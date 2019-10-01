Guide to Sonoma County pumpkin patches 2019

October is officially here and so begins the holiday festivities, including, of course, decorating jack-o'-lanterns for Halloween.

Here are some of our favorite spots to find that essential perfect pumpkin:

The Great Peter Pumpkin Patch: 4235 Spring Hill Road, Petaluma

The Great Peter Pumpkin Patch at the Petaluma Creamery has fields of fresh pumpkins, a hay maze and corn pit.

It is open the entire month of October. Hours of operation are daily from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

For more information, visit springhillcheese.com/pumpkin-patch.

McClelland's Dairy Pumpkin Patch: 6475 Bodega Ave, Petaluma

This organic dairy turned once a year pumpkin patch features a petting farm, obstacle courses, a haunted house and a corn pit.

The pumpkin patch is open Saturday, Sept. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 27. Hours of operation are Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

For more information, visit mclellandsdairy.com/pumpkin-patch.

Petaluma Pumpkin Patch: 450 Stony Point Road, Petaluma

The Petaluma Pumpkin Patch features several acres of freshly grown pumpkins, a carnival slide, bounce houses, pony rides and a corn maze.

It is open from Friday, Sept. 27, through Halloween night. Hours of operation are Sunday - Thursday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Friday - Saturday from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

For more information, visit petalumapumpkinpatch.com.

Pronzini Pumpkin Patch: 450 Stony Point Road, Petaluma

The Pronzini Pumpkin Patch also offers a corn pit and "haunted creek trail" which may not be well-suited for children under 10, although it's safe to say that they'll still appreciate the home-cooked BBQ at the cafe.

It is open Saturday, Sept. 28, through Halloween night. Hours of operation are Monday - Thursday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Friday - Saturday from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

For more information, visit pronzinitrees.com/pumpkin-patch.

Muelrath Ranches Pumpkin Patch: 3800 Walker Avenue, Santa Rosa

This property features free hay rides, a pumpkin slingshot and a pumpkin cannon. Enjoy hot dogs, marshmallows, cider and nighttime hay rides on Friday and Saturday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

It is is open Friday, Oct. 4, through Halloween night. Hours of operation are Sunday - Thursday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Friday - Saturday from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

For more information, visit muelrathspumpkins.com.

Punky's Pumpkins: 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa

Punky's Pumpkins feature bounce houses, a corn pit and custom cartoon billboards.

It is open the first week of October through Halloween night. Hours of operation are Monday - Friday from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Saturday - Sunday from 9 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

For more information, visit punkysadobefarm.com.

Santa Rosa Pumpkin Patch: 5157 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa

The Santa Rosa Pumpkin Patch features an extensive corn maze, hay rides, petting farms and pumpkin-decorating stations.

It is open Friday, Oct. 4, through Halloween night. Hours of operation are Monday - Thursday from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Friday - Saturday from 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

For more information, visit santarosapumpkinpatch.com.

Hale's Apple Farm & Pumpkin Patch: 1526 Gravenstein Hwy N, Sebastopol

Although an apple farm since 1883, Hale's transforms in the fall into a apple farm/pumpkin patch.

It will remain open until supplies last, so it's better to visit earlier in the season to ensure availability. Hours of operation are daily from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

For more information, visit facebook.com/pages/hales-apple-farm.

Papa's Pumpkin Patch: 13110 Occidental Road, Sebastopol

Papa's Pumpkin Patch features seven different varietals of pumpkins.

It is is open Friday, Sept. 27, through Saturday, Nov. 30. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. every day of the week.

For more information, visit farmtrails.org/farm/papa-s-pumpkin-patch.

Grandma's Pumpkin Patch: 17740 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg

Grandma's Pumpkin Patch in Healdsburg features a petting farm and a large hay stack for climbing.

It is open daily starting Saturday, Sept. 28, through Halloween night. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit facebook.com/pg/healdsburggranny.