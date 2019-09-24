Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 27-Oct. 6, 2019

Keep yourself busy this week with plenty of festivals, book signings, game nights and art exhibitions.

Some best bets are:

Wings Over Wine Country Airshow

See the United States Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Skydiving Team, flyovers by historic World War aircraft, aerobatic performers, tours and exhibits from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $10-$25. For more information, call 707-566-8380 or visit wingsoverwinecountry.org.

Dia de los Muertos in Santa Rosa

The Museum of Sonoma County opens its annual Day of the Dead exhibit of altars and artwork with an opening reception and free family day from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. The exhibit continues through Nov. 10. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

Petaluma River Craft Beer Festival

Sample craft beers from 23 local breweries and enjoy food and live music from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday in downtown Petaluma. Tickets cost $50-$60. For more information, visit petalumarivercraftbeerfest.org.

Friday, Sept. 27

"Merman’s Apprentice": Musical about Broadway star Ethel Merman’s unlikely apprentice. Opens 8 p.m. Sept. 27, (reception 7 p.m.), Sonoma Community Center. Tickets cost $28-$42. Through Oct. 13. For more information, call 707-939-9018 or visit sonomaartslive.org.

"13 Conversations About One Thing": 2001 drama, Sonoma Film Institute screening. 7 p.m. Sept. 27, 4 p.m. Sept. 29, Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park. Free, $5 suggested donation. For more information, visit sfi.sonoma.edu.

Game Night: Board games, trivia, food, wine and beer. Friday Night at the Museum series. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 27, Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $30. For more information, call 707-284-1297 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Vintage Festival: Opening night gala, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 27, Sonoma Barracks. Tickets cost $125. Live music, wine tasting, food, art and crafts, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 28 (lighted parade 8 p.m.), 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 29, Sonoma Plaza. Free. For more information, visit valleyofthemoonvintagefestival.com.

Art Trails Official Preview Exhibit: Works by all 140 Art Trails artists. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Exhibit through Oct. 20. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sonomacountyarttrails.org.

Revocation: Boston-based death metal band, plus Voivod, Psycroptic, Skeletal Remains and Conjurer. 6:30 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $25. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Pride & Joy: Soul and funk party band, Rockin’ Concert series. Noon-3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. Benefits Volunteer Center of Sonoma County. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Kelseyville Pear Festival: Live music, kids’ activities, craft and food vendors, exhibits. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Main Street, Kelseyville. Free. For more information, call 707-413-3503 or visit pearfestival.com.

Sonoma State Symphony Orchestra: Baroque period to opera and educational works. 2 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $8. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.