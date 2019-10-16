Chicago indie rockers Whitney return to Sonoma winery for Halloween performance

The past five years have been a period of marked personal development for musicians Max Kakacek and Julien Ehrlich, who have been writing songs and touring as the band Whitney over that time, together building a doting, global fan base.

The ever-evolving path to maturity while in the limelight poses the risk of feeling daunting, namely as the Chicago-based duo set out to begin work on a follow-up to their critically-acclaimed debut album. But the friends of eight years shook off any possible growing pains, leaned further into their special kinship and in August released “Forever Turned Around,” with which they’ll serenade an audience at Gundlach Bundschu Winery in Sonoma on Oct. 31.

From their own individual experiences, trying to maintain relationships as they pursue their careers out on the road and also learn more about their surroundings, the two 20-somethings have delivered what they think will help brighten listeners’ outlooks. Within the context of such political divide in the country, their options were either to tackle the discord head-on, or offer up music with warming overtones, said Ehrlich, Whitney’s singer and drummer. They chose the latter.

“It’s intentional. We wanted to make something to get lost in,” the 27-year-old said by phone aboard the band’s tour bus earlier this month. “The world was seemingly getting completely messed up, and we could either outwardly write about it … or we could make something that serves as sort of a comfort where you can try to escape it and forget all of the terrible things going on.”

That’s not to say life’s more difficult emotions should simply be ignored, said Kakacek, the band’s guitarist. Quite the opposite, and the Whitney band has again found itself confronting challenging subject matter, such as loss, heartache and anxiousness, and balancing it with its now trademark uplifting melodies.

“Weirdly enough, it’s more meaningful when music finds you in a place of despair,” said Kakacek, 29. “I’m not wishing that on people, but if they’ve not felt despair, they’re missing out on a good thing. It leads you somewhere where you feel something.”

The pair first met in 2011, when their former bands, Smith Westerns for Kakacek and Unknown Mortal Orchestra for Ehrlich, played a show together in Portland to kick off a monthlong tour. Ehrlich, who grew up in southern Oregon, would soon depart the experimental, psychedelic project for Chicago to sleep on Kakacek’s couch and join Smith Westerns for what ended up being the band’s final record before breaking up in 2014.

Their burgeoning friendship, which today other members of their seven-piece touring act have referred to as brotherly, outlived their initial collaboration and not long after, they conceived of Whitney. After they wrote their first two songs and decided to formalize the venture, the moniker was selected somewhat at random one night while they were searching for a singular, genderless name that fit and they landed on it while flipping through contacts in their phones, said Ehrlich.

“Even through all the Whitney Houston stuff and comments online, we are still really happy with the name,” he said. “Also, there’s now a Whitney Houston hologram tour, so it’s like an extra wave of weird Google notifications.”

Their overall approach, which is decidedly indie rock, but straddles genres and includes elements of blues, jazz and ’70s-era soft rock, has quickly made Whitney a band that commands attention. Even more casual fans at recent shows are giving them respect that didn’t exist before, allowing them to explore new territory in their performances, Kakacek said.