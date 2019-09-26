Sonoma County filmmaker follows members of US Women’s National Baseball team in new documentary

DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 26, 2019, 8:47AM
The documentary feature film “Hardball: The Girls of Summer,” directed by Matthew Temple, who grew up in Sonoma County, will premiere Saturday at the Women Sports Film Festival in San Francisco.

The film follows five women of the US Women’s National Baseball team as they battle for recognition and a gold medal in the World Baseball Softball Confederation Women’s Baseball World Cup in South Korea.

At the same time, two of the players became the first women to play together on a professional baseball team since the 1950s.

The documentary is narrated by Jessica Mendoza, Olympic gold medalist and Major League Baseball’s only female broadcast announcer.

The film also features famed film director Francis Ford Coppola and members of the Sonoma Stompers baseball team, including Stacy Piagno and Kelsie Whitmore, as well as members of the original All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, made famous by the movie “A League of Their Own.”

Temple has made numerous films from both sides of the camera, including ““L.A. Paranormal,” in which he stars, co-wrote and produced

The film will be screened at 7 p.m. in the Brava Theater Center, closing the three-day festival.

For more information: womensportsfilm.com.

