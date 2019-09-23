Emmys carpet gets under way

LEANNE ITALIE
ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 22, 2019, 5:00PM
Updated 6 hours ago

NEW YORK — The Emmys purple carpet lit up early Sunday with the child stars from “This is Us,” including Eris Baker in striking gray and a stunning head piece to match.

The 14-year-old who plays teen Tess Pearson walked in Tadashi Shoji, while her screen little sister Annie, played by 10-year-old Faithe Herman, walked in a very grown-up yellow gown.

Eris called the inspiration for her look a “futuristic princess,” and that’s how it made her feel.

Lonnie Chavis, 11, the kid Randall on the NBC hit, opted for red lapels on his tuxedo. Papa Jack Pearson, otherwise known as Milo Ventimiglia, walked in a taupe jacket.

Others in the cast also slayed as the fashion march got under way. They include Chris Sullivan, who walked on the carpet in plaid.

