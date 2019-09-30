Things to do in Sonoma County, Oct. 4 - Oct. 13, 2019

This week, fill your schedule with live music, stand-up comedy or fall-themed festivals.

Friday, Oct. 4

Demetri Martin: Stand-up comedian and author, "Wandering Mind Tour" 8 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $39.50-$49.50, VIP $149.50. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sonoma County Harvest Fair: 45th year showcasing county’s harvest. Grand tasting 5-8 p.m. Oct. 4, 1-4 p.m. Oct. 5, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $65-$120. For more information, call 707-545-4203 or visit harvestfair.org.

"The Good Doctor": Neil Simon comedy. Opens 8 p.m., Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets cost $15-$25. Through Oct. 13. For more information, call 707-527-4307 or visit theatrearts.santarosa.edu.

"The Black Dragon Experience": Play about the occult origins of "Dracula," plus sideshow and dance party. Opens 7 p.m., River Theater, Guerneville. Tickets cost $30. Through Nov. 2. For more information, call 707-869-8022 or visit jerryknightsrivertheater.com.

Robert Earl Keen: Americana, country and bluegrass singer/songwriter. 8:30 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $35-$38. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Joe Craven & The Sometimers: Diverse musical program. 8 p.m., Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex. Tickets cost $22-$25. For more information, call 707-824-1858 or email krussellmft@aol.com.

SambaNoma: Jazz ensemble performing Brazilian music and original works. 7:30 p.m., Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $15. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

OUTwatch Film Festival: Eight films highlighting the diversity of the LGBTQI experience. Various times, Oct. 4-6, Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $9.50-$11.75. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Julian Lage Trio: New York-based jazz guitarist and Santa Rosa native, with Jorge Roeder and Eric Doob. 8 p.m., Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $36-$76. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

DiRosa Days: Art-making stations, activities, sculptural playground, live music and food. Noon-4 p.m., diRosa Center for Contemporary Art, Napa. Tickets cost $5-$30. For more information, call 707-226-5991 or visit dirosaart.org.

Santa Rosa Symphony: "Unmasking the Stars;" Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and 7, 3 p.m. Oct. 6, Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $20-$74. For more information, call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.org.

Rob Schneider: "Saturday Night Live" comedian and comedy film actor. 8 p.m., Sally Tomatoes, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $30-$40, VIP $150. For more information, call 707-665-9472 or visit sallytomatoes.com.

Marian Call: Eclectic mix of folk, rock and jazz. 8 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $20, benefits myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome causes. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Laugh Your Bingo Off: Stand-up comedy and bingo games with prizes, hosted by stand-up comedian Aidan Park. 7 p.m., Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit thelaughcellar.com.

Wonder Bread 5: Party cover dance band, Rockin’ Concert series. Noon-3 p.m., Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. Benefits Women’s Health at Memorial Hospital. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Henry Winkler and Lin Oliver: The Fonz from "Happy Days" with co-author of "Alien Superstar" book series for middle-graders. Discussion and book signing. 4 p.m., Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Oktoberfest: Live polka music, kids’ activities, heirloom pumpkin patch, German food and biergarten. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Cornerstone Sonoma. Free. For more information, visit cornerstonesonoma.com.

"East Side Sushi": A single mother’s journey of self-discovery. Spanish language with English subtitles. 2 p.m., Raven Film Center, Healdsburg. Tickets are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call 707-480-5608 or visit avfilmsociety.org.

Geoff Tate’s "Operation Mindcrime": Rock concept heavy metal album performed in its entirety. 8 p.m., Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $30. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Teresa Clark & Friends: Americana program with Bill Chetel, Sam Love and Scott O’Brien. First Sunday Songwriter Series. 3-5 p.m., Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org.

"Chemo Barbie": Inspiring story of a young woman battling breast cancer and the issues she faces. 2 p.m., Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $10-$30. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Barbara Higbie and Cris Williamson: Mix of new material and old favorites. 7 p.m., Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $28-$34. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Feast Above the River: Top Sonoma County chefs and world-class local wines. Reception, music and six-course feast. 4-8 p.m., Guerneville Pedestrian Bridge. Tickets cost $150. For more information, call 707-869-9000 or visit russianriver.com.

ZOFO piano duet: "Phantasma – The Dark Side of Fairy Tales", chamber concert series. 4 p.m., Ellis Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Petaluma. Tickets cost $18.75-$29.75. For more information, call 415-392-4400 or visit communityed.santarosa.edu.

Monday, Oct. 7

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: Children 1-5 and their caregivers explore the color orange through crafts and activities. 10 a.m.-noon, Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Experience Hendrix: Multi-artist tribute to the music and legacy of Jimi Hendrix. 8 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $69-$89. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Steel Pulse: Old-school reggae band, plus Dr. Wood. 8:30 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $48. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Kitka, Armenian folk dances: Workshop teaching historical Armenian folk dances with internationally known instructor Hasmik Harutyunyan. 7-9 p.m., Monroe Hall, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $10. For more information, visit kitka.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

"Shaun of the Dead": Zombie apocalypse, Horror Fest feature film. 7 p.m., Reading Cinemas, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $8.50. For more information, call 707-586-5996 or visit readingcinemasus.com/rohnertpark.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Pumpkin Nights: Wonderland of 3,000-plus hand-carved pumpkins, plus games and entertainment. Opening day, 5:30-10:30 p.m., Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $14-$20, $60-$65/family of four. Through Nov. 3. For more information, visit pumpkinnights.com.

Latino Health Forum: Academic conference with keynote speakers and workshops addressing climate change and Latino health. 7:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Sonoma State University Ball-room, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $125. For more information, call 707-953-8532 or visit latinohealthforum.org.

Matt Mauser’s Tribute to Sinatra: Concert Under the Stars season finale. 5:30-8 p.m., Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. Benefits Paws for Love. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

"Macbeth": Shakespearean tragedy, Petaluma Shakespeare Company production. 8 p.m. Thursday-Oct. 12, Phoenix Theater, Petaluma, tickets cost $10. 3 p.m. Oct. 13, Foundry Wharf, Petaluma, free. For more information, visit petalumashakespeare.org.

Jazz Day: Select high school jazz ensembles perform and attend workshops hosted by Sonoma State University. Various times, Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Free. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Friday, Oct. 11

"Luna Gale": Powerful tale of love and betrayal. Opens 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11, Cinnabar Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $20-$32. Through Oct. 27. For more information, call 707-763-8920 or visit cinnabartheater.com.

"A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder": Tony Award-winning musical comedy. Opens 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11, Spreckels Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $10-$34. Through Oct. 27. For more information, call 707-588-3400 or visit rpcity.org.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Tolay Fall Festival: Pumpkin patch, hay rides, nature exhibits, hands-on cultural and farm activities. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12-13 and 19-20, Tolay Lake Regional Park, Petaluma. Tickets cost $3-$5. For more information, visit parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov.

Nina Gerber and Chris Webster: Originals, covers, ballads and more. 7:30-10 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $10-$25. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Shone Farm Fall Festival: Farm stand, you-pick pumpkins, farm equipment displays, kids’ activities, farm tours, tastings. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Santa Rosa Junior College’s Shone Farm, Forestville. Free. For more information, visit shonefarm.santarosa.edu.

Danny and Essence: Americana, blues, country and originals. 8-10 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $18-$23. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sonoma County Art Trails: Self-guided open studio tours, 35th anniversary, 140-plus artists. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12-13 and 19-20, various locales. Free. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sonomacountyarttrails.org.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Trula LaCalle: Book launch, "Helen’s Crusade." Presentation, Q&A, book signings. 3-5 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Free, donations accepted. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Symphonic Sinatra: Brian Duprey’s recreations of iconic Frank Sinatra hits; Symphony Pops Series. 3 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $37-$90. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble: Beamish, Brahms and Mendelssohn. 3 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $35-$85. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

