand prize is Oct. 17 but that doesn’t mean you still can’t win tickets to the shows. Bob & Sheri, iHeart Radio, Delilah and Radio Disney are among the multiple radio partners offering the second-chance contest. Log on to the Live in the Vineyard website for a full list of participating radio stations to maximize your chances to win tickets.

Details: Thursday, Oct. 31, through Sunday, Nov. 3, Live in the Vineyard, Napa Valley. Free. Liveinthevineyard.com

Bands enjoy Halloween, too: A favorite tradition among local musicians, the Halloween Covers Show returns to Petaluma’s Phoenix Theater for another year of unique musical mashups featuring members of different North Bay bands.

Starting as a word-of-mouth house party and transforming into an inclusive night of fun at the Phoenix Theater, where local musicians embody their favorite artists for a one-night performance, the show is as much a treat for musicians themselves as it is for the fans. While some bands go all out with elaborate costumes and detailed set list, others take a looser approach and bring a new twist to popular songs.

Last year’s cover acts included performers as diverse as My Chemical Romance, Third Eye Blind and obscure bands such as Sex Bob-Omb from the movie “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” but each year is different and offers a new lineup of music.

This year, music fans can look forward to hearing fresh takes on covers of songs by Green Day, Paramore, Nirvana, Misfits, The White Stripes, Post Malone and The Beets.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. $10. thephoenixtheater.com

“Do you remember rock ‘n’ roll radio?”: Loud, fast, but most of all, power-packed. These are all characteristics of a punk rock legacy that extends past the Ramones’ golden years.

The music created by the New York four-piece band proved attitude and raw energy could go a long way. With just a few chords and a classic backbeat, the “1-2-3-4” tempo shouted out just before a song became as influential as the rebellion the punks sparked by stepping outside of the mainstream pop music circulating the radio in the ’70s and ’80s.

With most songs under three minutes, “Pinhead,” “Teenage Lobotomy” and “Blitzkrieg Bop,” are among the dozens of songs that still pack a punch decades after they were written. As a follow-up to the Halloween Covers Show, catch a cover set at Steel and Hops to decide if the songs still hold the test of time.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Steele & Hops, 1901 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. steeleandhops.com

