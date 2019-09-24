Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 27-Oct. 6, 2019

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 24, 2019, 2:57PM

Keep yourself busy this week with plenty of festivals, book signings, game nights and art exhibitions.

Some best bets are:

Wings Over Wine Country Airshow

See the United States Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Skydiving Team, flyovers by historic World War aircraft, aerobatic performers, tours and exhibits from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $10-$25. For more information, call 707-566-8380 or visit wingsoverwinecountry.org.

Dia de los Muertos in Santa Rosa

The Museum of Sonoma County opens its annual Day of the Dead exhibit of altars and artwork with an opening reception and free family day from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. The exhibit continues through Nov. 10. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

Petaluma River Craft Beer Festival

Sample craft beers from 23 local breweries and enjoy food and live music from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday in downtown Petaluma. Tickets cost $50-$60. For more information, visit petalumarivercraftbeerfest.org.

Friday, Sept. 27

"Merman’s Apprentice": Musical about Broadway star Ethel Merman’s unlikely apprentice. Opens 8 p.m. Sept. 27, (reception 7 p.m.), Sonoma Community Center. Tickets cost $28-$42. Through Oct. 13. For more information, call 707-939-9018 or visit sonomaartslive.org.

"13 Conversations About One Thing": 2001 drama, Sonoma Film Institute screening. 7 p.m. Sept. 27, 4 p.m. Sept. 29, Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park. Free, $5 suggested donation. For more information, visit sfi.sonoma.edu.

Game Night: Board games, trivia, food, wine and beer. Friday Night at the Museum series. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 27, Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $30. For more information, call 707-284-1297 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Vintage Festival: Opening night gala, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 27, Sonoma Barracks. Tickets cost $125. Live music, wine tasting, food, art and crafts, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 28 (lighted parade 8 p.m.), 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 29, Sonoma Plaza. Free. For more information, visit valleyofthemoonvintagefestival.com.

Art Trails Official Preview Exhibit: Works by all 140 Art Trails artists. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Exhibit through Oct. 20. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sonomacountyarttrails.org.

Revocation: Boston-based death metal band, plus Voivod, Psycroptic, Skeletal Remains and Conjurer. 6:30 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $25. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Dia de los Muertos: Opening reception and Family Day, exhibit of altars and artwork. Noon-4 p.m. Exhibit through Nov. 10. Museum of Sonoma County. Free. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

Pride & Joy: Soul and funk party band, Rockin’ Concert series. Noon-3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. Benefits Volunteer Center of Sonoma County. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Kelseyville Pear Festival: Live music, kids’ activities, craft and food vendors, exhibits. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Main Street, Kelseyville. Free. For more information, call 707-413-3503 or visit pearfestival.com.

Wings Over Wine Country Air Show: Aircraft, flyovers, aerobatics, tours, exhibits. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 28-29. Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $10-$25. For more information, call 707-566-8380 or visit wingsoverwinecountry.org.

Sonoma State Symphony Orchestra: Baroque period to opera and educational works. 2 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $8. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

SonoMusette: Five-member band performing timeless French classics. Mimi Pirard, vocalist. 8 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $20-$23. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Petaluma River Craft Beer Festival: Twenty-three local breweries, food and live music. 1-5 p.m. Downtown Petaluma. Tickets cost $50-$60, benefits Rotary Club of Petaluma Valley. For more information, visit petalumarivercraftbeerfest.org.

Sonoma County Philharmonic: Brahms/Beethoven program. Norman Gamboa, conductor. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28, 2 p.m. Sept. 29, Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $15. For more information, call 707-584-6945 or visit socophil.org.

RockSoberFest: Alcohol-free music festival with The Happys, Venus in Scorpio and more. AA speaker 1 p.m., music 2-9 p.m. Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma. Tickets cost $10-$22. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.

Rafael Vazquez: "Reach Your Dreams" author, guide for immigrant parents in the U.S. Hispanic Heritage Month event. 2-3 p.m. Roseland Community Library, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-755-2029 or visit sonomacounty.libcal.com.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Mariachi Sol de Mexico: World-famous mariachi band led by José Hernández. 3 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$55. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Monday, Sept. 30

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: "Alphabet Assembly" theme; crafts and activities for children 1-5 and their caregivers. 10 a.m.-noon, Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Joe Hill: New York Times bestselling author; featured book, "Full Throttle." 7 p.m., Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

"28 Days Later": 2002 zombie horror movie directed by Danny Boyle. 7 p.m., Reading Cinemas, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $11. For more information, call 707-586-5996 or visit readingcinemasus.com/rohnertpark.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Mill Valley Film Festival: Opening night, drama "Just Mercy." 7 p.m., CinéArts Sequoia and Smith Rafael Film Center, Marin. Gala 9 p.m., Marin Country Mart, Larkspur. Tickets cost $45-$125. Through Oct. 13. For more information, call 877-874-6833 or visit mvff.com.

Alexander Valley Film Festival kickoff party: Pass pickup and celebration. 5-7 p.m., Coyote Sonoma, Healdsburg. Free. For more information, call 707-893-7150 or visit avfilmsociety.org.

