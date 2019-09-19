Bus carrying country singer Josh Turner's road crew crashes in Central California

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 19, 2019, 7:19AM
Updated 59 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SHANDON — Authorities in Central California say a passenger bus has crashed while carrying the road crew for country and gospel singer Josh Turner, leaving one dead and seven injured.

Turner and his band were not on the bus.

Two of the passengers are said to have sustained major injuries and five had moderate injuries.

The bus was traveling eastbound on Highway 46 in San Luis Obispo County when it crashed in Shandon late Wednesday night.

The trip followed a Turner concert at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, according to media reports.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine