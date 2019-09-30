Things to do in Sonoma County, Oct. 4 - Oct. 13, 2019

This week, fill your schedule with live music, stand-up comedy or fall-themed festivals.

Friday, Oct. 4

Demetri Martin: Stand-up comedian and author, "Wandering Mind Tour" 8 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $39.50-$49.50, VIP $149.50. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sonoma County Harvest Fair: 45th year showcasing county’s harvest. Grand tasting 5-8 p.m. Oct. 4, 1-4 p.m. Oct. 5, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $65-$120. For more information, call 707-545-4203 or visit harvestfair.org.

"The Good Doctor": Neil Simon comedy. Opens 8 p.m., Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets cost $15-$25. Through Oct. 13. For more information, call 707-527-4307 or visit theatrearts.santarosa.edu.

"The Black Dragon Experience": Play about the occult origins of "Dracula," plus sideshow and dance party. Opens 7 p.m., River Theater, Guerneville. Tickets cost $30. Through Nov. 2. For more information, call 707-869-8022 or visit jerryknightsrivertheater.com.

Robert Earl Keen: Americana, country and bluegrass singer/songwriter. 8:30 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $35-$38. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Joe Craven & The Sometimers: Diverse musical program. 8 p.m., Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex. Tickets cost $22-$25. For more information, call 707-824-1858 or email krussellmft@aol.com.

SambaNoma: Jazz ensemble performing Brazilian music and original works. 7:30 p.m., Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $15. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

OUTwatch Film Festival: Eight films highlighting the diversity of the LGBTQI experience. Various times, Oct. 4-6, Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $9.50-$11.75. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Julian Lage Trio: New York-based jazz guitarist and Santa Rosa native, with Jorge Roeder and Eric Doob. 8 p.m., Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $36-$76. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

DiRosa Days: Art-making stations, activities, sculptural playground, live music and food. Noon-4 p.m., diRosa Center for Contemporary Art, Napa. Tickets cost $5-$30. For more information, call 707-226-5991 or visit dirosaart.org.

Santa Rosa Symphony: "Unmasking the Stars;" Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and 7, 3 p.m. Oct. 6, Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $20-$74. For more information, call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.org.

Rob Schneider: "Saturday Night Live" comedian and comedy film actor. 8 p.m., Sally Tomatoes, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $30-$40, VIP $150. For more information, call 707-665-9472 or visit sallytomatoes.com.

Marian Call: Eclectic mix of folk, rock and jazz. 8 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $20, benefits myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome causes. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Laugh Your Bingo Off: Stand-up comedy and bingo games with prizes, hosted by stand-up comedian Aidan Park. 7 p.m., Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit thelaughcellar.com.

Wonder Bread 5: Party cover dance band, Rockin’ Concert series. Noon-3 p.m., Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. Benefits Women’s Health at Memorial Hospital. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Henry Winkler and Lin Oliver: The Fonz from "Happy Days" with co-author of "Alien Superstar" book series for middle-graders. Discussion and book signing. 4 p.m., Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.