Tiffany Austin: Jazz vocalist kicks off THE Jazz Club season. Classic swing to contemporary rhythm and blues. 7:30 p.m., Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

"Alchemy": National juried exhibition, 68 artists from eight states. Exhibit opening, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., opening reception 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 5, Arts Guild of Sonoma. Free. Through Nov. 3. For more information, call 707-996-3115 or visit artsguildofsonoma.org.

"The Other Me – Masks that Reveal": Creative interpretations of masks. Opening day, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Santa Rosa Arts Center. Free. Through Nov. 22. For more information, visit santarosaartscenter.org.

The Crux: Santa Rosa-based folk-punk band, plus King Dream and Kelly McFarling. 8 p.m., HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $13-$15. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

"Queeries – Queer Artists & Identity": Multimedia exhibit. Reception 4-5:30 p.m., Library Gallery, Schulz Information Center, Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park. Free. Through Dec. 13. For more information, call 707-664-2397 or visit library.sonoma.edu.

Friday, Oct. 4

Sonoma County Harvest Fair: 45th year showcasing county’s harvest. Grand tasting 5-8 p.m. Oct. 4, 1-4 p.m. Oct. 5, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $65-$120. For more information, call 707-545-4203 or visit harvestfair.org.

"The Good Doctor": Neil Simon comedy. Opens 8 p.m., Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets cost $15-$25. Through Oct. 13. For more information, call 707-527-4307 or visit theatrearts.santarosa.edu.

"The Black Dragon Experience": Play about the occult origins of "Dracula," plus sideshow and dance party. Opens 7 p.m., River Theater, Guerneville. Tickets cost $30. Through Nov. 2. For more information, call 707-869-8022 or visit jerryknightsrivertheater.com.

Robert Earl Keen: Americana, country and bluegrass singer/songwriter. 8:30 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $35-$38. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Joe Craven & The Sometimers: Diverse musical program. 8 p.m., Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex. Tickets cost $22-$25. For more information, call 707-824-1858 or email krussellmft@aol.com.

SambaNoma: Jazz ensemble performing Brazilian music and original works. 7:30 p.m., Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $15. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

OUTwatch Film Festival: Eight films highlighting the diversity of the LGBTQI experience. Various times, Oct. 4-6, Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $9.50-$11.75. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Julian Lage Trio: New York-based jazz guitarist and Santa Rosa native, with Jorge Roeder and Eric Doob. 8 p.m., Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $36-$76. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

DiRosa Days: Art-making stations, activities, sculptural playground, live music and food. Noon-4 p.m., diRosa Center for Contemporary Art, Napa. Tickets cost $5-$30. For more information, call 707-226-5991 or visit dirosaart.org.

Santa Rosa Symphony: "Unmasking the Stars;" Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and 7, 3 p.m. Oct. 6, Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $20-$74. For more information, call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.org.

Rob Schneider: "Saturday Night Live" comedian and comedy film actor. 8 p.m., Sally Tomatoes, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $30-$40, VIP $150. For more information, call 707-665-9472 or visit sallytomatoes.com.

Marian Call: Eclectic mix of folk, rock and jazz. 8 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $20, benefits myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome causes. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Laugh Your Bingo Off: Stand-up comedy and bingo games with prizes, hosted by stand-up comedian Aidan Park. 7 p.m., Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit thelaughcellar.com.

Wonder Bread 5: Party cover dance band, Rockin’ Concert series. Noon-3 p.m., Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. Benefits Women’s Health at Memorial Hospital. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Henry Winkler and Lin Oliver: The Fonz from "Happy Days" with co-author of "Alien Superstar" book series for middle-graders. Discussion and book signing. 4 p.m., Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Oktoberfest: Live polka music, kids’ activities, heirloom pumpkin patch, German food and biergarten. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Cornerstone Sonoma. Free. For more information, visit cornerstonesonoma.com.

"East Side Sushi": A single mother’s journey of self-discovery. Spanish language with English subtitles. 2 p.m., Raven Film Center, Healdsburg. Tickets unavailable. For more information, call 707-480-5608 or visit avfilmsociety.org.

Geoff Tate’s "Operation Mindcrime": Rock concept heavy metal album performed in its entirety. 8 p.m., Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $30. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Teresa Clark & Friends: Americana program with Bill Chetel, Sam Love and Scott O’Brien. First Sunday Songwriter Series. 3-5 p.m., Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org.

"Chemo Barbie": Inspiring story of a young woman battling breast cancer and the issues she faces. 2 p.m., Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $10-$30. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Barbara Higbie and Cris Williamson: Mix of new material and old favorites. 7 p.m., Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $28-$34. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Feast Above the River: Top Sonoma County chefs and world-class local wines. Reception, music and six-course feast. 4-8 p.m., Guerneville Pedestrian Bridge. Tickets cost $150. For more information, call 707-869-9000 or visit russianriver.com.

ZOFO piano duet: "Phantasma – The Dark Side of Fairy Tales", chamber concert series. 4 p.m., Ellis Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Petaluma. Tickets cost $18.75-$29.75. For more information, call 415-392-4400 or visit communityed.santarosa.edu.

